HARVESTING HUMAN NEWBORNS

AIM Patriot Olaf wrote after listening to “Harvested“:

This was one of the hardest episodes to listen to because of a few very gruesome facts I never heard of. It was also one of the most important pieces I ever heard in my whole life.

Start doing prep-work for the next explosive report by Americans for Innovation about the origins of modern day spying and propaganda. The L E V I A T H A N of global corruption has its origins with The Pilgrims Society, an anti-American organization that has been hiding among us over 100 years, slowly ripping our Constitution and Bill of Rights to shreds.

This event was sponsored by PILGRIM John Buchan, Director of the Ministry of Information, Chief WWII propagandist.

George Haven Putnam. (Jul. 04, 1918). Declaration of Interdependence. The Library of War Literature.

Judicial Watch today released 14 pages of records from the Department of Justice showing officials’ efforts in responding to media inquiries centering on talks within the DOJ/FBI allegedly invoking the 25th Amendment to “remove” President Donald Trump from office and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offering to wear a “wire” to record his conversations with the president.

The Seditious Deep State Coup against Trump–Will Rosenstein EVER be Questioned? Tom is on fire with this must-listen video.

Globalist Gun Grab. RESIST all Red Flag Laws !

Mr. & Mrs. China Chao need you to disarm for full Chinese takeover of America

“Reuters reports this week that a federal judge ordered Facebook to face a nationwide lawsuit seeking damages for allowing third parties to access users’ private data. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said that users could attempt to hold Facebook liable under a number of federal and state laws for allowing app developers and business partners to harvest users personal data without their consent.”

