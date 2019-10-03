.

Do not panic

We are witnessing a controlled demolition of the Democrat Party.

The guy in charge knows what he is doing.

He’s a builder by trade and knows that demolition is sometimes required when building something great.

Thermonuclear meme war has begun

Nobodysfool posts:

Yes, we do stand with our President and we are not going to sit by and allow the lies and deceit of Adam Schiff to turn this so-called whistleblower into a victim, a martyr, another Christine Ford.

All the protocols of whistleblowing were broken. The tape has been released. The Ukrainian president has made his statement and the guilt of the Biden’s will not be covered up by the media or Quid Pro Joe’s stump speech denials.

The truth will be spread, the exposure of the Swamp will continue. Their defeat is certain. The process is long and painful, the number of seditionists and fools to suffer is endless but good overcomes evil. We will win.

Rudy Giuliani – They’re Corrupt as Sin “The Ukrainians brought me substantial evidence of Ukrainian collusion with Hillary Clinton, the DNC, George Soros, George Soros’ company. They put it in my lap.”

Jay Sekulow – Understand What is At Stake The Democrats Want to Rewrite the Constitution In a brazen usurpation of power, Adam Schiff and the Democrats are attempting to disregard the explicit authority given to Executive Branch by the Constitution.

Neckties for traitors. Who will be first?

Do not apologize for the penalties for treason. These traitors, from the SES staff who openly shared classified emails among themselves and Hillary’s bathroom server to the John Brennan-Robert Hannigan wiretapping of Trump Tower, have been at it for a very long time. Their intent was to destroy the American Republic. This is no small matter.

It is time for swift trials and the full laws and penalties for sedition, treason, and espionage to be executed. We need to see the punishments meted in an open public forum so that we will never forget what happens to traitors.

NBC News reports that Hunter Biden met with a Chinese banker while joining then-VP Joe Biden’s official 2013 trip to China. Hunter Biden was attempting to form a Chinese privet equity fund. Just 10 days after the trip Chinese authorities issued the funds business license. Source

