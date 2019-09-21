Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

THE REAL AND ONLY STORY

.

tt hunter biden.JPG
Listen to the video here

 

.

Schweizer: It ‘Warrants Investigation’ That Hunter Biden Landed Deals Where His Dad Was Obama’s ‘Point Person’

.

doug collins tweet.JPG

.

 

trump tweets white gold

Sep 21, 2019 04:47:50 PM – “It appears that an American spy in one of our intelligence agencies may have been spying on our own president. The complaint suggests that this intel agent was listening in on Trump’s conversation….

goofy-spy-costume-for-adultsSep 21, 2019 04:47:50 PM – ….with a foreign leader. Was this person officially asked to listen to the conversation or was he or she secretly listening in?” @GreggJarrett

Sep 21, 2019 04:43:07 PM – “The pretend Ukraine scandal is an another malicious seditious effort to protect the Obama/Clinton gang. Criminal classified leaks and spying targeting Trump — again.” @TomFitton

Sep 21, 2019 05:47:22 PM – “Ukraine Foreign Minister disputes reports of any pressure from Trump. This conversation was long, friendly, and it touched on many questions.” @NBCNews Correct. If your looking for something done wrong, just look at the tape of Sleepy Joe. He is being protected by the Media!

Sep 21, 2019 04:50:08 PM – “They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal.” @PeterSchweizer The problem is, “Trump” did nothing wrong!

 

.

hunter biden crack pipe 1.jpg

.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko Denies President Trump Pressure or Coercion During Phone Call With President Zelensky

.

LIVESTREAM DETAILS

aim-4-truth-pngIf you have the AIM app, make sure to turn on your notification setting to receive notices when we are getting ready to livestream. You can access the livestream from the Starship icon in the app where we have the channel listed as the second feature, just under the Trump tweet link because Trump tweets are the first news of the day.

You can participate in the livestreams by going to this channel directly: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC7tyOBRpN_DUbPjdkVTrYg

Betsy and Thomas Take Your Questions

.

With Italy’s Salvini out of office, the EU is wasting no time in steamrolling its open borders agenda

.

BlackKnightRides posts:

The longer China goes without a deal, the more Americans learn of Chinese theft, corruption and duplicity foisted on us by Chinese and Demorat Communists.

Americans will be rejecting Made-in-China Brands.
Americans will be buying Made-in-USA to win the Trade War.
Americans will be rejecting Demorats to save our Country.

.

Trump admin says migrants passing through El Salvador must seek asylum there before asking U.S.

.

TRUMP undefeated.jpg

.

 Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a wonderful evening. https://t.co/QM15sIAlHR

— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 21, 2019

.

President Trump and First Lady Welcome Prime Minister Morrison for State Dinner Reception

.

college loan debt.JPG

.

.

Twitter Suspends Entire Leadership Team Of Latinos For Trump

.

.

gun control neighbor.jpg

.

POTUS was busy at the wall!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Make sure to click through the picture collage.

.

Meme Tutorial #1: How to Remove and Add Text in Photoshop

.

Fill your redpilling arsenal with handcrafted memes to wake up your friends, family, and neighbors.

Lesson 1: Layers

Lesson 2: File types and PNG’s

Lesson 3: Adding Text to Memes

Lesson 4: How and Where to post your Memes

Lesson 5: Meme Contest

Lesson 6: Remove Backround and add a face

Lesson 7: After Effects Tracking Tutorial

.
.

trump maga.JPG

.

Conclave

.

Dramatic Findings from A Parliament of the Press (Jun. 05-26, 1909)

The Founders of the Pilgrims Society (1902) were the sole organizers of the Imperial Press Conference, 1909.

They were:

Pilgrim Society Member & Imperial Press Conference, 1909 Executive Instances
Alfred Lyttelton 7
C. Arthur Pearson (Harry Brittain’s boss) 16
Earl Arthur James Balfour 37
General Lord (Earl) Roberts 20 20
Harry Lawson 44
Lord Burnham 16
Lord Herbert H. Asquith, PM 14
Lord Northcliffe 14
Lord/Earl Cromer 14
Lord/Viscount Milner 14
Sir Austen Chamberlain 2
Sir Edward Grey 18
Sir Frank, George Newnes 14
Sir Gilbert Parker 8
Sir Harry Brittain 16
W.T. Stead (Cecil Rhodes’ first heir, companion, biographer) 8
Winston Churchill 11
SOURCE: Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-26, 1909). A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – THE FIRST IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. London: Horace Marshall & Son (150 MB).

.

Imperial Press Conference speaker Mr. Erskine Murray made this comment in response to a session on Empire communications that included Marconi:

cables.JPG

Murray  helped lead the cutting of the telegraphy cable between the US and Germany that triggered WWI.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-A-PARLIAMENT-OF-THE-PRESS-THE-FIRST-IMPERIAL-PRESS-CONFERENCE-1909-with-Pref-by-Earl-of-Rosebery-Thomas-H-Hardman-London-Horace-Marshall-and-Son-Jun-05-26-1909.pdf#page=176

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Robert_Erskine-Murray

https://www.worldcat.org/identities/lccn-no2013110858/

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.