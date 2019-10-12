.

Schiff was essentially running an illegal spy operation against the White House, recruiting his staffers, having them recruit their whistleblowers, grooming them up, changing the rules so they could file their complaints, and then lying that they knew anything about the lunatic efforts to get President Trump impeached.

See, they were just standing there, minding their own business when all this stuff happened. And everything that did happen was just … a coincidence. Read more.

.

Illegal spy operation = T R E A S O N

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Patriots, let’s begin to clear off the globalist rat infestation on this prime real estate to make way for something YUGE!

.

.

.

“What makes Trump a man of historic greatness is that he wakes up every morning and continues doing his job with strength in the face of the worst character assassination imaginable… Trump faces 24/7/365 lies, slander, and libel, and he just keeps going.” https://t.co/mY0VmvqObj

— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2019

.

.

.

We shall comment on the beaches

We shall comment in the fields and in the streets

We shall comment in the hills

We shall NEVER surrender!

Posted by DirtyMonday

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Leepermax picked up this comment under a ZH article.

1. The whistleblower is Eric Ciaramella who was Joe Biden/Obama’s NSC man for Ukraine, and he sat in for Joe at National Security meetings with Clapper, Comey etc.

2. The whistleblower’s source is Bill Taylor, who was number two to fired Obama ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. We know this because the language in Taylor’s texts to Sondland matches parts of the whistleblower complaint, including the errors in it.

3. Adam Schiff hired two NSC friends of Ciaramella two work for the House Intel Committee and Ciaramella met with them to work out how to do the complaint.

4. Charles McCullough, who worked under President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper assisted whistleblower Ciaramella, and a Resistance lawyer who advertises for antiTrump whistleblowers is his public lawyer.

5. Intelligence Community Inspector General Atkinson obviously worked with Schiff staffers, that Schiff hired from the NSC, and who know Ciaramella to alter the form and see that the complaint was filed, not properly investigated, and listed as urgent so the House Intelligence Committee would receive it to use for impeachment.

6. They are fighting to keep the whistleblower’s identity secret so this conspiracy won’t be revealed.

7. Impeachment is supposed to be run by the House Judiciary Committee, but this one is run by Schiff via the House Intelligence Committee because it is Schiff’s baby and his two NSC staffers are handling the Asset, Ciaramella.

8. The Democrats won’t allow a House vote because that enables a bipartisan effort where Republicans can subpoena witnesses etc. Any Republican investigation would expose the plot so Democrats won’t allow it.

.

.

.