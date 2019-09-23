.

He’s a Crowd Pleaser!

This is the image the MSM does not want you to see. 50,000+ packed crowd giving standing ovations to President Trump and PM Modi at their shared event yesterday in Texas.

Cryptocurrency Victims Claims Expand

AIM Patriot Duane is loving our new livestreaming feature. We do, too, Duane. You won’t hear from us again in this manner until we upgrade our sound quality. Thanks to AIM Patriot Charles in the Philippines, we are working to eliminate the echo, feedback, and poor quality. He has been amazing, providing us with a list of equipment and detailed instructions.

Once we get these technical details worked out, we will put together a livestream schedule so that you can calendar the events and participate. Let’s start connecting as a community.

Duane continued to write:

Tyla, do you know if the Trump Make America Great Again campaign for contributions is legitimate and actually goes to use on his campaign or if someone else is soliciting on his behalf and used elsewhere?

Their address is: PO Box 1776, Merrifield, Va. 22116-1776.

I am always suspicious of these requests for contributions but do not know how to verify.

Our Reply: We highly recommend that patriots concentrate their 2020 donations to one location – www.donaldjtrump.com. If this organization wants to give to the ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign, then so be it. We do not trust any organization – ESPECIALLY AND FOREMOST, the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The RNC is headed by Mitt Romny’s niece and we don’t trust the RNC RINO-RAT-ROMNEYS to MAGA.

Period.

They continue to support candidates that are globalist and US Chamber of Commerce puppets who do not have the American people’s interest at heart.

If you have a candidate that you know to be MAGA-KAG, then by all means, donate to them directly. But if in doubt, do not.

You might consider your 2020 campaign contributions to be like a VOTE. Make sure everyone you know understands that voting begins with the wallet.

To vote for more candidates like Mitt Romney, John McCain, Dick and Liz Cheney, Josh Hawley, and Mr. China Chao, send your donations to the RNC.

To vote for more candidates like Donald J. Trump, send to http://www.donaldjtrump.com.

To get started, let’s eliminate Obama’s secret army in Washington called the Senior Executive Service. Have you educated someone today about the SES? Whether you educate an audience of hundreds or leave a single comment under a YT video, you are doing your part to win the Great Information War.

Betsy wants YOU to be an Information Warrior.

Mexico says increased security has reduced illegal crossings by 56%. Source

Thank goodness we did not build our Mothership based upon YT “metrics”. We built our communication vessel with INFLUENCE in mind. When we started back in 2016, we decided to do the best research we could to find truth – basically to find out why there was so much propaganda in the “news”. We invited independent media and viewers to use our research to educate and enlighten their audiences.

We also knew how the internet and email behaved. If you received something you perceived to be important, funny ,or special, you would pass it through your network to impress others, who would do the same. You see, the internet speaks in a radiant, non-linear language. Yes, Michael McKibben, you, created a SCALABLE way to communicate to a world-wide audience in lightening speed.

We imagined ourselves to be on Trump’s television show The Apprentice. The task was to get our research into the President’s hands and/or his trusted intelligence network. All we were permitted to use in our imaginary tv competition was the technology currently available to us.

Along the way, we also asked YOU to speak to YOUR audience and circle of influence in a way that would resonate with THEM. We remind you that not everyone has to know the depth of truth like you, our AIM community, do. We need to wake up as many patriots as we can from the deep sleep of decades of Tavistock brainwashing, public school indoctrination, and propaganda.

In this way consciousness is changed. Humanity is awakening. The shift is happening.

Oh yeah – this is not measured in some stupid YT metric.

CNNTouchesChildren posts more info on this image above:

Actually, it very much is tied to Islam. In fact, cousins are not even considered blood relatives in the Islamic tradition because the Qur’an does not forbid or condemn marriage between cousins. Here is what is said in chapter 4, verse 23 of the religious text:

“Prohibited to you (For marriage) are:- Your mothers, daughters, sisters; father’s sisters, Mother’s sisters; brother’s daughters, sister’s daughters; foster-mothers (Who gave you suck), foster-sisters; your wives’ mothers; your step-daughters under your guardianship, born of your wives to whom ye have gone in,- no prohibition if ye have not gone in;- (Those who have been) wives of your sons proceeding from your loins; and two sisters in wedlock at one and the same time, except for what is past; for Allah is Oft-forgiving, Most Merciful.”

With regards to immigration sources:

A 2005 BBC survey found that 55 percent of Britain’s huge Pakistani population was married to a first cousin.

The BBC’s research, for example, found that that while British Pakistanis accounted for roughly 3.4% of all births, “they had 30% of all British children with recessive disorders and a higher rate of infant mortality.”

One study found that each year 700 babies in the UK are born with genetic disabilities as a result of consanguineous marriage. “The problem is worst among children born in Britain’s Pakistani community, where more than half of marriages are between first cousins, and children are 10 times more likely than the general population to suffer genetic disorders.”

Despite this epidemic of genetic defects in babies born from consanguineous marriages, there remains a reluctance in many Islamic leaders to acknowledge the full ramifications of marriage between cousins

Expanding indoctrination centers and closing any free-thought zones?

Sleepy Joe has become Creepy Joe, Ukraine Joe, Boomerang Joe.

Looks like we may have found new theme music for the MAGA movement. Remember, we have AIM patriots around the world. You don’t have to be an American to Make your country Great Again. Send us your renditions.

Want more? Try out this #MagaChallenge PLAYLIST.

AIM Patriot Kelly asked us about protonmail – what is it and who is behind it.

Our reply:

It is a three-letter agency honey pot staffed by CERN out of Zurich Switzerland.

https://protonmail.com/about

As an example of the confidence tricks, here’s a current equivocation:

https://protonmail.com/blog/

Since all the FANG are calling for the government to regulate them (HINT: they’ll be regulating themselves, so in fact, nothing will change), this is a duplicitous selling point meant to lure the unsuspecting, we believe.

