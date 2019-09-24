.
EXPOSED: All the Queen’s Agents and Corporations that Control the World
Queen Elizabeth II and Privy Council Rig Elections Worldwide
The Brits say the Queen is their “beloved Mum.”
Patriots call her Scum. Raised two pedophile sons. Ordered Diana’s murder. Imprisons Julian Assange as her political prisoner. Commanded the Privy Council to overthrow Donald Trump. Gives fealty to the Knights of Malta – Jesuit Pope Francis. Fleeces all 54 members of the British Commonwealth.
Boris Johnson blasts Supreme Court ruling and says he WON’T quit as ‘unlawful’ parliament shutdown derails his Brexit plan
Dethrone the Queen and Shut Down Her Tavistock Surveillance and Propaganda Operations
PRINCE ANDREW IS CHALLENGED, COMPROMISED, VULNERABLE, DOOMED?
Donald Trump Addresses United Nations General Assembly
https://tinyurl.com/yypremby
The UK was not a VICTIM of WWI. It STARTED the war to expand the British empire
SERCO: A subversive threat to America
This is what defeat looks like on the information battlefield. The Dems are running out of narrative. Soon, the only sound we will hear from them is their death rattle.
Will SINK Biden’s Campaign and DESTROY the Trump Ukraine Scandal Democrats
FOIA Release of McCabe Memo Highlights Much More Than Rosenstein’s “Wear a Wire” Controversy…
There are three aspects to this McCabe memo that warrant attention: (1) Rosenstein’s willingness to wear a wire. (2) Evidence that Rosenstein took Mueller into the White House on May 16, 2017, as a set-up to interview Mueller’s pending target; and (3) the CURRENT redactions to the memo indicate CURRENT efforts by the CURRENT AG Bill Barr to protect a corrupt endeavor that encompasses Rod Rosenstein. While all three aspects are alarming; the last aspect is concerning in the extreme.
Douglas brings our attention to this new battery that is purported “the Holy Grail of Electric Motors”. One of his dear colleagues who is an engineer with direct experience about this new type of battery, called him the other day and recommended that we bring this to your attention.
Apple iCar Outmoded Before Production Begins?
#first-amended-miller-act-notice | https://tinyurl.com/y2ctf78g
Fitton: Documents Reveal State Department Efforts to Undermine Trump
Giuliani Hits Bidens With New $3 Million “Ukraine-Latvia-Cyprus” Money Laundering Accusation
Why Do Stupid People Think They’re Smart? The Dunning Kruger Effect
New Hillary listening tour, ‘I’d like to hear what you’re thinking’
The Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein connection goes deeper, as both shared interests in eugenics
In case you were wondering whether the Ukraine hysteria, which is being peddled by the same people using the same tactics as the Russian collusion hoax, was another Fusion GPS operation to distract from a top Democrat’s corruption. https://t.co/2jJeWaUnJ7
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2019
It’s Time to Speak Up
Senate is trying to sneak through a bill to streamline big tech job outsource, and much worse, bad news for American workers, ACTION PLEASE!
Contact your congressperson
Elizabeth Warren is coming for your retirement account
14.3M Illegal Aliens Living in U.S., Costing Americans $132B a Year
Stand by your sham: Omar plays the Star Tribune
Mein Climate Change
Evidence and Common Sense: Do Not Drink While Pregnant
The Child Abuse Of Greta Thunberg
What You Need To Know About The TROLLS Of NORWAY
AIM Patriot Karen writes:
I thank Mother Father God that you both are on planet at this time. I am so grateful for your wisdoms. Do you sell the Qubes? I would love to purchase one.
Also, I have 4 children and my youngest is a sophomore in high school. They are enforcing vaccines for her, and I want to know if there is anything I can do to protect her body. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
Our reply: We do not sell the Qube. We only needed one to generate the resonance to share world wide. We created an antenna that you can print – as many as you like – and place anywhere you want. The great thing about this technology is that the more of us that connect into peace and prosperity consciousness, the faster we can ascend as human beings.
Because we ALL have been suppressed as human beings for so long under the control of the vestiges of the Roman Empire, we really don’t know how amazing we can be as humans.
We wrote the ASCEND diet to help our community “get the globalists out of your gut”. Make sure to read through this material to help your family battle the constant onslaught into our bloodstream.
The ignorance of our lawmakers about vaccinations is unacceptable. While you are doing everything possible to help your children protect their wee bodies from these corporate pharmaceutical cocktails, you might consider giving your children HEMP CBDs every day.
There are many vendors that offer the product now. We have written and discussed the reason why adding hemp to your diet is so important. We found these great little gummy bears at Charlotte’s Web that are a delicious way to add hemp to yours and your child’s diet.
For older children and adults, we recommend the extra strength capsules. There are many great hemp CBD products so feel free to explore others and always let this community know what products you are using with success. This is why we have a comment box at the bottom of the blog.
If this is your first time, we always recommend that you start with Charlotte’s Web because we know it’s a good product and available throughout America.
Secrets of Cannabis Revealed
Thank you, Karen, for appreciating our work. Such a great honor to serve such a great truth community.
CORRECTION. WNET is New York, not Boston. From our post yesterday. We fixed the error, and wanted to bring it to your attention.
Appears that The Marconi Society is the second-tier media feeder group for the Pilgrims Society.
Iselin appears to have been a British Pilgrims Society intelligence saboteur within American television
Editor. (May 30, 2004). Queen awards OBE to John Jay Iselin WNET (New York) for contributions to British television in the United States. Standard-Speaker, Hazelton, PA.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2004-05-30-Queen-awards-CBE-to-John-Jay-Iselin-for-contributions-to_British-television-in-America-Standard-Speaker-Hazleton-PA-May-30-2004.pdf
Presidential Tweets Today
