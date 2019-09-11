.
HARVESTING HUMAN NEWBORNS
.
The duo who exposed Planned Parenthood are in court and the testimony is horrifying
.
Douglas Gabriel and Christopher Strunk – HARVESTED
.
AIM Patriot Olaf wrote after listening to “Harvested“:
This was one of the hardest episodes to listen to because of a few very gruesome facts I never heard of. It was also one of the most important pieces I ever heard in my whole life.
.
.
.
.
Start doing prep-work for the next explosive report by Americans for Innovation about the origins of modern day spying and propaganda. The L E V I A T H A N of global corruption has its origins with The Pilgrims Society, an anti-American organization that has been hiding among us over 100 years, slowly ripping our Constitution and Bill of Rights to shreds.
The American Pilgrims (aka British Loyalists) have been seditious traitors from the beginning.
This event was sponsored by PILGRIM John Buchan, Director of the Ministry of Information, Chief WWII propagandist.
George Haven Putnam. (Jul. 04, 1918). Declaration of Interdependence. The Library of War Literature.
.
JUDICIAL WATCH: RECORDS SHOW DOJ EFFORT TO CRAFT RESPONSE TO REPORTS ON ROSENSTEIN WEARING WIRE, INVOKING 25TH AMENDMENT
Judicial Watch today released 14 pages of records from the Department of Justice showing officials’ efforts in responding to media inquiries centering on talks within the DOJ/FBI allegedly invoking the 25th Amendment to “remove” President Donald Trump from office and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offering to wear a “wire” to record his conversations with the president.
The Seditious Deep State Coup against Trump–Will Rosenstein EVER be Questioned? Tom is on fire with this must-listen video.
.
.
.
.
Globalist Gun Grab. RESIST all Red Flag Laws!
Mr. & Mrs. China Chao need you to disarm for full Chinese takeover of America
McConnell Says White House Is Preparing Proposal to Address ‘Horrendous’ Shootings
.
Rand Paul: ‘Threat of War Around the World Is Greatly Diminished with Bolton Out’
.
Federal Judge: Facebook’s View on Privacy Is ‘So Wrong’
“Reuters reports this week that a federal judge ordered Facebook to face a nationwide lawsuit seeking damages for allowing third parties to access users’ private data. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said that users could attempt to hold Facebook liable under a number of federal and state laws for allowing app developers and business partners to harvest users personal data without their consent.”
.
Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell Return to Court – Powell Confirms Rosenstein Authorized Targeting of Flynn Jr. for Leverage
.
Michael Flynn Exonerated By Bombshell DoJ Memo Exposed During Hearing
.
U. S. National Security Council is a Joke
.
.
Ted Cruz and Alyssa Milano Debate Gun Control
.
.
NRA Sues San Francisco After City Declares Group a Domestic Terrorist Organization
.
.
Is Christopher Wray Protecting Andrew McCabe?
.
.
.
AIM Patriot Donna writes to us:
On the topic of the “evil empire” i.e., Britain, it would be interesting to focus on today’s efforts by their war lord bankers/businesses, via the privy purse, to “investigate” or “mine” their newly found connections. Here is one “tunnel” that needs some “mining” …
“Tonight in London: Israel’s Tech Stars Meet London’s Top Businesspeople”
.
.
The UN head of global communications says America has no right to protect its own borders and that migrants should be permitted to cross if they want
Our response below:
.
Building with Hemp – An Incredible Natural Insulation & Sustainable Material
.
If you only see the world in black and white, you wouldn’t know “color”. You might think that there is no such thing. The world is full of new discoveries. Just because you have never seen it before, doesn’t mean it isn’t there. The veils are lifting all around us.
Thank you, John, for today’s glass bead.
.
.
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (Full Band Version)
.
.
.
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.