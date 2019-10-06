.

Enjoy our Sunday morning special and listen to Douglas Gabriel lecture on Transhumanism. He spoke at the Rudolf Steiner House in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 24, 2019.

.

.

Reminder that when you give money to the Republican National Committee, Ronna ROMNEY and her RINO friends make sure a portion goes to Republicans Against Trump – RATs like Susan Collins.

.

Ronna needs to step up and report her Uncle Mitt for election fraud! Make sure to contact her through her Facebook page, the RNC telephone or email, or just show up at an event she attends.

Information warriors, please read details under the headline link above.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

BebopDC posts:

“The left’s wet dream was GLOBALISM. No borders. All countries working together. But when Trump contacts Ukraine to help them suddenly the left is against GLOBALISM? ”

.

On-the-ground warriors in action, using digital exposure to carry the message globally:

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

RESULT IN!! (Post publication)

.

.

.

Hunter Biden “didn’t know anything about the industry he was in, he didn’t have any discernible duties, and he’s getting paid $50,000 a month? And then he gets a billion five from China? …the entire media turns a blind eye.” – @EricTrump

.

.

.

Just wait for it…the next propaganda narrative to be pushed.

.

.

SAVING THE BABIES FROM DEMON RATS!

.

.

.

“Alex Jones discloses secrets from the new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and won several film festival awards.

Jones lays out the true purpose of the film as well as the meanings of the previous Batman films and the archetype of the Joker as a character of mischief. Spoiler Alert!”

.