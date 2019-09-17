.
.
Democrats Investigate Elaine Chao in Wake of Schweizer’s ‘Secret Empires’ Bombshell
.
This time Madcow gets it right! House Probing Elaine Chao On Questions Of Conflict With Family Business
.
Please note that we disagree with the statement on frame 2:10. Donald Trump is not a lawless president – but Mitch McConnell And Elaine Chao Are Illegally Making Money Off Of Russia And China
.
Continue your citizen education on Elaine Chao and ask the question HOW DID SHE EVER PASS A SECURITY BACKGROUND CHECK with all of her family connections to China shipping industry?
.
.
585 Days Since Susan Rice Email Was Exposed – Content Still Redacted, Why?
.
Don’t forget this citizen intelligence report on the Traitor Susan Rice:
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
.
..
Jordan previews FISA abuse report, blasts Dems’ ‘socialist philosophy’
.
Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice seeking all records of communications, including FBI 302 interview reports and offer agreements between former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office and Felix Sater, a former Trump organization official who was recently confirmed to be an informant for the FBI and CIA. Sater reportedly pushed a Russian real estate deal in 2016 while working at the Trump organization. Read More.
.
McCabe’s Lawyers Say: Obama’s Team Will Defend Him – Obama’s Team Say: NOT
.
Corey Lewandowski Frustrates Jerry Nadler As The Hearing Hits The Skids
.
.
Remember Mark Thompson of the BBC, now CEO of the New York Times?
Call to quiz ex-BBC chief Mark Thompson over show that exposed Jimmy Savile secret
.
Hawkeyeflame posts:
Savile used to volunteer at the hospital morgue so that he could have access to the corpses to have sex with the dead bodies of adults and children. He was a necrophiliac and a pedophile who used to perform Satanic ceremonies in secret dungeons, and this is a guy who was so close to the Royal family that he regularly holidayed with Prince Charles.
Jimmy Savile ‘seen having sex with bodies and wheeling body of four-year-old in pram into hospital mortuary’
Savile told hospital staff he performed sex acts on corpses in Leeds mortuary
Jimmy Savile was part of a satanic ring
.
.
MIT Computer Scientist Who Defended Jeffrey Epstein Resigns
.
DOJ Accuses JPMorgan’s Precious Metals Trading Desk Of Being A Criminal Enterprise
.
Marshall Islands Creating New Cryptocurrency In Push To De-Dollarize
.
Seriously love the photoshop look on our First Goddess Warrior. Maybe new items in the Trump store?
.
The Queen’s Attempt to Overthrow Trump – Total Failure Just Like All the Windsors
.
.
Trump: Democrats Want to Eliminate ‘God-Given Right to Self-Defense’
.
You Know the SHTF Has Started When People Begin Losing Their Guns
.
.
Democrat radical bill to totally eliminate women’s and girls’ sports
.
.
Elites know the power of blood…do you?
.
.
SALVINI’S REVENGE: Leftist Italian Government on BRINK as Renzi Quits Party. Start at 1:36
.
Yes, it can feel like this as we stand at the threshold of change. Remember to put on your wings!
.
The National Debt Scam
.
Tense GM strike talks continue into evening on first day of picketing; health care a key
.
.
.
Daiqing Tana – Ongmanibamai
.
Meanwhile…back in the mines…
https://tinyurl.com/y3n95fmo
READ THIS EXTRAORDINARY RECORD OF HOW A RELATIVELY SMALL GROUP OF DETERMINED BRITISH AND AMERICAN MEGALOMANIACS TOOK OVER AN EMPIRE, and defined the propaganda media that has so twisted modern moral values
Their “Parliament of the Press” meeting (Jun. 05-28, 1909) was, for them, the first session of their ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, run by the newspapers.
Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-26, 1909). A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – THE FIRST IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. London: Horace Marshall & Son.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-A-PARLIAMENT-OF-THE-PRESS-THE-FIRST-IMPERIAL-PRESS-CONFERENCE-1909-with-Pref-by-Earl-of-Rosebery-Thomas-H-Hardman-London-Horace-Marshall-and-Son-Jun-05-26-1909.pdf
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html#a-parliament-of-the-press
Make sure to save a copy of this rare book to your computer files. The researchers created a digital copy of it for you HERE. Over the next few weeks, we will be discussing this meeting in 1909 and how it seeded what we know today as FAKE NEWS.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.