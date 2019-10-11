.

Must watch amazing speech President Trump in Minneapolis, MN Thank you, patriots, for your spectacular show of support and unity!

“Unaccountable bureaucrats must not be able to operate outside the Democratic system of government, imposing their own private agenda on our citizens,” Trump said.

“A permanent federal bureaucracy cannot become the fourth branch of government unanswerable to American voters. In America, the people must always reign.”

BIDEN IS ASSHOE!!!

AIM Patriot Jim writes:

In an age when EVERYONE is bashing your beliefs, it is easy to rally behind one of the lesser evil figureheads, and forgive them just because they said something you agree with. But the proving out has now been completed, don’t EVER forgive Drudge, Judge Napolitano, ANY political figure or anyone else who is obviously trying to bring down Trump – anyone who is trying to destroy Trump at this time is obviously neck deep in corruption, and HAS TO “kill the cop” now. Today is the day I am calling it – they probably have no traitors left to come out of the woodwork when needed. All their cards have been played. If they can’t make it with what they have now, they are TOAST.

