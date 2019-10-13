.

REMEMBER that the AIM community compiled a Treason Report from We the People to Bill Barr, the Department of Justice, and the White House. If your network missed this blockbuster report, make sure to push it out. We need all citizens informed of the massive evidence we have provided as citizen whistleblowers.

“The big news in the appeals court ruling in the House’s subpoena for President Trump’s tax records is not that the court supports it, though that’s no small thing. It’s the dissent by the newly minted appeals judge on the D.C. Circuit, Neomi Rao. She reckons that the way House is going after Mr. Trump violates the constitutional prohibition against bills of attainder.”

Electroze posts:

So, a Muslim woman who looks like Omar who lives in the same city of Omar who is wearing a jacket of the same style and color of Omar’s was caught on video with the other leftist terrorists. And that woman just happens to be in close proximity to a man who looks like Omar’s boyfriend who happens to be about the same height and wear exactly the same color and style of glasses and have the same complexion and facial features. And in close proximity to someone who coincidentally looks like Ayanna Pressley, who also is a Muslim and Omar’s friend. And in close proximity is also someone who looks just like Omar’s daughter, Israhirsi, who posted pictures of her being at the same rally as the 3 others. Although Omar denies it, she is known to lie and lying (Taqiya) is part of her Islamic belief system. Coincidence?

