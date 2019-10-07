.
President Trump Announces Turkish Unilateral Invasion of Northern Syria
Oct 7, 2019 06:40:33 AM – The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight. When I arrived in Washington, ISIS was running rampant in the area. We quickly defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate,…..
Oct 7, 2019 06:40:34 AM – …..again said “NO,” thinking, as usual, that the U.S. is always the “sucker,” on NATO, on Trade, on everything. The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for….
Oct 7, 2019 06:40:34 AM – ….including capturing thousands of ISIS fighters, mostly from Europe. But Europe did not want them back, they said you keep them USA! I said “NO, we did you a great favor and now you want us to hold them in U.S. prisons at tremendous cost. They are yours for trials.” They…..
Oct 7, 2019 06:40:35 AM – ….almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to…..
Oct 7, 2019 06:40:36 AM – …figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their “neighborhood.” They all hate ISIS, have been enemies for years. We are 7000 miles away and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!
Attorney for Impeachment ‘Whistleblowers’ Actively Sought Trump Admin Informants
This is the lawyer who represents the whistleblowers. No partisan politics going on here. Move along.
Democrats Constructing Impeachment Star Chamber of Whistleblowers and Leakers
Why all the Outrage? – President Trump Tweets The Heart of the Matter – A DC Tradition of Selling Influence for Personal Financial Gain
Donald Trump: Joe Biden Family ‘Paid Off’ by China and Ukraine
Former CIA Chief Brennan Unblinkingly Rewrites Entire Basis Of US Judicial System In One Short Sentence
MUELLER’S JUDICIAL WENCH STILL WORKING TO SABOTAGE TRUTH
Judge Amy Berman Jackson orders White House to preserve records of Trump’s dealings with foreign leaders
So where are Obama’s records? All presidents are required to preserve records. Obama uses the excuse that he has still not built his presidential library and his records are “in storage”. This is bullsh*t, patriots. These records belong to the American people, not to the individual Barry Soetoro Barack Obama.
The letter below is parody.
Flashback: Warren Claimed to Have ‘Plenty of Pictures’ Highlighting Native American Heritage
Elizabeth Warren caught makin’ it up about pregnancy discrimination
Video appears to contradict Warren’s suggestion that school fired her over pregnancy
AIM Patriots Leo Zagami and John Barnwell are on fire! Great discussion whether you watch the screen or not.
Is this Society Going Beyond full Libtard? with Leo Zagami & John Barnwell
In case you don’t know what the Seven Deadly Sins are as referenced by John in the video above, we remind you. Kind of looks like Nancy Pelosi!
Join Us for Betsy Ross Saturdays
Full Johnson: GOP Attacks Press Over Trump’s Ukraine Actions
Oct 7, 2019 08:38:21 AM – “Incomes much higher under Trump than Bush, Obama.” @foxandfriends And almost everything else is better also (except I am driving the Deep State, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, CRAZY)!
Oct 7, 2019 09:01:05 AM – ….doesn’t even include the almost $2000 that the families got from the Trump Tax Cut.” Stephen Moore, Freedomworks That means $5000 to $6000 more in disposable yearly income that Americans have right now because of President Trump!
MAGA friends don’t let friends give 2020 campaign contributions to the corrupt, neocon, nevertrumper, RINO, RAT, Romney-run RNC.
Who is advising the President on the safety of 5G? Patriots, we must continue educating and enlightening citizens around the world about DEADLY 5G. We especially need to provide this education to the Executive Office.
We can’t imagine that Donald Trump is advocating this horrific technology (that is still untested on humans for long term effect) on the American people. Countries all over the world are resisting.
Each one of you, please get a campaign going in your circle of influence to educate POTUS on the harm of 5G.
CONTACT THE WHITE HOUSE
Internet of Things: Fascism by Another Name. Powered by 5G
“The deep state is a collection of permanent bureaucrats enmeshed inside the federal government who can’t be fired or removed — at least historically, have not been able to be — because of misguided civil service laws. They believe they know better than you, and your listeners, and the voters how the country ought to be run. At this moment in time, the deep state has a knife aimed at the heart of American democracy, and that’s what you’re seeing playing across your TV screens and newspapers pages and online, with these so-called whistleblowers, who are, of course, in fact, angry hate-filled rage-driven bureaucrats determined to take down the President of the United States and illicitly and improperly using the Whistleblower Protection Act in order to effectuate their designs.” Source
We respond:
It has a name, Patriot Miller. It is called the Senior Executive Service. Time to put light and truth on this Obama stay-behind army that is obstructing the will of the people. Time to name it. Isolate it. Destroy it. Time to let folks know what they all have in common – membership in the SES and/or Pilgrims Society – the domestic enemy within our Washington bureaucracy that actually work for the evil British Empire.
This is an information war. YOU are an INFORMATION WARRIOR.
Arrests for offensive Facebook and Twitter posts soar in London
Goodbye Illinois
Genetic sequencing of common vaccine finds entire male human genome from aborted human baby… “a complete individual genome” with abnormal, modified genes… 560 genes linked to cancer
The Company Contrast – Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut is a restaurant and pizza delivery chain owned by Yum! Brands. Yum! Brands also own restaurants like Taco Bell and KFC. Even though Pizza Hut is a popular place to grab a pizza, eating there undermines your values based on their continuous support of the leftist agenda.
How to Live a More Interesting Life
From Rudolf Steiner:
“From the thirties to the forties of this century onwards, individuals will appear who have developed in a way that will enable them to see the etheric Form of Christ, as at the time of Jesus of Nazareth they saw the physical Christ. And during the next three thousand years the number of those able to behold the etheric Christ will steadily increase, until in about three thousand years, reckoning from the present time, there will be a sufficient number of human beings on the Earth who will need no gospels or other such records, because in their own life of soul they will have actual vision of the Christ.”
Source: Rudolf Steiner: GA 130 – BUDDHA AND CHRIST: The Sphere of the Bodhisattvas – Milan, 21st September, 1911
Anthroposophia Reveals the Second Coming: Perceiving Christ in the Etheric
Douglas Gabriel translates the Damascus Event in a personal way so that others who have had the experience might understand it, and in anticipation for those who will meet the Cosmic Christ in the future, point to the indications of Rudolf Steiner to elucidate the spiritual event.
Presidential Tweets Today
