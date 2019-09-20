.

Time to learn to code, Mark?

K-Harbour posts:

It seems that, as a publisher, they no longer have the safe-harbor protections for copyright infringement (where a social media provider who abides by “take-down” rules is legally immune from copyright infringement claims). So, it seems that facebook users who post copyrighted material that the copyright owners can now sue FB for infringement and FB no longer enjoy the safe harbor defense protections.

So, maybe it is important to be careful and not post someone else’s copyrighted Pepe cartoon to FB.

How come Senator Josh Hawley isn’t talking about the original THEFT of the Leader Technology trade secrets by the Department of Defense Office of Net Assessment and IBM Eclipse Foundation? How come Hawley is not talking about disgorging these evil criminal companies, instead discussing nonsensical plans like selling off Instagram and Whatsapp?

Is the 39-year old Stanford graduate working for Silicon Valley or the American people? We have been fooled before by RINOs, RATs, and ROMNEYs. And what was he doing in London for a year after he left the very liberal Stanford University? Getting his Crown and/or Rhodes Scholar indoctrination? Inquiring minds….want to know.

AIM Patriots Jan & Dale write:

My husband and I are avid followers of you both. Several times you have mentioned not to watch fox news. And we agree with that. However we do watch Lou Dobbs who appears to be a fan of President Trump. Is he trustworthy? Can he be trusted regarding his shows and what is discussed? We would appreciate your input.

Our Reply: We love to listen to Lou, too. We also like Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo. But the company they work for is a propaganda news channel. Period. Fox News is fake news. Dobbs, Pirro, and Bartiromo will keep you in a limited hangout because their paymasters will never let them go all the way to truth. As long as you know that you will be limited – in what is called a spin zone, you’ll be fine listening to their shows.

Why haven’t these talking heads reported on Michael McKibben and Leader Technologies and the theft of social media? Why do they ignore that every major swamp criminal is a member of Senior Executive Service, including Bill Barr? Why are they ignoring the biggest story in human history – the Queen’s overthrow attempt of Donald Trump? Why do we know nothing about The Pilgrims Society from these “news” people? Why do former “intelligence operatives” wind up as “special contributors” on any of these propaganda networks?

Fake news. Fake history. It’s all propaganda, folks. From The New York Times to Fox News – it’s all been a big fat lie to keep the world in terror and fear so that regimes could be toppled, wars waged, and peace never achieved. Corporate media is humanity’s ENEMY #1.

Propaganda history and news is evil.

Rosie Memos has an extensive thread that is exposing Max Stier, “ the dweeb who supposedly was witness to Kavanaugh at a party but he didn’t want to go on record. Has history with Clintons.” Check out the twitter thread here.

“ Check out his wife! Her name is Florence Y. Pan, they met at Yale she’s a judge nominated by Obama to DC superior court, also worked in appellate division (possibly with Kavanaugh?) and she was nominated again!”

IG Michael Horowitz testifies before Congress. This is the full testimony. You might want to drop in and listen from 57:52 mark. Around 58:10 is when he makes the comment about other heads of agencies who have been referred for criminal prosecution but he doesn’t want to disclose it yet.

GOING UP?!

