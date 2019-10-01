.

Brennan Went to Ukraine with Fake Passport . RUSH: I got an email, “What do you mean, Brennan traveled to Ukraine with a fake passport? I didn’t hear that.” Well, folks, I’m sorry. Let me give you the details. John Brennan, Obama’s director-CIA, went to Ukraine under a fake passport so that nobody would know it was him. Fake name. Can you do that? Can you get a fake passport? No. John Brennan can, CIA director. I’m surprised he even needed a passport. But he went under a fake passport to get opposition research on Trump! The Obama administration originally lied about Brennan’s visit, but they were forced later to admit the report was true after evidence of Brennan’s visit emerged. This is that guy, John Brennan, who over the weekend encouraged every deep stater to come forward and blow the whistle on Trump. (summarized) “There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute. If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of Trump, now is the time to report it!” Is Brennan gonna pay all of you whistleblowers? Is he gonna pay for your protection? This is a former director of the CIA asking the deep state to rise en mass and start blowing the whistle on Trump with a bunch of made-up lies! This guy’s fingers are as dirty as anybody’s on the dossier, including McCain’s people. He traveled to Ukraine under a fake passport. The Obama regime denied it until the news was undeniable. Then they had to admit it.

Bribery is offering anything of value ($1.2 billion critical loan guarantee) in exchange for official action (firing the prosecutor, corrupt or not, who is investigating your son). Bragging Biden admits it. And if you need help on whether he knew about son, plenty to come.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 30, 2019

What do you expect from a Senior Executive Service operative? Michael Horowitz is pure swamp, folks. Don’t expect anything to come from his reports. He is there to protect the swamp, using LAWFARE.

Remember when we told you on December 16, 2017 about this head witch hunter?

We reminded you four months ago May 29, 2019 that:

Now we are alerting you that RNC Chair Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel works for Uncle Mitt in the election rigging business.

She has still not reported her family election-rigging operation run with George Soros. Don’t be fooled by the Romneys. They keep Ronna in place for Mitt Romney’s take-over plans of the RNC.

No matter how many times POTUS tweets out her messages, remember she is a Romney pig with lipstick. Do not send 2020 MAGA bucks to the RNC, at least until we clean out the pig sty.

Before Dems headed home to mingle with forgotten ppl who sent them to DC, they passed bill to fast-track an electronic medical records system for illegal immigrants but voted down a GOP plan to provide same for veterans, who have to wait 10 yrs for it.

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 30, 2019

“Many people have wondered why Lt. Gen Michael Flynn took the guilty plea; indeed, even his trial judge, Emmet Sullivan, posed curious questions about the agreement. Yesterday, in a very smart move on behalf of her client, defense Attorney Sidney Powell informed the court why Mike Flynn took the guilty plea on November 30th, 2017.”

This was a “leak” from the propaganda site The Verge. Keep that in mind as you ponder Facebook’s real agenda. Listen to the audio here.

Don’t forget with whom Mark of the Zuckerbeast just met.

BIG NEWS by @Hyundai, @Kia, and @Aptiv on a 4 BILLION DOLLAR joint venture to develop autonomous driving technologies in the USA. That’s a lot of $$ and JOBS! Great jobs coming back to America!!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

No thanks, Mr. President. The car companies can make them, but patriots aren’t going to buy them. Just an easy way for the Deep State technology controllers to take patriots to places they didn’t intend to go. RESIST technology that steals your human

THINKING

FEELING

WILLING

F L A S H B A C K

AIM Patriot Ulrich (Germany) writes:

Apparently, Gordon McMillan – twitter’s head of editorial for Europe, Middle East and Africa – not only works for the British government, but is a reservist in the 77th Brigade.

In case you don’t know what the 77th Brigade is, it’s a “counter-intelligence” unit set up to “combat disinformation” on social media.

operations and use of social media to engage in unconventional warfare in the information age. Senior Twitter Executive Exposed As British Psy-Ops Soldier The Guardian happily reported it at the time, calling them “Facebook Warriors”: The British army is creating a special force of Facebook warriors, skilled in psychologicaloperations and use of social media to engage in unconventional warfare in the information age.

We saw this video (below) posted today on a popular indie site. We posted it for you on the Cat Report back in February 2019 when it was released. We keep an eye on how fast our truth network is flying by watching how fast pieces like this move through the internet. It took 8 months for this to hit the indie audience that we monitor. If your circle of influence hasn’t seen it, give it some push-love.