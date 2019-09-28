.
Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For “First-Hand Knowledge” Before CIA ‘Rumorblower’ Relied On Hearsay
ICIG Whistleblower Form Recently Modified to Permit Complaint “Heard From Others”
Crowdstrike Fear in the Globalists
Whistle-blower Complaint is The Schiff Dossier – Devin Nunes Discusses the Creation of The “Schiff Dossier”
Pelosi’s House Rule Changes are Key Part of “Articles of Impeachment”, Being Drafted Over Next Two Weeks
CIA attempted Coup
Adam Schiff’s number is: (202) 225-4176. Call and demand his resignation for lying to Congress & the American people.
RETWEET!
— Jack Murphy (@RealJack) September 27, 2019
Rush Limbaugh:
Why Trump’s Focus on CrowdStrike Is So Key
Buzzfeed Calls Crowdstrike a 4chan Conspiracy Theory!
Wait until they see what else the independent media knows that they don’t.
This is the Great Information War.
Patriots around the world are information warriors and are educating and enlightening citizens everywhere because we know that the side with the most WOKE citizens…wins.
Patriots know that this is a global civil war of Globalists V Patriots. Buzzfeed is a propaganda site for the globalists. They do NOT want you to see the truth movement exploding on 4chan.
AIM Patriot Gisela writes:
Hello from Germany. Listening to you on youtube whenever you got news for us. I still have a serious question in regard to you highly estimating Donald Trump’s actions. How can it be that a man who is so deeply in love with his people just now signed an executive order involving the military in the production of vaccines? Vaccines as a military weapon to be applied on Americans putting up with all the disastrous results that are officially known. Why does he support this war on his people?
Our reply: We oppose dangerous vaccines and any order, regulation, and/or law that permits the government to forcefully enter our bloodstream and inject foreign substances, which we all know have contained FETAL tissue. That would mean that we are all chattle – no more than herds of cows that must be prodded, poked, and injected by their masters. It would also make the recipients of these tainted vaccines – cannibals.
Who is advising the president on these matters? SES? British Loyalists? Bill and Melinda Gates? Big Pharma?
The bloodstream is sacred and so is human life.
Biden Corruption
White House Considering Delisting Chinese Companies from U.S. Exchanges
This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O
— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019
China Unveils “Super Surveillance Camera” That Can Link To Its Social Credit System
STOP the Coup Against Trump! NEW Lawsuit on Biden/Ukraine Scandal, NEW FBI-DOJ Coup Doc
Donald Trump Retweet
This is just the beginning of an all-out fight to defend our democracy & our president.
Dozens of House Dems campaigned on working with @realDonaldTrump, yet fell in line with Pelosi & the Squad.
Voters don’t support this impeachment charade & it’s going to backfire come 2020! pic.twitter.com/fcb9Uvfvca
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 27, 2019
Proud American from Texas posts:
Talk to your Uncle Mitt for crying out loud.
Dutchman posts:
Even if you allow that she isn’t responsible for her relatives, how about she does her F’ing JOB!
Too many State Republican party organizations are chock full of “NeverTrumpers” “Rinos” and open border advocates.
How about cleaning her house, she is after all Republican Party Chairwoman.
When people contact their local party asking for Trump lawnsigns and bumper stickers, and are told they don’t have any, or you have to PAY for them,…
When the people,are openly contemptuos of PDJT, she is NOT doing her JOB!
Y’all remember that Ronna knows about her family’s election rigging systems and looks to be knee-deep in supporting the Republican fractional voting system to keep RINOs and RATS in power. Read all about it here.
Contact Ronna on Twitter and make sure everyone in her Twitter audience knows about her silence in massive ELECTION RIGGING by her Uncle Mitt and George Soros. Ask her why she hasn’t called this out.
Here are some tiny urls for you to provide Ronna…just in case any of you don’t think this sweet speech-giving Romney knows about her family’s corruption:
https://tinyurl.com/y69orwcn (Ronna and Mitt Romney’s election rigging scam)
https://tinyurl.com/y24hmvbe (Ronna scolds Joe Biden while not reporting Uncle Mitt’s corruption which is much bigger than Hunter Biden’s)
My Response to the NYT Star Wars Meme
AG Barr has been on official travel in Italy for the past two days. As I explained months ago, on Fox and in my book, Mifsud was an Italian operative handled by the CIA. Italy holds the keys to the kingdom. Right government, right time.
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 27, 2019
Randy Quaid – I Would Only Do What Is Right!
Kanye West has an album coming out call Jesus Is King with a movie to come in the fall called Jesus Is Lord. #JesusIsKing
Presidential Tweets Today
