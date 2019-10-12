.

.

AIM Patriot moxienavi wrote:

I called the RNC and complained about the Romney voting machines and fractionalized method of counting OUR votes! The person who answered the phone had no idea what I was talking about but would leave a note on Ronna’s desk! I then called the White House and that poor lady didn’t know who Ronna McDaniel is…who’s on first?

Our reply: Let’s get more patriots on this task. We need Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel to explain to all of us out here why she hasn’t reported her Uncle Mitt’s election rigging corruption to all of us. Is she MAGA or is she ROMNEY?

You have read all about it – how George Soros and Mitt Romney rig elections worldwide by fractionalizing our votes inside their Smartmatic and Hart InterCivic voting machines. You go to vote and the Optech software that counts your vote, may or may not give you a full vote. Basically, Mitt Romney is a cheat. He and George Soros are cheating citizens around the world of their votes. How do you think creeps like Mitt get elected time and time again?

Now we have his NIECE running the RNC, collecting hard-earned patriot dollars, then doling them out to nevertrumpers in the RNC and covering up or being a part of her uncle’s election crimes.

This is an information war. Patriots around the world are fed up by the evil we see all around us. The time has come for each one of us to find our voice and use it. LOUDLY! Join AIM Patriot moxienavi and call the RNC on Monday at 202-863-8500. Demand to know why Ronna hasn’t reported her Uncle Mitt for election corruption.

This is YOUR country. Find your voice and use it to save the Republic…and the planet. Ronna is in a position to reveal her family’s election corruption and help citizens around the world have honest elections. Make her accountable to you.

Can’t wait until Monday? Then get a stamp and write a letter the old fashioned way. Send your musings to:

The Republican National Committee 310 First Street SE Washington, DC 20003 We know that you can go to other blogs and websites where you will be told to “trust the plan”. We wish it were this easy. At AIM we have always said to WORK THE PLAN. Get into the information battle and use your skills and talents to let your patriot voice roar that you have had enough of ballot corruption and rigging.

.