Adam Schiff’s number is: (202) 225-4176. Call and demand his resignation for lying to Congress & the American people.

RETWEET!

— Jack Murphy (@RealJack) September 27, 2019

Rush Limbaugh:

Watch Limbaugh video here

Buzzfeed Calls Crowdstrike a 4chan Conspiracy Theory! Wait until they see what else the independent media knows that they don’t. This is the Great Information War . Patriots around the world are information warriors and are educating and enlightening citizens everywhere because we know that the side with the most WOKE citizens…wins. Patriots know that this is a global civil war of Globalists V Patriots. Buzzfeed is a propaganda site for the globalists. They do NOT want you to see the truth movement exploding on 4chan.

AIM Patriot Gisela writes:

Hello from Germany. Listening to you on youtube whenever you got news for us. I still have a serious question in regard to you highly estimating Donald Trump’s actions. How can it be that a man who is so deeply in love with his people just now signed an executive order involving the military in the production of vaccines? Vaccines as a military weapon to be applied on Americans putting up with all the disastrous results that are officially known. Why does he support this war on his people?

Our reply: We oppose dangerous vaccines and any order, regulation, and/or law that permits the government to forcefully enter our bloodstream and inject foreign substances, which we all know have contained FETAL tissue. That would mean that we are all chattle – no more than herds of cows that must be prodded, poked, and injected by their masters. It would also make the recipients of these tainted vaccines – cannibals.

Who is advising the president on these matters? SES? British Loyalists? Bill and Melinda Gates? Big Pharma?

The bloodstream is sacred and so is human life.

This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O

— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019

Donald Trump Retweet

This is just the beginning of an all-out fight to defend our democracy & our president.

Dozens of House Dems campaigned on working with @realDonaldTrump, yet fell in line with Pelosi & the Squad.

Voters don’t support this impeachment charade & it’s going to backfire come 2020! pic.twitter.com/fcb9Uvfvca

— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 27, 2019