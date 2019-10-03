.
Do not panic
We are witnessing a controlled demolition of the Democrat Party.
The guy in charge knows what he is doing.
He’s a builder by trade and knows that demolition is sometimes required when building something great.
Patriots around the world never forgot who orchestrated this false flag against the world.
.
.
.
Censorship: DNC Demands Facebook Remove Trump Campaign’s Biden-Ukraine Ad
.
This video was also posted on multiple YT channels. This is why we insist that you take any of our AIM4Truth videos and articles and post wide and far. For those looking to save pages of current web pages or trying to find ones that have been censored or removed, try out the Wayback Machine: https://archive.org/web/
Please note that it is only available for sites that allow crawlers.
.
.
Thermonuclear meme war has begun
.
.
Trump says Schiff ‘helped write’ whistleblower complaint, after House panel admits advance knowledge
.
US attorney general ‘met Italian officials to discuss Russiagate
.
Fox Never Trumper News Network
.
DOJ Docs Show Rosenstein Advising Mueller ‘the Boss’ Doesn’t Know About Their Communications — Judicial Watch
.
.
CIA Whistleblower Failed to Follow Law by Going to House Intel Panel Before IG
.
FOIA Release Highlights Rosenstein White House Visit With Mueller as a Target Interview
.
Nobodysfool posts:
Yes, we do stand with our President and we are not going to sit by and allow the lies and deceit of Adam Schiff to turn this so-called whistleblower into a victim, a martyr, another Christine Ford.
All the protocols of whistleblowing were broken. The tape has been released. The Ukrainian president has made his statement and the guilt of the Biden’s will not be covered up by the media or Quid Pro Joe’s stump speech denials.
The truth will be spread, the exposure of the Swamp will continue. Their defeat is certain. The process is long and painful, the number of seditionists and fools to suffer is endless but good overcomes evil. We will win.
.
.
WATCH
.
WATCH MORE
Jay Sekulow – Understand What is At Stake The Democrats Want to Rewrite the Constitution In a brazen usurpation of power, Adam Schiff and the Democrats are attempting to disregard the explicit authority given to Executive Branch by the Constitution.
.
.
Beijing Launches New Rule: Residents Must Pass Facial Recognition Test to Surf Internet
.
“This Is A Major Risk”: France Rolls Out New Facial Recognition Technology
.
.
FBI Is Running Facebook Ads To Target And Recruit Russian Spies In Washington D.C.
.
.
Neckties for traitors. Who will be first?
Do not apologize for the penalties for treason. These traitors, from the SES staff who openly shared classified emails among themselves and Hillary’s bathroom server to the John Brennan-Robert Hannigan wiretapping of Trump Tower, have been at it for a very long time. Their intent was to destroy the American Republic. This is no small matter.
It is time for swift trials and the full laws and penalties for sedition, treason, and espionage to be executed. We need to see the punishments meted in an open public forum so that we will never forget what happens to traitors.
.
NBC News reports that Hunter Biden met with a Chinese banker while joining then-VP Joe Biden’s official 2013 trip to China. Hunter Biden was attempting to form a Chinese privet equity fund. Just 10 days after the trip Chinese authorities issued the funds business license. Source
Trump calls on Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens
.
.
.
.
Have you educated your circle of influence about the corrupt media?
Father of Lies uses corrupt media to spew hatred, fear, doubt, and lies to the people of the planet. However, they can only be effective if you agree to watch, listen, and read their lies. Make sure your audience is informed with truth news and truth history.
.
.
.
.
.
Conclave kitty in the wild. (wink) World’s smallest cat 🐈
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.