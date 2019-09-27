.

July 2015:

September 2017:

The suit was filed after the State Department failed to respond to a May 7, 2019, FOIA request seeking access to the following records:

1. Any and all records regarding, concerning, or related to Viktor Shokin’s investigation of Mykola Zolchevsky and Shokin’s resignation at Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.

2. Any and all records of communication between any official, employee, or representative of the Department of State and any official, employee, or representative of the Office of the Vice President regarding Viktor Shokin.