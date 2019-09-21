.
THE REAL AND ONLY STORY
Schweizer: It ‘Warrants Investigation’ That Hunter Biden Landed Deals Where His Dad Was Obama’s ‘Point Person’
Sep 21, 2019 04:47:50 PM – “It appears that an American spy in one of our intelligence agencies may have been spying on our own president. The complaint suggests that this intel agent was listening in on Trump’s conversation….
Sep 21, 2019 04:47:50 PM – ….with a foreign leader. Was this person officially asked to listen to the conversation or was he or she secretly listening in?” @GreggJarrett
Sep 21, 2019 04:43:07 PM – “The pretend Ukraine scandal is an another malicious seditious effort to protect the Obama/Clinton gang. Criminal classified leaks and spying targeting Trump — again.” @TomFitton
Sep 21, 2019 05:47:22 PM – “Ukraine Foreign Minister disputes reports of any pressure from Trump. This conversation was long, friendly, and it touched on many questions.” @NBCNews Correct. If your looking for something done wrong, just look at the tape of Sleepy Joe. He is being protected by the Media!
Sep 21, 2019 04:50:08 PM – “They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal.” @PeterSchweizer The problem is, “Trump” did nothing wrong!
Ukraine Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko Denies President Trump Pressure or Coercion During Phone Call With President Zelensky
Betsy and Thomas Take Your Questions
With Italy’s Salvini out of office, the EU is wasting no time in steamrolling its open borders agenda
BlackKnightRides posts:
The longer China goes without a deal, the more Americans learn of Chinese theft, corruption and duplicity foisted on us by Chinese and Demo☭rat Communists.
Americans will be rejecting Made-in-China Brands.
Americans will be buying Made-in-USA to win the Trade War.
Americans will be rejecting Demo☭rats to save our Country.
Trump admin says migrants passing through El Salvador must seek asylum there before asking U.S.
Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a wonderful evening. https://t.co/QM15sIAlHR
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 21, 2019
President Trump and First Lady Welcome Prime Minister Morrison for State Dinner Reception
Twitter Suspends Entire Leadership Team Of Latinos For Trump
POTUS was busy at the wall!
Meme Tutorial #1: How to Remove and Add Text in Photoshop
Fill your redpilling arsenal with handcrafted memes to wake up your friends, family, and neighbors.
Lesson 1: Layers
Lesson 2: File types and PNG’s
Lesson 3: Adding Text to Memes
Lesson 4: How and Where to post your Memes
Lesson 5: Meme Contest
Lesson 6: Remove Backround and add a face
Lesson 7: After Effects Tracking Tutorial
Dramatic Findings from A Parliament of the Press (Jun. 05-26, 1909)
The Founders of the Pilgrims Society (1902) were the sole organizers of the Imperial Press Conference, 1909.
They were:
|Pilgrim Society Member & Imperial Press Conference, 1909 Executive
|Instances
|Alfred Lyttelton
|7
|C. Arthur Pearson (Harry Brittain’s boss)
|16
|Earl Arthur James Balfour
|37
|General Lord (Earl) Roberts 20
|20
|Harry Lawson
|44
|Lord Burnham
|16
|Lord Herbert H. Asquith, PM
|14
|Lord Northcliffe
|14
|Lord/Earl Cromer
|14
|Lord/Viscount Milner
|14
|Sir Austen Chamberlain
|2
|Sir Edward Grey
|18
|Sir Frank, George Newnes
|14
|Sir Gilbert Parker
|8
|Sir Harry Brittain
|16
|W.T. Stead (Cecil Rhodes’ first heir, companion, biographer)
|8
|Winston Churchill
|11
SOURCE: Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-26, 1909). A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – THE FIRST IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. London: Horace Marshall & Son (150 MB).
Imperial Press Conference speaker Mr. Erskine Murray made this comment in response to a session on Empire communications that included Marconi:
Murray helped lead the cutting of the telegraphy cable between the US and Germany that triggered WWI.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-A-PARLIAMENT-OF-THE-PRESS-THE-FIRST-IMPERIAL-PRESS-CONFERENCE-1909-with-Pref-by-Earl-of-Rosebery-Thomas-H-Hardman-London-Horace-Marshall-and-Son-Jun-05-26-1909.pdf#page=176
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Robert_Erskine-Murray
https://www.worldcat.org/identities/lccn-no2013110858/
