.

.

.

.

.

.

Sep 18, 2019 10:19:24 AM – The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety……

Sep 18, 2019 10:19:24 AM – …. advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars. There will be very little difference in emissions between the California Standard and the new U.S. Standard, but the cars will be….

Sep 18, 2019 10:19:25 AM – ….far safer and much less expensive. Many more cars will be produced under the new and uniform standard, meaning significantly more JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Automakers should seize this opportunity because without this alternative to California, you will be out of business.

.

Here they go…INFRINGING on our RIGHT to BEAR ARMS.

.

Guess what, Mr. Bolton? We know you are a globalist warmonger who was obstructing the will of the People and the President. We don’t care what you say or how many books you write. And we have a keen eye on Robert O’Brien to make sure he works for America First and not British Five Eyes.

.

..

.

.

We were testing some new software that we will be using for upcoming interviews. Please disregard the poor lighting and sound quality of this “practice run” (below). But after Douglas recorded it, Tyla hated to throw it in the trash bin. The quality of what is being said overrides the lighting and sound issues.

We will be doing live interviews on our second channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC7tyOBRpN_DUbPjdkVTrYg. If you subscribe to this channel, you will see live-action interviews. After the interview is complete, thumbnail added, and other edits made, we will upload to our regular channel as a permanent video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv0dEcvXLOf4ZFvjCahK4Lw

Of course, we always post videos on the Cat Report. Just wanted to explain what’s going on when you see activity on our backup channel.

.

“For the last one hundred years, transnational interests have attempted to overthrow America for economic gain and political control. Starting in 1913 and continuing until today, there have been a series of steps taken that have tried to continually undermine American freedoms and fleece the wealth of our nation. The largest corporations in history have been fighting this battle for American wealth and resources through banking wars, political wars, and outright war.

Many banking families and warlord corporations have vied for the prize of America, and it seemed that the Bush/Clinton/Obama criminal family had sold out American freedoms and consolidated power in the White House and its CIA operatives both inside and outside of the government. Electing Hillary Clinton would have created a modern “economic monarchy” in America that would quickly sell every asset and resource in a fire sale that would have burnt down America and consumed the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights in flames.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

teeheeman posts:

Can you imagine Corey Lewandowski and President Trump campaigning together in New Hampshire next year?? That is a Trump rally I’ll wait in line a week for!

.

.

“Switzerland was among the first countries to begin deploying 5G, but health fears over radiation from the antennas that carry the next-generation mobile technology have sparked a nationwide revolt.

Demonstrators against the technology are due to fill the streets of Bern later this month, but already a number of cantons have been pressured to put planned constructions of 5G-compatible antennae on ice.”

.

.

@realDonaldTrump rally in NM was a data gold mine.

45K people registered for tickets (94% from within NM)

78% of registrants matched to voter file

Over 20% voted in 1 or 0 of last 4 elections (9.3%=0, 11.5%=1)

52% male, 48 % female

40% Latino

31% Democrat

— Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 17, 2019

.

.

.

.

.

CITIZEN EUGENICS ALERT!

Down the rabbit hole we go….

“During a 27-month experiment aimed at curbing the spread of Yellow Fever, Dengue, Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases, approximately 450,000 male “OX513A” mosquitos modified by UK biotech company Oxitec were released into the wild in 2013. Females who mate with the designer mosquitos produce non-viable offspring, while Oxitec said that the man-made modifications wouldn’t make it into the local insect population….. Wrong.”

Hmmm…. a biotech company in the UK trying to “help” other people by manipulating the genetics of insects. Wonder what a quick Wikipedia search yields:

“Oxitec has established new or expanded partnerships with large agricultural industry leaders and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which are helping to advance Oxitec’s 2nd generation technology to public health and agricultural markets.”

Now that sounds like it might have a connection to another UK chemical company we are learning about called Burroughs Wellcome.

Ya’ll remember Wellcome and the Wee Little Death Box

So we did a quick internet search to see if Oxitec was related to Wellcome and this is what we found: