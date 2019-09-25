.

THE FUTURE BELONGS TO PATRIOTS

“The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots.”

– Donald Trump at the UN September 24, 2019

We tried doing this once before in history – take out the British Evil Empire. Turns out, we didn’t win that war the way our propaganda history books told us. So now our patriot force has grown – we are PATRIOTS around the world. We stand for the protection of our nations against evil globalist forces – which we have shown you WITH EVIDENCE still tracks back to the British Evil Empire.

Time to join forces with patriots around the world to save the world.

The Latest Movement in the Great Political Awakening of Black Americans. Not just for black Americans – but for patriots anywhere in the world who are sick and tired of globalist greed and tyranny!

“We must always be skeptical of those who want conformity and control,” said the President. “Even in free nations, we see alarming signs and new challenges to liberty.”

“A small number of social media platforms are acquiring immense power, over what we can see and over what we are allowed to say,” he continued.

“A permanent political class is openly disdainful, dismissive and defiant of the will of the people. A faceless bureaucracy operates in secret and weakens democratic rule. Media and academic institutions push flat-out assaults on our histories, traditions and values.”

“In the United States, my administration has made clear to social media companies that we will uphold the right of free speech.”

“A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people. And a free people must never, ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling or blacklisting their own neighbors.”

“President Donald Trump: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike.”

January 2017:

June 2017:

Charles McCullough, III another attorney representing the whistle blower used to work for wait for it….. James Clapper pic.twitter.com/ZQfHBQPCNg

Patriot Action Item:

Yesterday was national voter registration day. As your patriot action item this week, please make sure everyone in your circle of influence is registered to vote. Please speak to your family and friends and make sure they are registered. Use your skills and talents to help and encourage them to register. Every state’s process is different and each of you has a different way to communicate to your audience.

For patriots outside of the US, please look at your voting process and make sure you get your patriots out in force at the next election.

It’s a PLANETARY CIVIL WAR . It is the Great Information War. It is globalists vs patriots.

We stand with Betsy!

Mueller’s Judicial Wench

The article about Napolitano is why we don’t pay attention to any of the talking heads or reporters at Fox News. Fox talking heads are kept on a short leash to keep YOU from knowing truth news and truth history.

The QUEEN BITCH is holding Julian Assange as a political prisoner….like the kings and queens of yesterday did to their political enemies. Put them in the dungeon or the tower and let them rot.

Don’t let the old hag with a purse fool you. She is a nasty ruler who raises pedophiles and exploits the world through her evil Privy Council headed by Richard Dearlove and Geoffrey Pattie….with help state-side from Arvinder Sambei, Allison Saunders and Robert Mueller.

“Belmarsh prison in London is a Special Category A jail (the most severe of four grades of detention centers in the British penal system). It has been used previously to detain mass murderers and the most dangerous convicted terrorists. Julian Assange’s ongoing incarceration there under lockdown is preposterous. It is an outrage, and yet Western media show little or no concern to report on this gross violation of due process and human rights law.”

AIM Patriot Ken sends in this eye-opening video about the government deployment of brain technology. Pure evil stuff here. We are sending you straight to the YT site so you can leave a comment, along with Amazing Polly’s.