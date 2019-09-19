.
Ted Cruz Rejects White House/DOJ Universal Background Check Plan
rubberbunnies posts:
10 years from gun confiscation to slaughtering you, starving you, letting your children die of hunger, and letting your educated women and mothers become cheap desperate whores. 10 YEARS.
The 2A cannot die.
TheKingOfFukinlowa posts:
Blacks Law (4th)
INFRINGEMENT. A breaking into; a trespass or encroachment upon; a violation of a law, regulation, contract, or right. Used especially of invasions of the rights secured by patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Goodyear Shoe Machinery Co. v. Jackson, C.C.A.Mass., 112 F. 146, 50 C.C. A. 159, 55 L.R.A. 692.
Please note the word REGULATION.
All current U.S. Code, and/or regulation, at the city, state, or federal level, on any type of personal arms, is an INFRINGEMENT on the People. Those who are writing, sealing, and enforcing, the codes are in violation of the oath that was sworn to the People when they took office, and therefore should be removed from office. The codes are null and void.
Shoulder_Swords posts:
Tell me about it. Currently working to get my Handgun Permit in Tennessee. This involves: 1. 8hr Safety Class 2. Range Test for accuracy (part of class) 3. All day at the DMV for photos 4. Fingerprinting. 5. Waiting period.
Then I’m free to protect myself, my family, and you.
Remember this video-audio from us back on September 2, 2017 –
24 MONTHS AGO!!!
The Felix Sater -Russia – James Comey Connection
Remember this video-audio from us back on March 12, 2018 –
18 MONTHS AGO!!
Felix Sater- Who’s Your Daddy?
Maybe if Tom had been listening to our channel, he wouldn’t be so surprised. But glad to see this level of redpilling because Tom has a great circle of influence.
Who was the FBI/CIA Informant within the Trump Organization? | Tom Fitton
Former President Of Microsoft Canada Frank Clegg: On Safety & 5G/Wireless Technologies
Trump says EPA will cite San Francisco for pollution stemming from homelessness issues
“The DOJ’s indictment of key bankers in JPMorgan appears to be just the start of a general takedown of the criminal banking system that has functioned with immunity for a century. The DOJ has announced that it is broadening its probe, which means that other large banks will find it hard to escape the hammer that is coming. Virtually all of the larger banks have been involved in the manipulation of precious metals over the years.” Read More
Regulators Expand Already Massive Precious Metals Manipulation Probe To Other Markets
Fact Check: Elizabeth Warren Exaggerates Crowd Sizes for the Third Time
Anti-Trump Impeachment Effort is REALLY A COUP! Actually, Tom, it was an overthrow attempt by a foreign nation in league with the Senior Executive Service and The Pilgrims Society.
PELOSI WARNS: BACK OFF IMPEACHMENT!
AIM Patriot Mark drops in with one of his chalkboard creations.
Thanks for the glass bead, Mark.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz Testifies on Matters of High Interest – FISA, Comey, McCabe, SpyGate
Kick out the Dems
Election Rigging – the only way Dems can win
The bizarre world of tax-exempt pedophiles
Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions
“The steel bollard-style wall that’s made of hollow, vertical steel beams filled with concrete and rebar, is “wired – so that we will know if somebody is trying to breakthrough.” Source
An AIM Patriot sends in these pictures that he is seeing on trains in his urban area.
“The Gemini Exchange was founded in October 2015 by the Winklevoss twins (hence its name). Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are arguably most well known for suing Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook, claiming he stole their idea. They ended up winning over $65million USD in damages in court, of which they invested $11million into Bitcoin – placing them as one of the largest holders of Bitcoins with a current valuation of over a billion dollars.” Source
Would you trust a crypto exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins? They full well know that Facebook, IBM Eclipse Foundation, and Mark of the Zuckerbeast ripped off Leader Technologies for their trade secret in order for Facebook to be the scalable surveillance and data collection system that it is.
Yes……as we were reporting on December 21, 2016:
Yellow Journalism: Globalist Weapon of Mass Deception
The AIM Conclave goes LIVE
Facebook Admits It’s a Publisher in Court Filings
Facebook’s Zuckerberg dines with senators; now heads to Capitol Hill for questions
CNN Fake News during the Gulf War. Make sure to watch up to 1:50 to get the point. It has always been fake….it is called propaganda.
The Vortex—Islam Is Not a Religion
Justin Trudeau blames privileged upbringing for wearing blackface as new video as third racist incident emerges
Presidential Tweets Today
