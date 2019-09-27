.
.
Where in the Constitution does it say that a sitting president can be impeached over a former vice president’s high crimes and misdemeanors?
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 26, 2019
.
.
Intelligence Chief Defends Handling of Whistleblower Complaint
.
.
.
.
CIA, FBI, and Hillary Clinton use CrowdStrike software to tap, collect, and sell surveillance information
.
July 2015:
Google leads $100 million investment in cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike
.
September 2017:
Crowdstrike Payments Coincide With Deaths Of Seth Rich, Shawn Lucas
.
.
As Biden falters, Hillary attacks Trump and positions herself to enter presidential race
.
.
JUDICIAL WATCH SUES STATE DEPARTMENT FOR RECORDS ON FIRING OF BIDEN-UKRAINE PROSECUTOR
The suit was filed after the State Department failed to respond to a May 7, 2019, FOIA request seeking access to the following records:
1. Any and all records regarding, concerning, or related to Viktor Shokin’s investigation of Mykola Zolchevsky and Shokin’s resignation at Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.
2. Any and all records of communication between any official, employee, or representative of the Department of State and any official, employee, or representative of the Office of the Vice President regarding Viktor Shokin.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Are we being played? Inquiring minds want to know.
.
.
.
.
Hundreds of Documents Conflict with Joe Biden’s Account of Why Ukrainian Prosecutor Was Fired
What’s the real agenda that John Solomon, the Crown propagandist and Cecil Rhodes devotee, would have in releasing this material: Shokin Statement. Think about it. We’ll give you our opinion in an upcoming video.
.
.
If The World’s Ending In 12 Years, Why Even Go To College?
.
Senate Confirms Eugene Scalia as Secretary of Labor
.
.
.
.
.
Ukraine-Gate Just Got Interesting
.
Patriots, if Trump knows about Crowdstrike, he knows it all – even more than the researchers in the Conclave. Hold on. The ride is going to get very exciting. And watch out for hurling propaganda and raining media lies.
Do not trust Fox News for real truth.
They are only holding the line to keep you from going all the way to the CROWN AGENTS and their attempt to OVERTHROW Donald Trump.
.
Now let’s kick up the dust for some #MagaChallenge fun. #MAGACHALLENGE Mix Part 3
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.