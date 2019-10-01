.
Joe & Hunter Biden Golf with Ukraine Energy Company Board Member in 2014
Bribery is offering anything of value ($1.2 billion critical loan guarantee) in exchange for official action (firing the prosecutor, corrupt or not, who is investigating your son). Bragging Biden admits it. And if you need help on whether he knew about son, plenty to come.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 30, 2019
Deep State Impeachment Team Racing Against Time, Durham and Barr – NY Times Aids With Australian Narrative
What do you expect from a Senior Executive Service operative? Michael Horowitz is pure swamp, folks. Don’t expect anything to come from his reports. He is there to protect the swamp, using LAWFARE.
IG Horowitz – A Democrat Donor – Feared Pulling Punches To Protect Establishment Operatives
Remember when we told you on December 16, 2017 about this head witch hunter?
Michael Horowitz Exposed
We reminded you four months ago May 29, 2019 that:
Horowitz is there to protect the swamp.
Now we are alerting you that RNC Chair Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel works for Uncle Mitt in the election rigging business.
She has still not reported her family election-rigging operation run with George Soros. Don’t be fooled by the Romneys. They keep Ronna in place for Mitt Romney’s take-over plans of the RNC.
No matter how many times POTUS tweets out her messages, remember she is a Romney pig with lipstick. Do not send 2020 MAGA bucks to the RNC, at least until we clean out the pig sty.
Ronna Romney and the RNC Rigged Election Boxes
Don’t know about the Romney girls?
I’m a Romney Girl
House GOP Letter to ICIG
Impeachment…or CIA Coup?
CIA Coup CONFIRMED
Before Dems headed home to mingle with forgotten ppl who sent them to DC, they passed bill to fast-track an electronic medical records system for illegal immigrants but voted down a GOP plan to provide same for veterans, who have to wait 10 yrs for it.
https://t.co/6C3xCxbNZj
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 30, 2019
Flynn Lawyer Tells Judge Motive Behind Why Flynn Took Guilty Plea
“Many people have wondered why Lt. Gen Michael Flynn took the guilty plea; indeed, even his trial judge, Emmet Sullivan, posed curious questions about the agreement. Yesterday, in a very smart move on behalf of her client, defense Attorney Sidney Powell informed the court why Mike Flynn took the guilty plea on November 30th, 2017.”
Have You Ever Heard of The Prometheus Project?
2 out of 3 Child Porn Reports Related to Facebook Messenger
This was a “leak” from the propaganda site The Verge. Keep that in mind as you ponder Facebook’s real agenda. Listen to the audio here.
Don’t forget with whom Mark of the Zuckerbeast just met.
Mark Zuckerberg Promises Facebook Will ‘Go to the Mat and Fight’ Regulation
BIG NEWS by @Hyundai, @Kia, and @Aptiv on a 4 BILLION DOLLAR joint venture to develop autonomous driving technologies in the USA. That’s a lot of $$ and JOBS! Great jobs coming back to America!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019
No thanks, Mr. President. The car companies can make them, but patriots aren’t going to buy them. Just an easy way for the Deep State technology controllers to take patriots to places they didn’t intend to go. RESIST technology that steals your human
THINKING
FEELING
WILLING
Los Angeles Leaders Want Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom To Declare A State Of Emergency As Homeless Camps Threaten To Overtake The Golden State
Communist China Replacing Ten Commandments With Quotes by President Xi
F L A S H B A C K
US Psychological Warfare in Ukraine: Targeting Online Independent Media Coverage
AIM Patriot Ulrich (Germany) writes:
operations and use of social media to engage in unconventional warfare in the information age.
Senior Twitter Executive Exposed As British Psy-Ops Soldier
.
We saw this video (below) posted today on a popular indie site. We posted it for you on the Cat Report back in February 2019 when it was released. We keep an eye on how fast our truth network is flying by watching how fast pieces like this move through the internet. It took 8 months for this to hit the indie audience that we monitor. If your circle of influence hasn’t seen it, give it some push-love.
Planet Earth: The Swamp
