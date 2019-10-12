Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

Schiff was essentially running an illegal spy operation against the White House, recruiting his staffers, having them recruit their whistleblowers, grooming them up, changing the rules so they could file their complaints, and then lying that they knew anything about the lunatic efforts to get President Trump impeached.

See, they were just standing there, minding their own business when all this stuff happened. And everything that did happen was just … a coincidence. Read more.

.

Illegal spy operation = T R E A S O N

high treason penalties

.

trials for treason 2

.

bill barr hill tweet.JPG

.

Bill Barr: This is not decay. This is organized destruction.

.

.

.

wars end tt.JPG

.

.

.

obama ordered witch hunt tt.JPG

.

.

xi china pooh.jpg

Trade Deal With China Is a Blockbuster

.

xi corporations china.JPG

.

john brennan coup overthrow.JPG

.

Trump Tells Bankrupt UN to Find Money Elsewhere

Patriots, let’s begin to clear off the globalist rat infestation on this prime real estate to make way for something YUGE!

TRUMP presidential library.giorgio

.

jim jordon tweet.JPG
Read the questions in this thread

.

impeach.JPG

.

“What makes Trump a man of historic greatness is that he wakes up every morning and continues doing his job with strength in the face of the worst character assassination imaginable… Trump faces 24/7/365 lies, slander, and libel, and he just keeps going.” https://t.co/mY0VmvqObj

— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2019

.

Ayn Rand – Politics of a Free Society

.

.

winning the information war

pepe meme war.JPG

We shall comment on the beaches

We shall comment in the fields and in the streets

We shall comment in the hills

We shall NEVER surrender!

Posted by DirtyMonday

.

‘WHISTLEBLOWER’ IDENTIFIED AS ERIC CIARAMELLA?

.

impeach schif nadler pelosi aoc.JPG

.

clinton foundation.jpg

.

AIM Patriot Leepermax picked up this comment under a ZH article.

1. The whistleblower is Eric Ciaramella who was Joe Biden/Obama’s NSC man for Ukraine, and he sat in for Joe at National Security meetings with Clapper, Comey etc.

2. The whistleblower’s source is Bill Taylor, who was number two to fired Obama ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. We know this because the language in Taylor’s texts to Sondland matches parts of the whistleblower complaint, including the errors in it.

3. Adam Schiff hired two NSC friends of Ciaramella two work for the House Intel Committee and Ciaramella met with them to work out how to do the complaint.

4. Charles McCullough, who worked under President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper assisted whistleblower Ciaramella, and a Resistance lawyer who advertises for antiTrump whistleblowers is his public lawyer.

5. Intelligence Community Inspector General Atkinson obviously worked with Schiff staffers, that Schiff hired from the NSC, and who know Ciaramella to alter the form and see that the complaint was filed, not properly investigated, and listed as urgent so the House Intelligence Committee would receive it to use for impeachment.

6. They are fighting to keep the whistleblower’s identity secret so this conspiracy won’t be revealed.

7. Impeachment is supposed to be run by the House Judiciary Committee, but this one is run by Schiff via the House Intelligence Committee because it is Schiff’s baby and his two NSC staffers are handling the Asset, Ciaramella.

8. The Democrats won’t allow a House vote because that enables a bipartisan effort where Republicans can subpoena witnesses etc. Any Republican investigation would expose the plot so Democrats won’t allow it.

.

Detroit-free-press-Mom.jpg

Detroit Free Press “reporter” plays the Mom Card

.

Eye Opening Video Exposes Social Media Thought Control

.

Two biological males now hold 15 women’s State Championship titles in Connecticut, female athletes fight back

.

Stock up your meme arsenal inside with redpilling weapons of mass instruction:

california republic.JPG
THE WEEK IN MEMES AND PICTURES

.

presidents bush clinton obama trump

.

prolife gun trump god

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.