Quest for Spiritual Pathways: Transhumanism

Enjoy our Sunday morning special and listen to Douglas Gabriel lecture on Transhumanism. He spoke at the Rudolf Steiner House in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 24, 2019.

impeach romney banner.jpg

Donald Trump Calls for Mitt Romney to Be Impeached

susan collins rat.jpg

Reminder that when you give money to the Republican National Committee, Ronna ROMNEY and her RINO friends make sure a portion goes to Republicans Against Trump – RATs like Susan Collins.

Will Ronna Romney Stand with Uncle Mitt or Donald Trump?

Ronna needs to step up and report her Uncle Mitt for election fraud! Make sure to contact her through her Facebook page, the RNC telephone or email, or just show up at an event she attends.

Information warriors, please read details under the headline link above. 

tt impeach mitt

Nancy Pelosi is “Grubering” The American Electorate on Impeachment – Committee Requests, aka “Subpoenas”, Constructed to Manufacture “Obstruction”

tt biden

levin airport cnn.JPG

A Deep-Dive Into Pedogate

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Must Sideline Schiff Over Lies, Consider Him ‘Fact Witness’ in Investigation

tt crooked hillary.JPG

Brennan Hears Barr’s ‘Chilling’ Footsteps

Swamp Draining Begins: Trump Orders Cuts To Security Council Amid CIA Whistleblower “Coup”

tt whistleblower.JPG

BebopDC posts:

“The left’s wet dream was GLOBALISM. No borders. All countries working together. But when Trump contacts Ukraine to help them suddenly the left is against GLOBALISM? ”

On-the-ground warriors in action, using digital exposure to carry the message globally:

Trump Supporters Greet Pelosi in South Carolina: ‘Impeach Pelosi’

trump girls.JPG

melania grand tetons.JPG

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels the Natural Beauty of Wyoming’s Grand Teton Mountains

above the law pelosi garrison.JPG

babylon bee free speech.JPG

Democrats start astroturfing in GOP districts to whip up support for impeaching Trump

bill kristol tweet.JPG
Original tweet

RESULT IN!! (Post publication)bill kirstol redpilled 2.jpg

DR SOROS giorgio.jpg

parscale tweet.JPG

Hunter Biden “didn’t know anything about the industry he was in, he didn’t have any discernible duties, and he’s getting paid $50,000 a month? And then he gets a billion five from China? …the entire media turns a blind eye.” – @EricTrump

Just wait for it…the next propaganda narrative to be pushed.

transmigrant.JPG

babies green deal.jpg

SAVING THE BABIES FROM DEMON RATS!

save the babies trump

callifornia barbie.JPG

whistle blower toilet.JPG

SECRETS OF JOKER FILM LEAKED

“Alex Jones discloses secrets from the new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and won several film festival awards.

Jones lays out the true purpose of the film as well as the meanings of the previous Batman films and the archetype of the Joker as a character of mischief. Spoiler Alert!”

Marilyn writes us:

I started reading The Gospel of Sophia and am only on page 49, but the change it has had on my insides is amazing and wonderful. Since I began reading the book I have never felt such inner peace and joy.
I want to say “Thank you!” I can’t wait to read the rest of the book and the next one, and the next one after that etc. I am only able to read a few pages at a time because it sets me into such deep thought and stirrings. I stay there for several days as I go through my daily activities and work. Then, suddenly I am ready for more. With much gratitude, Marilyn

Our reply: Yes, we hear this from many readers that this is an experience they have. Remember, you do not need to rush through the book. It is spiritual nourishment. Read. Contemplate. Go back to the words. Let the words flow through your beingness as they nourish your spirit-starved soul. We have all been asleep for a very long time.

The printed version of The Gospel of Sophia (V1) is available in a variety of ways:

Print versions are available through Amazon.

E-book version is available through Smashwords.

For those on a tight budget, please save and share this free PDF version. The Gospel of Sophia: The Biographies of the Divine Feminine Trinity.

Gospel of Sophia Trilogy

trump sun.JPG

