Sep 30, 2019 07:40:56 AM – Again, the President of Ukraine said there was NO (ZERO) PRESSURE PUT ON HIM BY ME. Case closed!

Sep 30, 2019 07:43:43 AM – WHO CHANGED THE LONG STANDING WHISTLEBLOWER RULES JUST BEFORE SUBMITTAL OF THE FAKE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT? DRAIN THE SWAMP!

Sep 30, 2019 07:44:59 AM – #FakeWhistleblower

Sep 30, 2019 08:50:21 AM – “President Trump’s Job Approval Numbers have just reached the highest level since his Inauguration, around 50%, and you can add to that many votes from voters that don’t talk about their vote. Once they saw the President’s numbers going up, they said ‘We gotta do something,’ so..

Sep 30, 2019 08:50:22 AM – ….they made this whole thing up. Impeachment is also a pre-emptive strike for what they think is coming on the Obama Administration’s handling of the 2016 Election.” Jim McLaughlin, highly respected pollster. @WashTimes @FoxNews

Sep 30, 2019 08:58:55 AM – Very simple! I was looking for Corruption and also why Germany, France and others in the European Union don’t do more for Ukraine. Why is it always the USA that does so much and puts up so much money for Ukraine and other countries? By the way, the Bidens were corrupt!

Sep 30, 2019 09:03:30 AM – The Fake News Media wants to stay as far away as possible from the Ukraine and China deals made by the Bidens. A Corrupt Media is so bad for our Country! In actuality, the Media may be even more Corrupt than the Bidens, which is hard to do!

The Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud!

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?

The Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country!

meadowlarkspring post:

It seems to me President Trump is focusing in on (g)(3)(B)

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/3033

50 U.S. Code § 3033.Inspector General of the Intelligence Community

(g)(3)(B)

no action constituting a reprisal, or threat of reprisal, for making such complaint or disclosing such information to the Inspector General may be taken by any employee in a position to take such actions, unless the complaint was made or the information was disclosed with the knowledge that it was false or with willful disregard for its truth or falsity.

“Everything will be relevant in the Senate trial, and everyone, no exceptions, should be subpoenaed and interrogated under oath. That means Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Comey, Peter Strzok, and the entire gang behind the coup.

That includes Strzok, his girlfriend Lisa Page, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, and whatever Deep State apparatchiks lied to the FISA judge to enable a spying operation on the Trump campaign and transition team — a crime without precedent and one that massively outweighs anything that could credibly be alleged against President Trump.”

We know that most of you have weaned yourselves off of fake news, but we need to help other citizens do the same. Fake news is evil propaganda. Propaganda are lies. And we all know who the Father of Lies is! You might circulate this 60 Minutes piece around as an example of how the media is a weapon used to destroy our Republic.

This person is not in any danger. This is part of a coordinated media strategy to prevent the anti-Trump leaker from being questioned or cross-examined or having his credibility questioned in any way. https://t.co/396JleTbWJ

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2019

Ouch!

NJ Transplant posts:

Remember, Paul Ryan, who is pro impeachment is a board member of Fox. I sent Hannity and Fox emails about the crap I have been seeing on Fox. I reminded them that if they act like CNN and MSNBC, they will having ratings like CNN and MSNBC. What do you need Fox for if they push the anti-Trump agenda?

Alex Jones Video:

F L A S H B A C K

Order of the Privy Council

Sir John Major says he believes he knows how Johnson circumvent the Benn legislation.

Major cites yet another arcane procedure called the “Order of the Privy Council.

There is a difference between “Orders in Council” and “Orders of Council”. It’s not worth the time it would take to understand the difference.

The key point is Orders of the Privy Council are normally unimportant procedural things about which there is no genuine debate.

“The Trump administration is expanding educational access to students and workers with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education—via $123 million worth in new grant awards.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) posted a flashback featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accusing Republicans of being “paralyzed with hatred” for pursuing the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, who denied having an affair with Monica Lewinsky under oath. Source

T H E L O Y A L I S T S

It was and still is an OVERTHROW attempt by the UK Crown Agents, Senior Executive Service, Pilgrims Society, Privy Council, British Monarch, Five Eyes, and Vatican. These thugs below are their SES “foot soldiers.” Look for the Queen to throw them overboard in order to keep us from looking into her business of espionage and war against America.

If you missed the history lessons on the CityofLondonUK, AIM Patriot Timothy recommends this documentary. We agree. Public school indoctrination centers in America do not teach citizens about this history:

