Trump demolition

Do not panic

We are witnessing a controlled demolition of the Democrat Party.

The guy in charge knows what he is doing.

He’s a builder by trade and knows that demolition is sometimes required when building something great.

Patriots around the world never forgot who orchestrated this false flag against the world.

twin tower 9-11.JPG

.

impeach tt.JPG
Watch and share this tweet

.

look photograph tt
Patriots know that we are fighting the Great Information War so we always keep truth on different channels throughout the decentralized truth community. Jack Dorsey’s censorship attempts like this one are passive aggressive attacks on truth. If you missed out on what 13 million saw before this was censored, check it out here.

.

Censorship: DNC Demands Facebook Remove Trump Campaign’s Biden-Ukraine Ad

.

save page now.JPGThis video was also posted on multiple YT channels. This is why we insist that you take any of our AIM4Truth videos and articles and post wide and far. For those looking to save pages of current web pages or trying to find ones that have been censored or removed, try out the Wayback Machine: https://archive.org/web/

Please note that it is only available for sites that allow crawlers.

.

look at photo trump biden ukraine

.

trump troll banner

Thermonuclear meme war has begun

.

tt ukraine biden fake news.JPG

.

Trump says Schiff ‘helped write’ whistleblower complaint, after House panel admits advance knowledge

.

US attorney general ‘met Italian officials to discuss Russiagate

.

never trumpers limbaugh.jpg

Fox Never Trumper News Network

.

DOJ Docs Show Rosenstein Advising Mueller ‘the Boss’ Doesn’t Know About Their Communications — Judicial Watch

.

trump in their head

.

CIA Whistleblower Failed to Follow Law by Going to House Intel Panel Before IG

.

FOIA Release Highlights Rosenstein White House Visit With Mueller as a Target Interview

.

Nobodysfool posts:

Yes, we do stand with our President and we are not going to sit by and allow the lies and deceit of Adam Schiff to turn this so-called whistleblower into a victim, a martyr, another Christine Ford.

ratsAll the protocols of whistleblowing were broken. The tape has been released. The Ukrainian president has made his statement and the guilt of the Biden’s will not be covered up by the media or Quid Pro Joe’s stump speech denials.

The truth will be spread, the exposure of the Swamp will continue. Their defeat is certain. The process is long and painful, the number of seditionists and fools to suffer is endless but good overcomes evil. We will win.

.

schiff whistleblower.jpg

.

WATCH

Rudy Giuliani – They’re Corrupt as Sin “The Ukrainians brought me substantial evidence of Ukrainian collusion with Hillary Clinton, the DNC, George Soros, George Soros’ company. They put it in my lap.”

.

WATCH MORE

Jay Sekulow – Understand What is At Stake The Democrats Want to Rewrite the Constitution In a brazen usurpation of power, Adam Schiff and the Democrats are attempting to disregard the explicit authority given to Executive Branch by the Constitution.

.

google nsa logo.png

.

Beijing Launches New Rule: Residents Must Pass Facial Recognition Test to Surf Internet

.

“This Is A Major Risk”: France Rolls Out New Facial Recognition Technology

.

National Enquirer Hillary FBI

.

FBI Is Running Facebook Ads To Target And Recruit Russian Spies In Washington D.C.

.

trap ukraine democrats

.

Neckties for traitors. Who will be first?

Do not apologize for the penalties for treason. These traitors, from the SES staff who openly shared classified emails among themselves and Hillary’s bathroom server to the John Brennan-Robert Hannigan wiretapping of Trump Tower, have been at it for a very long time. Their intent was to destroy the American Republic. This is no small matter.

It is time for swift trials and the full laws and penalties for sedition, treason, and espionage to be executed.  We need to see the punishments meted in an open public forum so that we will never forget what happens to traitors.

long noose

.

NBC News reports that Hunter Biden met with a Chinese banker while joining then-VP Joe Biden’s official 2013 trip to China. Hunter Biden was attempting to form a Chinese privet equity fund. Just 10 days after the trip Chinese authorities issued the funds business license. Source

Trump calls on Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens

.

constitution.jpg

.

snopes devil lies 1

.

nature of satan.jpg

.

Have you educated your circle of influence about the corrupt media?

google-propaganda

Father of Lies uses corrupt media to spew hatred, fear, doubt, and lies to the people of the planet. However, they can only be effective if you agree to watch, listen, and read their lies. Make sure your audience is informed with truth news and truth history.

.

greta propaganda.jpg

.

climate change children

.

elect democrats impeach.jpg

.

pelosi impeach trump.jpg

.

Conclave kitty in the wild. (wink) World’s smallest cat 🐈

.

