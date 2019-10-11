.
.
If Accurate, The Impeachment Game is Over – Fake Whistleblower Lawyers Now Retreat From Testimonial Appearance
.
Must watch amazing speech President Trump in Minneapolis, MN Thank you, patriots, for your spectacular show of support and unity!
.
.
.
Trump Aims to Rein in Federal Bureaucracy With Two Executive Orders
“Unaccountable bureaucrats must not be able to operate outside the Democratic system of government, imposing their own private agenda on our citizens,” Trump said.
“A permanent federal bureaucracy cannot become the fourth branch of government unanswerable to American voters. In America, the people must always reign.”
.
.
.
American Thinker’s scoop on Trump getting Port of Long Beach out of Chicom hands getting noticed
.
.
BIDEN IS ASSHOE!!!
HE WAS ONLY GOOD AT KISSING BARACK OBAMA’S ASS!
.
.
.
.
.
AIM Patriot Jim writes:
In an age when EVERYONE is bashing your beliefs, it is easy to rally behind one of the lesser evil figureheads, and forgive them just because they said something you agree with. But the proving out has now been completed, don’t EVER forgive Drudge, Judge Napolitano, ANY political figure or anyone else who is obviously trying to bring down Trump – anyone who is trying to destroy Trump at this time is obviously neck deep in corruption, and HAS TO “kill the cop” now. Today is the day I am calling it – they probably have no traitors left to come out of the woodwork when needed. All their cards have been played. If they can’t make it with what they have now, they are TOAST.
.
.
WINNING! The UNITED NATIONS is Going BANKRUPT Start video at 1:28
.
Hillary Clinton 2.0: Westchester Dems are pitching Chelsea Clinton on running for Rep. Nita Lowey’s seat after retirement announcement
.
.
Peter Schweizer: Washington Corrupt Practices Act Needed to Drain the Swamp
.
.
N. California PG&E Power Outage Day 2 “Calpocalypse” VIDEO UPDATE
.
What They Never Bothered to Tell Us
.
.
Allard Otten posts
I’m calling bullshit on Romney dropping his primary run for the good of the party. He’s leading the plot to vote to convict in the senate and it will be too hard to sell his vote to convict against a primary opponent. This tells me DS is all in on the impeachment ploy.
We’re in a full blown war. It’s on.
.
Here we go with Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel and her silly, insignificant tweets. While she is pulling alarms over BBQ wings, the rest of us are wondering why she is silent about Uncle Mitt and cousin Tagg’s election rigging operation.
Tweet her back. So saddle up, boys and girls. Time to be an information warrior:
“Just learned that @GOPChairwoman supports fractionalized voting, an election rigging scheme run on Optech software in Uncle Mitt’s election
Call the RNC 202-863-8500 or write on your next RNC survey that the Romney’s family has gone too far. Ronna must be fired from the RNC – NOW – for failure to report her family’s election rigging business.
The Romney’s tactics won’t stop us from making the entire USA RINO and RAT-free red in 2020.”
.
Ronna Romney and the RNC Rigged Election Boxes
.
.
Wait until POTUS unleashes on the next Democrat frontrunner!
.
.
AIM Patriot Suzanne asks:
I am trying to find out what company you all suggest for the CBD products you use. I specifically want to start buying broad spectrum gummies for my children. Can you please send me that information.
Our Reply: We really like the gummies made by Charlotte’s Web. Readers, if you have a recommendation for Suzanne, please leave it below.
.
HAUSER – Swan Lake
.
A Piece of Peace
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.