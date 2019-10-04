.

Salvini Vows To Return To Power and Issues Warning To EU. Start at 1:23

For a sound understanding and a healthy vision, it is imperative that we learn to see things as they are; because that is what we have lost most. We prove how things should be; but we do not look at how they are, because looking at reality is undoubtedly more difficult than proving, that things are like this or like that. Some of the assertions that are being made in the social field these days can only be accepted if one proves them to be valid.

If, however, one looks at the world in an uninhibited way, one cannot come to such assertions. Thus, it hinges above all on true perceiving, on looking at the reality of things as they indeed are.

Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 191 – Soziales Verständnis aus geisteswissenschaftlicher Erkenntnis – Dornach, October 18, 1919 (page 148)

