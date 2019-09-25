.
THE FUTURE BELONGS TO PATRIOTS
“The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots.”
– Donald Trump at the UN September 24, 2019
President Trump at The UN 2019 “The Future Does not Belong to The Globalists”
We tried doing this once before in history – take out the British Evil Empire. Turns out, we didn’t win that war the way our propaganda history books told us. So now our patriot force has grown – we are PATRIOTS around the world. We stand for the protection of our nations against evil globalist forces – which we have shown you WITH EVIDENCE still tracks back to the British Evil Empire.
Time to join forces with patriots around the world to save the world.
The Patriot – The Final Charge
The Latest Movement in the Great Political Awakening of Black Americans. Not just for black Americans – but for patriots anywhere in the world who are sick and tired of globalist greed and tyranny!
Trump: ‘A Free Society Cannot Allow Social Media Giants to Silence’ Free Speech
“We must always be skeptical of those who want conformity and control,” said the President. “Even in free nations, we see alarming signs and new challenges to liberty.”
“A small number of social media platforms are acquiring immense power, over what we can see and over what we are allowed to say,” he continued.
“A permanent political class is openly disdainful, dismissive and defiant of the will of the people. A faceless bureaucracy operates in secret and weakens democratic rule. Media and academic institutions push flat-out assaults on our histories, traditions and values.”
“In the United States, my administration has made clear to social media companies that we will uphold the right of free speech.”
“A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people. And a free people must never, ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling or blacklisting their own neighbors.”
Read: Donald Trump Releases Transcript with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky
“President Donald Trump: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike.”
January 2017:
Russian Hackers Found
June 2017:
EXPOSED: Ukrainian Atlantic Council Connection and the Russian Hacking Hoax
Trump 5D chess
Attorney For Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Worked For Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer
First It Was Joe Biden’s Son. Now, We Have Questions for Elizabeth Warren’s Daughter.
Hunter Biden Ashley Madison Account Created at College He Taught at
Charles McCullough, III another attorney representing the whistle blower used to work for wait for it….. James Clapper pic.twitter.com/ZQfHBQPCNg
— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) September 25, 2019
Patriot Action Item:
Yesterday was national voter registration day. As your patriot action item this week, please make sure everyone in your circle of influence is registered to vote. Please speak to your family and friends and make sure they are registered. Use your skills and talents to help and encourage them to register. Every state’s process is different and each of you has a different way to communicate to your audience.
For patriots outside of the US, please look at your voting process and make sure you get your patriots out in force at the next election.
It’s a PLANETARY CIVIL WAR. It is the Great Information War. It is globalists vs patriots.
We stand with Betsy!
GOP Lawmakers Propose to Remove Jerry Nadler as Judiciary Chairman
Mueller’s Judicial Wench
Corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson Continues Her Judicial Tirade Against Roger Stone
Drone-killing microwave weapon deployed by US Air Force overseas for first time
The article about Napolitano is why we don’t pay attention to any of the talking heads or reporters at Fox News. Fox talking heads are kept on a short leash to keep YOU from knowing truth news and truth history.
5 Times Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano Said Trump Committed a Crime — And Was Wrong
The QUEEN BITCH is holding Julian Assange as a political prisoner….like the kings and queens of yesterday did to their political enemies. Put them in the dungeon or the tower and let them rot.
Don’t let the old hag with a purse fool you. She is a nasty ruler who raises pedophiles and exploits the world through her evil Privy Council headed by Richard Dearlove and Geoffrey Pattie….with help state-side from Arvinder Sambei, Allison Saunders and Robert Mueller.
They’re Murdering My Son – Julian Assange’s Father Tells Of Pain And Anguish
“Belmarsh prison in London is a Special Category A jail (the most severe of four grades of detention centers in the British penal system). It has been used previously to detain mass murderers and the most dangerous convicted terrorists. Julian Assange’s ongoing incarceration there under lockdown is preposterous. It is an outrage, and yet Western media show little or no concern to report on this gross violation of due process and human rights law.”
AIM Patriot Ken sends in this eye-opening video about the government deployment of brain technology. Pure evil stuff here. We are sending you straight to the YT site so you can leave a comment, along with Amazing Polly’s.
Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future
Atlas Robots are getting even better in agility. You are looking at the globalists’ future army. Their troops will not ask questions. They are evil will force. Thanks, Eric Schmidt and China!
Robots now do gymnastics… will they destroy us all with style?
.
Patriots around the world unite to crush the forces of globalism.
Abortion Rates Fall To Lowest Level Since Procedure Was Legalized In 1973
Betsy just hates these memes that soft-peddle foreign enemy INVADERS as “migrants” or “illegal aliens.” So the teacher’s red pen comes out.
The End Of Prayer Shaming
Presidential Tweets Today
