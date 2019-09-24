.

AIM Patriot Karen writes:

I thank Mother Father God that you both are on planet at this time. I am so grateful for your wisdoms. Do you sell the Qubes? I would love to purchase one.

Also, I have 4 children and my youngest is a sophomore in high school. They are enforcing vaccines for her, and I want to know if there is anything I can do to protect her body. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

Our reply: We do not sell the Qube. We only needed one to generate the resonance to share world wide. We created an antenna that you can print – as many as you like – and place anywhere you want. The great thing about this technology is that the more of us that connect into peace and prosperity consciousness, the faster we can ascend as human beings.

Because we ALL have been suppressed as human beings for so long under the control of the vestiges of the Roman Empire, we really don’t know how amazing we can be as humans.

We wrote the ASCEND diet to help our community “get the globalists out of your gut”. Make sure to read through this material to help your family battle the constant onslaught into our bloodstream.

The ignorance of our lawmakers about vaccinations is unacceptable. While you are doing everything possible to help your children protect their wee bodies from these corporate pharmaceutical cocktails, you might consider giving your children HEMP CBDs every day.

There are many vendors that offer the product now. We have written and discussed the reason why adding hemp to your diet is so important. We found these great little gummy bears at Charlotte’s Web that are a delicious way to add hemp to yours and your child’s diet.

For older children and adults, we recommend the extra strength capsules. There are many great hemp CBD products so feel free to explore others and always let this community know what products you are using with success. This is why we have a comment box at the bottom of the blog.

If this is your first time, we always recommend that you start with Charlotte’s Web because we know it’s a good product and available throughout America.

Thank you, Karen, for appreciating our work. Such a great honor to serve such a great truth community.

CORRECTION. WNET is New York, not Boston. From our post yesterday. We fixed the error, and wanted to bring it to your attention.

Appears that The Marconi Society is the second-tier media feeder group for the Pilgrims Society.

Iselin appears to have been a British Pilgrims Society intelligence saboteur within American television

Editor. (May 30, 2004). Queen awards OBE to John Jay Iselin WNET (New York) for contributions to British television in the United States. Standard-Speaker, Hazelton, PA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2004-05-30-Queen-awards-CBE-to-John-Jay-Iselin-for-contributions-to_British-television-in-America-Standard-Speaker-Hazleton-PA-May-30-2004.pdf

.