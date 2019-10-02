.

Video: Here’s Trump reacting to a question from @JohnRobertsFox bringing up the yuuge ‘New York Times’ story that says Schiff was notified in advance about the whistleblower and that a staffer was alerted before the complaint was even filed.

Reps. Jordan, Meadows, and Nunes talk Impeachment. (Apologies that you have to listen to the Fox News propagandist)

Trump renames fake news to the corrupt media. DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS: Trump EXPLOSIVE Press Conference at the Oval office in the White House

This tweet by Maria is in reference to all those staffers that sent classified emails to Hillary’s bathroom server.

deepwinter7 posts:

“So what you’re saying is I should get a lawyer.”

“No, I’m saying you should NOT get one.”

“Sorry, I didn’t hear you. I was busy adding my lawyer to this call.”

“Hello?”

**click**

Don’t forget that this guy (below) Shawn Henry, President of Crowdstrike was Executive Assistant Director, FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch prior to Crowdstrike. No conflicts here with the DNC server, Dmitri Alperovitch, Russian hackers, and the Ukraine. Move along and don’t ask questions.

“You don’t seriously think the Chinese are so stupid as to think they could get better private equity returns with Hunter Biden and John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz than they could with, say, Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley, do you?

So what could they get from the two unaccomplished promoters that they couldn’t from Goldman or Morgan?

The answer is twofold: the ability to buy American military technology and the ability to gain U.S. State Department approval for doing so. Who was the secretary of state in 2015? None other than Chris Heinz’s stepfather, John Kerry.

Our reply:

AIM Patriot Carolina sends in this report:

october 1 in the Netherlands over 1000 miles of farmer trucks on all highways. Farmers protest. Discussions about climate change fake news, cows must go, green deals is bringing many on the roads to protest this craziness

Ma McGriz posts:

I’m really enjoying being Drudge-free.

It was a very easy habit to kick.

I remembered that old public service announcement of a frying egg and said to myself, ‘this is your news on Drudge.’

I hope I’m one of millions and that Matt feels withdrawal symptoms behind our absence.

bmorepirate posts:

Yeah he’s at the average life expectancy so we should ration the resources spent on him to a younger person

Make way for Hildabeast.