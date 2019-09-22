.

Get tweeting, you Russian bot patriots. We have an election to win and a world to save.

#MagaChallenge

Let’s kick off today’s patriot blog with some high energy videos from the #MagaChallenge crowd. May it inspire you to find ways to educate and enlighten those in your circle of influence.

If you upload a video, make sure to tag it with the hashtag #magachallenge so we can find you. If you are looking for a fresh batch to send through your social network, go to Youtube and in the search bar type: #magachallenge

Our goal is to get Trump elected in 2020 with a massive landslide so patriots can really start cleaning up the swamp without having to listen to the DemonRats and RINO-Rats whining. There is much to be done. Remember, people don’t need to know as much as you do – they only need to know enough to get them enthused to get to the polls and vote for Donald Trump and MAGA-KAG candidates.

“The pretend Ukraine scandal is an another malicious seditious effort to protect the Obama/Clinton gang. Criminal classified leaks and spying targeting Trump — again.” @TomFitton

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

“The California Court of Appeals issued a truly remarkable opinion in a truly remarkable case. It held that a Catholic hospital could indeed face legal liability for failing to perform a hysterectomy as part of a female-to-male “transition” — even though its policy broadly bans sterilization surgery generally (not just for trans individuals) and even though the hospital referred the patient to a non-Catholic facility in the same network.”

White supremacy is a red herring. What is really destroying the black community are Democrat policies which have given us:

-Father Absence

-Black population growth stagnation

-Mass incarceration

They talk white nationalism to scare us into voting for our Democrat oppressors. pic.twitter.com/WkI3BHrRW0

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 21, 2019

AIM Patriot 7seven7 writes:

I am all for the live streaming, as well as getting to know others within our community. I believe this could blossom into a closer knit relationship getting to know the members better by including them in your discussions. Putting a personal touch with which to bond and create a more united core of Truth seekers. Personally I believe the members should all subscribe to one another for better information transfer, so if something goes down we can get the word out quickly. It is already my practice to do so, if they have a channel with content. Met some truly wonderful people this way. I’d be a willing participant, although I realize I am over the top, conflict with some of your views and will go deeper than you might like.

We were asked to place this video directly on our site as YouTube has now removed it. Guess Eric Schmidt doesn’t want you to see the dystopian world he has created in China.

Y’all can also save it, too: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-29-Here-s-a-dystopian-vision-of-the-future-A-real-announcement-I-recorded-on-the-Beijing-Shanghai-bullet-train-James-O-Malley-ATPsythor-Oct-29-2018.mp4

