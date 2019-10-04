.
.
Changing Things
.
Trump Defeats China
.
New Hoax. Same Swamp.
..
US Embassy pressed Ukraine to drop probe of George Soros group during 2016 election
.
We see that little AIM Cat sleeping on the floor. Nice touch, Ben. Can’t wait to see the cartoon you draw entitled “Dinner with the Ohrs”. Make sure to show Robert Mueller and Arvinder Sambei looking down on them (ex deus machina style), while John Brennan and Robert Hannigan are in a separate image, hotwiring Trump Tower.
.
Giuliani says that former Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin, has said that he is “more than willing to come to America to testify before Congress and point the finger at Joe Biden“
.
Mass Media Panic: Barr & Durham in Italy
.
.
Rudy Giuliani: “There is plenty more to come [on Joe Biden]”
.
.
Rudy Giuliani: “I did [the investigation] long before Biden announced for President”
.
.
According to Novaya Gazeta the Ukrainians not only paid Hunter Biden millions of dollars but the money was laundered funds of a criminal organization in the amount of $3.9 million. Source
.
.
.
White House Prepares Letter Daring Nancy Pelosi to Hold Impeachment Inquiry Vote
.
These Nickelback meme vids have been up for years, yet POTUS’ vid is the only one taken down for copyright?
.
Holy sh*t in August 2017 a complaint was filed with FEC about DNC and Chalupa accepting assistance from Ukrainian foreign nationals during election. It was filed by.. Mathew Whitaker https://t.co/Ye41FdWN9Ipic.twitter.com/KiHMi4dGGp
— Rosie memos (@almostjingo) October 4, 2019
.
.
2017 — What’s really going on here? Nancy Pelosi’s son in Ukraine to talk about “soccer”? pic.twitter.com/LCnF93Rgnc
— The American Mirror (@American_Mirror) September 27, 2019
.
Nancy Pelosi’s Son Was Exec At Gas Company That Did Business In Ukraine
.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry To Resign Next Month: Report
.
AOC Supporter wants to EAT BABIES
.
.
.
The Communist Party of the United States, or any successors of such party regardless of the assumed name, whose object or purpose is to overthrow the Government of the United States, or the government of any State, Territory, District, or possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein by force and violence, are not entitled to any of the rights, privileges, and immunities attendant upon legal bodies created under the jurisdiction of the laws of the United States or any political subdivision thereof; and whatever rights, privileges, and immunities which have heretofore been granted to said party or any subsidiary organization by reason of the laws of the United States or any political subdivision thereof, are terminated: Provided, however, That nothing in this section shall be construed as amending the Internal Security Act of 1950, as amended [50 U.S.C. 781 et seq.]
.
The Internet’s horrifying new method for installing Google apps on Huawei phones
Just make a Chinese website your device’s remote administrator. It’ll be fine!
.
Jim Jordan says he hopes Schiff releases Volker transcript on Trump-Ukraine: ‘There’s no quid pro quo’
Volker testimony undermines Democrats’ narrative
.
.
.
.
Citizens Taking to the Streets
.
.
YouTube demonetizing videos where LGBTQ keywords are said
.
What’s The Big Problem With Facial Recognition?
.
.
The Joker
.
.
Salvini Vows To Return To Power and Issues Warning To EU. Start at 1:23
.
.
.
.
.
For a sound understanding and a healthy vision, it is imperative that we learn to see things as they are; because that is what we have lost most. We prove how things should be; but we do not look at how they are, because looking at reality is undoubtedly more difficult than proving, that things are like this or like that. Some of the assertions that are being made in the social field these days can only be accepted if one proves them to be valid.
If, however, one looks at the world in an uninhibited way, one cannot come to such assertions. Thus, it hinges above all on true perceiving, on looking at the reality of things as they indeed are.
Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 191 – Soziales Verständnis aus geisteswissenschaftlicher Erkenntnis – Dornach, October 18, 1919 (page 148)
.
