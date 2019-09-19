.

rubberbunnies posts:

10 years from gun confiscation to slaughtering you, starving you, letting your children die of hunger, and letting your educated women and mothers become cheap desperate whores. 10 YEARS.

The 2A cannot die.

TheKingOfFukinlowa posts:

Blacks Law (4th)

INFRINGEMENT. A breaking into; a trespass or encroachment upon; a violation of a law, regulation, contract, or right. Used especially of invasions of the rights secured by patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Goodyear Shoe Machinery Co. v. Jackson, C.C.A.Mass., 112 F. 146, 50 C.C. A. 159, 55 L.R.A. 692.

Please note the word REGULATION.

All current U.S. Code, and/or regulation, at the city, state, or federal level, on any type of personal arms, is an INFRINGEMENT on the People. Those who are writing, sealing, and enforcing, the codes are in violation of the oath that was sworn to the People when they took office, and therefore should be removed from office. The codes are null and void.

Shoulder_Swords posts:

Tell me about it. Currently working to get my Handgun Permit in Tennessee. This involves: 1. 8hr Safety Class 2. Range Test for accuracy (part of class) 3. All day at the DMV for photos 4. Fingerprinting. 5. Waiting period.

Then I’m free to protect myself, my family, and you.

Remember this video-audio from us back on September 2, 2017 –

24 MONTHS AGO!!!

Remember this video-audio from us back on March 12, 2018 –

18 MONTHS AGO!!

Maybe if Tom had been listening to our channel, he wouldn’t be so surprised. But glad to see this level of redpilling because Tom has a great circle of influence.

“The DOJ’s indictment of key bankers in JPMorgan appears to be just the start of a general takedown of the criminal banking system that has functioned with immunity for a century. The DOJ has announced that it is broadening its probe, which means that other large banks will find it hard to escape the hammer that is coming. Virtually all of the larger banks have been involved in the manipulation of precious metals over the years.” Read More

Anti-Trump Impeachment Effort is REALLY A COUP! Actually, Tom, it was an overthrow attempt by a foreign nation in league with the Senior Executive Service and The Pilgrims Society.

AIM Patriot Mark drops in with one of his chalkboard creations.

Thanks for the glass bead, Mark.

“The steel bollard-style wall that’s made of hollow, vertical steel beams filled with concrete and rebar, is “wired – so that we will know if somebody is trying to breakthrough.” Source



An AIM Patriot sends in these pictures that he is seeing on trains in his urban area.

“The Gemini Exchange was founded in October 2015 by the Winklevoss twins (hence its name). Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are arguably most well known for suing Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook, claiming he stole their idea. They ended up winning over $65million USD in damages in court, of which they invested $11million into Bitcoin – placing them as one of the largest holders of Bitcoins with a current valuation of over a billion dollars.” Source