.

.

.

. ..

.

.

.

Learn how Robert Mueller worked with British operative Arvinder Sambei from 9-11 right up to the bogus “special council” to undermine American sovereignty and attempt to overthrow a United States president. All of this has been one big British operation to bring the United States back into total British Control.

.

.

.

.

.

After 300 million + views of President @realDonaldTrump rallies and 4 years following the rules on YouTube, our live streaming ability was taken away with no explanation. We have ZERO copyright or community violations on our account. We are shocked. Why, @YouTube? #FreeRSBN pic.twitter.com/WJta2GPUx8

Follow updates: https://mobile.twitter.com/RSBNetwork

.

.

Apple Inc. fights the world’s biggest tax case in a quiet courtroom this week, trying to rein in the European Union’s powerful antitrust chief ahead of a potential new crackdown on internet giants. Read more

.

.

The second amendment is non-negotiable

.

.

.

AIM Patriots may recall that we reported on this almost a year ago in one of our audios. Glad to see that it is getting attention.

.

To the Struggle Against World Terrorism (also known as the Tear of Grief and the Tear Drop Memorial) is a 10–story sculpture by Zurab Tsereteli that was given to the United States as an official gift from the Russian government as a memorial to the victims of the September 11 attacks in 2001, 26 of whom were Russian, and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It stands at the end of the former Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey. Ceremonial groundbreaking occurred on September 16, 2005, in a ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The monument was dedicated on September 11, 2006. Source

.

.

.

Locked and loaded, Trump tweets:

Sep 16, 2019 06:32:21 AM – Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World. We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!

Sep 16, 2019 06:47:56 AM – Producer prices in China shrank most in 3 years due to China’s big devaluation of their currency, coupled with monetary stimulus. Federal Reserve not watching? Will Fed ever get into the game? Dollar strongest EVER! Really bad for exports. No Inflation…Highest Interest Rates…

Sep 16, 2019 06:47:57 AM – …The United States, because of the Federal Reserve, is paying a MUCH higher Interest Rate than other competing countries. They can’t believe how lucky they are that Jay Powell & the Fed don’t have a clue. And now, on top of it all, the Oil hit. Big Interest Rate Drop, Stimulus!

.

Skull and Bones P I R A T E S !

.

AIM Patriot Don sent us this link and asked: “Does this have any truth in it or is it total bs? https://youtu.be/n-NdxPIFHTI

Our Reply: We listened. He has some facts mixed with lots of fiction. Deliberate propaganda or poor researcher. Definitely not worth anyone’s time to listen to him. We’ll post the link above so that curious patriots can listen and pick out all the bs history and contortion conclusions.

We don’t have time for sloppy research…or Pilgrims Society propaganda….or whatever this video is. Nor do you.

.

.

One of our favorite AIM Patriots posts this message under a videos. Trygve Norwegian Mannes writes: “A present to AIM from Norway. A piece of REAL Norwegian and world history.”

We realize that it is not entirely in the language you may speak, but its content is still understandable. People around the world want to tell the truth about their national history.