Quest for Spiritual Pathways: Transhumanism
Enjoy our Sunday morning special and listen to Douglas Gabriel lecture on Transhumanism. He spoke at the Rudolf Steiner House in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 24, 2019.
Donald Trump Calls for Mitt Romney to Be Impeached
Reminder that when you give money to the Republican National Committee, Ronna ROMNEY and her RINO friends make sure a portion goes to Republicans Against Trump – RATs like Susan Collins.
Will Ronna Romney Stand with Uncle Mitt or Donald Trump?
Ronna needs to step up and report her Uncle Mitt for election fraud! Make sure to contact her through her Facebook page, the RNC telephone or email, or just show up at an event she attends.
Nancy Pelosi is “Grubering” The American Electorate on Impeachment – Committee Requests, aka “Subpoenas”, Constructed to Manufacture “Obstruction”
A Deep-Dive Into Pedogate
Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Must Sideline Schiff Over Lies, Consider Him ‘Fact Witness’ in Investigation
Brennan Hears Barr’s ‘Chilling’ Footsteps
Swamp Draining Begins: Trump Orders Cuts To Security Council Amid CIA Whistleblower “Coup”
BebopDC posts:
“The left’s wet dream was GLOBALISM. No borders. All countries working together. But when Trump contacts Ukraine to help them suddenly the left is against GLOBALISM? ”
On-the-ground warriors in action, using digital exposure to carry the message globally:
Trump Supporters Greet Pelosi in South Carolina: ‘Impeach Pelosi’
Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels the Natural Beauty of Wyoming’s Grand Teton Mountains
Democrats start astroturfing in GOP districts to whip up support for impeaching Trump
RESULT IN!! (Post publication)
Hunter Biden “didn’t know anything about the industry he was in, he didn’t have any discernible duties, and he’s getting paid $50,000 a month? And then he gets a billion five from China? …the entire media turns a blind eye.” – @EricTrump
SAVING THE BABIES FROM DEMON RATS!
SECRETS OF JOKER FILM LEAKED
“Alex Jones discloses secrets from the new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and won several film festival awards.
Jones lays out the true purpose of the film as well as the meanings of the previous Batman films and the archetype of the Joker as a character of mischief. Spoiler Alert!”
Marilyn writes us:
I started reading The Gospel of Sophia and am only on page 49, but the change it has had on my insides is amazing and wonderful. Since I began reading the book I have never felt such inner peace and joy.
I want to say “Thank you!” I can’t wait to read the rest of the book and the next one, and the next one after that etc. I am only able to read a few pages at a time because it sets me into such deep thought and stirrings. I stay there for several days as I go through my daily activities and work. Then, suddenly I am ready for more. With much gratitude, Marilyn
Our reply: Yes, we hear this from many readers that this is an experience they have. Remember, you do not need to rush through the book. It is spiritual nourishment. Read. Contemplate. Go back to the words. Let the words flow through your beingness as they nourish your spirit-starved soul. We have all been asleep for a very long time.
The printed version of The Gospel of Sophia (V1) is available in a variety of ways:
Print versions are available through Amazon.
E-book version is available through Smashwords.
For those on a tight budget, please save and share this free PDF version. The Gospel of Sophia: The Biographies of the Divine Feminine Trinity.
Gospel of Sophia Trilogy
Presidential Tweets Today
