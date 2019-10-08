Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

Four More Years

Samantha Powers

Now a word from the lying traitor Obama-best-friend-Cass-Sustein wife and Obama sycophant Samantha Power in her own words:

Samantha Power on Her Unmasking Requests in 2016: ‘It’s Completely False’

Activity and Background of Sketchy IC IG Michael Atkinson Now Under Investigative Spotlight

Intel Community IG Stonewalling Congress On Backdated Whistleblower Rule Changes

‘Whistleblower’ Attorneys Offered Rate Discount for Trump Informants, Ranted Against President on Social Media

Trump tweets cometh

Oct 8, 2019 08:23:19 AM – I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public….

Oct 8, 2019 08:23:35 AM – ….to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” That says it ALL!

Trump’s Ambassador To The European Union Ordered Not To Appear For Impeachment Inquiry Interview

How the Hobbs Act Could Sink Joe Biden

Joe Biden Snaps Over Ukraine Question

.

Swamp Creature Identification Tool

Swamp creature spotted below:

Dan Crenshaw the Warhawk

McConnell Will KILL Impeachment in the Senate While Trump BLASTS RINO Romney Start at 1:35

Below you is a vanilla tweet from the RNC chairwoman. Why hasn’t she reported her Uncle Mitt’s corrupt election rigging scheme instead of these silly tweets with statistics that patriots are well aware of?

How about some tweets exposing your corrupt family, Ronna? Now that would be huge. But you won’t because you and your family are entangled with George Soros to rig elections worldwide. It’s a racket your family has had going on for quite some time – when they are not human trafficking and making snuff films like your Aunt Ann Romney does at SOS Children’s Village. We know about that Optech software and we see you sitting pretty, holding the RNC fort down for Uncle Mitt’s take-over of the Republican Party.

STARVE THE BEAST, PATRIOTS. No money to the RATs, RINOs, and Romneys in the RNC in 2020. Get the word out.

Mitt and Ann Running for Senate 2

The Pension Plan Collapse Begins

Drag Queens Are Now Stripping In Front of Kids, For ‘Equality’

Nancy Pelosi

Propaganda from turncoat & traitor James Comey’s book to become CBS mini-series

Make sure your circle of influence is alerted to this Hollywood revisionist history saga.

meme war kekSee video below and watch citizens on the ground in action. Can you and your friends do something like this? Make sure to get a video recording or picture to share with our global audience.

We need all patriots geared up and reporting for duty on the information battlefield.

Patriots around the world know that this is our destiny to bring peace and prosperity to planet Earth. Now get out there and create a ruckus.

First-term Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) faced boos and chants of “Four more years!” (for President Donald Trump) as she faced town halls in her district this weekend.https://t.co/N8DNxv8lMn

— Stu Cvrk (@STUinSD) October 8, 2019

Here is a list of Democrats who won in Districts taken by President Trump. You can contact them here:  https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials. They will all be having events. Plan to attend and bring your fellow patriots.

1.) Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01)
2.) Lucy McBath (GA-06)
3.) Lauren Underwood (IL-14)
4.) Cheri Bustos (IL-17)
5.) Abby Finkenaurer (IA-01)
6.) Dave Loebsack (IA-03)
7.) Cindy Axne (IA-03)
8.) Jared Golden (ME-02)
9.) Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)
10) Haley Stevens (MI-11)
11) Angie Craig (MN-02)
12) Collin Peterson (MN-07)
13) Susie Lee (NV-03)
14) Cris Pappas (NH-01)
15) Jefferson Van Drew (NJ-02)
16) Andy Kim (NJ-03)
17) Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05)
18) Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11)
19) Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02)
20) Max Rose (NY-11)

Judge allows Devin Nunes to sue Twitter, fake cow in Virginia court

.

An article we missed from April 2019:

China Exploits Fleet of U.S. Satellites to Strengthen Police and Military Power

U.S. Department of Commerce Adds 28 Chinese Organizations to its Entity List

Beijing Pulls The Plug: China Cancels NBA Broadcasts Amid Outrage Over Hong Kong Tweet

Very excited tonight as we head out for Douglas’ next lecture from the Rudolf Steiner house. Tonight’s lecture will be on:

The nature of the Being of Wisdom – the biographies of the divine feminine and their relationship to the Being of Anthroposophia as found in Rudolf Steiner’s teachings.

Thank you AIM Patriot Liz H. for the picture of this stunning icon. We will upload the video to our YT channel when it is complete.

In the meantime, please enjoy this lecture from last year’s lecture series:

Standing at the Threshold

