READ ALL ABOUT IT!
Pilgrims say:
This Land is Mine
Nancy Pelosi Hates the United States of America
Mexican President AMLO to Nancy Pelosi: Pass USMCA Already!
“Make”
“The Democrats’ policies are crazy, their politicians are corrupt, their candidates are terrible, and they know they can’t win on election day, so they’re pursuing an illegal, invalid, and unconstitutional bullshit impeachment.” Source
They’re Running a Bullshit Impeachment Says Trump
cyour6 posts:
And it’s REALLY genuine coming from him. Not something his campaign had poll tested beforehand. This guy has every right to be pissed. They spied on him and dug up fake dirt to destroy his campaign. Used that fake dirt to obtain 4 fraudulent FISA warrants and then orchestrated a half-assed coup d’état, which failed.
They question his mental fitness and drummed up a bullshit 2 year “investigation” with no evidence of a crime. An investigation in search of a crime. Now they’re trying to impeach him over a phone call that’s been misrepresented by the left and debunked by the release of the actual phone call transcripts. But they STILL want to impeach him for????? This is worse than any banana republic script.
Ukraine Files: Bidens got $17.5 million in racketeering
US, China Reach a Partial Trade Deal, Easing Tensions
FISA Judges Collyer and Boasberg Both Identified NSA Databases Used for Political Surveillance
White House sends talking points on ex-Ukraine ambassador meant for allies to House Democrats
AIM Patriot Chris N. rewrote the headline (below) to something more apropos, with apologies to the Conclave kitties:
Someone Call the Secret Cervix — -Adam Schiff, an enormous pussy, is feeling ‘threatened’ by 10 senior citizens in his office
Patriots take the Great Information War to the ground. Can you do something like this (headline link below) with your community of patriots? We need all patriots reporting for duty. We have a Republic to save TODAY.
Patriots Launch Nationwide Campaign to Protest Impeachment Effort
Trump announces that acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is out
South Park Shows Us How to Stand Up Against Censorship. Thanks, Chris N., for this selection. Hope that it encourages patriots everywhere to find their voices and use them! The language is a bit trashy…so heads up.
Adam Schiff has 2 aides who worked with whistleblower at White House
Another Minnesota legislator supports Antifa rioters
California officials declare ham radio no longer a benefit; Demands ham radio repeater infrastructure to be removed
Propagandist Shepard Smith Quits Fox News
Kurdish Opportunists Today’s selection from Pieczenik comes from Patriot Christopher Strunk
Libra Is Dead: eBay, Stripe, Visa And MasterCard All Abandon Facebook’s Cryptocurrency
AIM Patriot moxienavi wrote:
I called the RNC and complained about the Romney voting machines and fractionalized method of counting OUR votes! The person who answered the phone had no idea what I was talking about but would leave a note on Ronna’s desk! I then called the White House and that poor lady didn’t know who Ronna McDaniel is…who’s on first?
Our reply: Let’s get more patriots on this task. We need Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel to explain to all of us out here why she hasn’t reported her Uncle Mitt’s election rigging corruption to all of us. Is she MAGA or is she ROMNEY?
You have read all about it – how George Soros and Mitt Romney rig elections worldwide by fractionalizing our votes inside their Smartmatic and Hart InterCivic voting machines. You go to vote and the Optech software that counts your vote, may or may not give you a full vote. Basically, Mitt Romney is a cheat. He and George Soros are cheating citizens around the world of their votes. How do you think creeps like Mitt get elected time and time again?
Now we have his NIECE running the RNC, collecting hard-earned patriot dollars, then doling them out to nevertrumpers in the RNC and covering up or being a part of her uncle’s election crimes.
This is an information war. Patriots around the world are fed up by the evil we see all around us. The time has come for each one of us to find our voice and use it. LOUDLY! Join AIM Patriot moxienavi and call the RNC on Monday at 202-863-8500. Demand to know why Ronna hasn’t reported her Uncle Mitt for election corruption.
This is YOUR country. Find your voice and use it to save the Republic…and the planet. Ronna is in a position to reveal her family’s election corruption and help citizens around the world have honest elections. Make her accountable to you.
Can’t wait until Monday? Then get a stamp and write a letter the old fashioned way. Send your musings to:
The Republican National Committee
310 First Street SE
Washington, DC 20003
We know that you can go to other blogs and websites where you will be told to “trust the plan”. We wish it were this easy. At AIM we have always said to WORK THE PLAN. Get into the information battle and use your skills and talents to let your patriot voice roar that you have had enough of ballot corruption and rigging.
You Gotta Believe – Nina Paley
Unleash your inner Vajrayogini!
Just another way of saying…”I’m with Betsy!”
Slay ignorance everywhere you see it, patriots!
Presidential Tweets Today
