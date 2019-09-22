Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

winning the information war

Get tweeting, you Russian bot patriots. We have an election to win and a world to save.

#MagaChallenge

.

Let’s kick off today’s patriot blog with some high energy videos from the #MagaChallenge crowd. May it inspire you to find ways to educate and enlighten those in your circle of influence.

If you upload a video, make sure to tag it with the hashtag #magachallenge so we can find you. If you are looking for a fresh batch to send through your social network, go to Youtube and in the search bar type: #magachallenge

Our goal is to get Trump elected in 2020 with a massive landslide so patriots can really start cleaning up the swamp without having to listen to the DemonRats and RINO-Rats whining. There is much to be done. Remember, people don’t need to know as much as you do – they only need to know enough to get them enthused to get to the polls and vote for Donald Trump and MAGA-KAG candidates.

.

An0maly SPAZZES On #MAGACHALLENGE Rap Beat!!!!

.

#MAGACHALLENGE Part 1

.

The Week in Pictures: Buffoonpalooza Edition

.

ukraine trump.JPG

.

ukraine biden garrison.jpg

“The pretend Ukraine scandal is an another malicious seditious effort to protect the Obama/Clinton gang. Criminal classified leaks and spying targeting Trump — again.” @TomFitton

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

.

tt fake news.JPG

.trump ukraine.JPG.

Joe Biden and his son Hunter can’t keep their Ukraine story straight

.

elizabeth warren.JPG
Read all about it!

.

A California Court Dealt a Blow to Religious Liberty. It’s Time for SCOTUS to Act.

“The California Court of Appeals issued a truly remarkable opinion in a truly remarkable case. It held that a Catholic hospital could indeed face legal liability for failing to perform a hysterectomy as part of a female-to-male “transition” — even though its policy broadly bans sterilization surgery generally (not just for trans individuals) and even though the hospital referred the patient to a non-Catholic facility in the same network.”

.

White supremacy is a red herring. What is really destroying the black community are Democrat policies which have given us:

-Father Absence
-Black population growth stagnation
-Mass incarceration

They talk white nationalism to scare us into voting for our Democrat oppressors. pic.twitter.com/WkI3BHrRW0

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 21, 2019

.

resist propaganda

..

Epstein Connections – How Deep Does This Go?

.

Queen Elizabeth and the Overthrow of Trump

.

evil queen dethrone.jpg

.

AIM Patriot 7seven7 writes:

I am all for the live streaming, as well as getting to know others within our community. I believe this could blossom into a closer knit relationship getting to know the members better by including them in your discussions. Putting a personal touch with which to bond and create a more united core of Truth seekers. Personally I believe the members should all subscribe to one another for better information transfer, so if something goes down we can get the word out quickly. It is already my practice to do so, if they have a channel with content. Met some truly wonderful people this way. I’d be a willing participant, although I realize I am over the top, conflict with some of your views and will go deeper than you might like.

.

trudeau kkk.jpg

.

We were asked to place this video directly on our site as YouTube has now removed it. Guess Eric Schmidt doesn’t want you to see the dystopian world he has created in China.
Y’all can also save it, too: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-29-Here-s-a-dystopian-vision-of-the-future-A-real-announcement-I-recorded-on-the-Beijing-Shanghai-bullet-train-James-O-Malley-ATPsythor-Oct-29-2018.mp4

.

.

california rat branco.jpg

.

DADDY DICK DEMON SPAWN LIZ CHENEY BUSTED FOR WHO SHE IS

liz cheney score

Rand Paul Won’t Support Neocon Liz Cheney in Wyoming

.

The Everything Soup

.

branco iran.jpg

.

nadler fat naked.jpg

.

eyewash station.JPG

.

Time for today’s Conclave history lesson:

History-Lessons

Use of the cables was more widespread (ca. 1905) than many have realized.

https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=Mmd_n5rknmMC&printsec=frontcover&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false

p.7

use of cables.jpguse of cables 2.jpg

  • Meet Dr. James Robert Erskine-Murray, the man who engineered the British cutting of the German cable on Aug. 04, 1914 – the act that triggered WWI
  • Erskine-Murray spoke German.
  • Had consulted with German cable companies before 1914 via his consulting firm.
  • Erskine-Murray would have taken his orders to cut the cable for the 1st Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill (A Pilgrim, a participant in the Imperial Press Conference, 1909, and an organizer of Home Defence and Colonial Defence (aka MI5/MI6) and staffing it with newspapermen

erskine murray.jpg.

In 1913 he was elected Vice president of the London Wireless Society, later renamed the Radio Society of Great Britain. In the same year he was joint founder of Clark, Forde, Taylor and Erskine-Murray.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Robert_Erskine-Murray

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-09-22-James-Robert-Erskine-Murray-Biography-Wikipedia-accessed-Sep-22-2019.pdf

.

electrical enginneering.JPG

https://books.google.com/books?id=26FGAQAAIAAJ&pg=PA640&lpg=PA640&dq=%22erskine-murray%22+and+german+cable+cutting&source=bl&ots=x5xrTyEX_y&sig=ACfU3U20y37982c0Vk8D8AjjgDD6–fezw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwidl-zLj-XkAhUJsJ4KHVB6CTIQ6AEwDHoECAYQAQ#v=onepage&q=%22erskine-murray%22%20and%20german%20cable%20cutting&f=false

First, they misspelled this eminent engineer’s last name. They left out the hyphen. They were so meticulous with names and spellings everywhere else in the document. Anal retentive in fact… except in reference to Marconi’s top go-to engineer on the British Post Office contracts.

erskine murray 2
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-A-PARLIAMENT-OF-THE-PRESS-THE-FIRST-IMPERIAL-PRESS-CONFERENCE-1909-with-Pref-by-Earl-of-Rosebery-Thomas-H-Hardman-London-Horace-Marshall-and-Son-Jun-05-26-1909.pdf#page=176

Erskine-Murray was certainly a part of the German cable-cutting plan with 1st Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill

https://www.americanradiohistory.com/Archive-Bookshelf/Enjoyment/World-at-their-Fingertips-Clarricoats-1967.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1967-WORLD-AT-THEIR-FINGERTIPS-by-John-Clarricoats-OBE-Radio-Soceity-of-Great-Britain-1967.pdf#page=43

p. 43

erskine murray 3.jpg

p. 48

telegram

The histories appear to be silent about his war activities, surely in cable-wireless cryptography

p. 95

erskine murray 4

.

.

