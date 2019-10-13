.
REMEMBER that the AIM community compiled a Treason Report from We the People to Bill Barr, the Department of Justice, and the White House. If your network missed this blockbuster report, make sure to push it out. We need all citizens informed of the massive evidence we have provided as citizen whistleblowers.
Citizens Release Treason Report
.
.
.
U S Citizen Intelligence Releases the Treason Report
.
Donald Trump Drives Home Urgency to End ‘Never Ending Wars’ in Emotional Speech
.
A Star Is Born in the Battle Over Trump’s Tax Returns
“The big news in the appeals court ruling in the House’s subpoena for President Trump’s tax records is not that the court supports it, though that’s no small thing. It’s the dissent by the newly minted appeals judge on the D.C. Circuit, Neomi Rao. She reckons that the way House is going after Mr. Trump violates the constitutional prohibition against bills of attainder.”
.
.
.
Louisiana election heads to runoff with Democrat Edwards to face GOP’s Rispone
.
New York Post: Fox News ‘Misrepresented’ Impeachment Poll
.
.
.
.
Trump Taunts Hunter Biden as He Leaves Board of Chinese Investment Firm
.
.
.
Electroze posts:
So, a Muslim woman who looks like Omar who lives in the same city of Omar who is wearing a jacket of the same style and color of Omar’s was caught on video with the other leftist terrorists. And that woman just happens to be in close proximity to a man who looks like Omar’s boyfriend who happens to be about the same height and wear exactly the same color and style of glasses and have the same complexion and facial features. And in close proximity to someone who coincidentally looks like Ayanna Pressley, who also is a Muslim and Omar’s friend. And in close proximity is also someone who looks just like Omar’s daughter, Israhirsi, who posted pictures of her being at the same rally as the 3 others. Although Omar denies it, she is known to lie and lying (Taqiya) is part of her Islamic belief system. Coincidence?
.
View facial recognition video of Omar here
.
The Real Cost of ‘Free’ Health Insurance for Illegal Immigrants
..
The Lie We Live
.
Growing Secularism Is Pushing Religion, Traditional Values Aside, AG Barr Warns
.
Amazon Synod Report — Amazonian Infanticide
.
DEM PEDOPHILE AGENDA: Pete Buttigieg Announces Plan For Nationwide ‘Mentorship’ Program to Connect LGBT Youth With Politicians
.
.
Liar Liar Pants on Fire Nancy Pelosi
.
.
.
Why Has President Obama Gone Silent?
.
.
.
.
Don’t forget to call the RNC on Monday and ask Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel to explain to you why she hasn’t reported Mitt and Tagg Romney for election fraud. Tell her you know all about Mitt and George Soros’s software called OpTech that is in Smartmatic, Hart InterCivic, Sequoia, and Diebold, ES&S, Dominion machines.
Tell her you are not happy that she is complicit in this crime to fractionalize your vote.
Information warriors to the telephones!
Call RONNA 202-863-8500
WORK THE PLAN! Make sure your network is informed and engaged.
.
Calling on all AIM kitties! You are needed on the information battlefield.
Back by popular demand: Assassin kitties take on the Brits
..
Learning to love others
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.