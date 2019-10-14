.

Request for feedback from around the world

What Pilgrims Society institutions must be dismantled by prayer?

I am enjoying the Pilgrim series and all its additional revelations. Your article “HEMP HEMP HOORY,” at link: https://truthbits.blog/2019/06/13/hemp-hemp-hooray/ , spurred me to add cannabis and hemp to my ongoing investigation of patent suppression and sabotage of promising advancements for humanity from the 20th century.

I am presently taking an eight week college course titled, “Cannabis Revealed”. I am discovering in my, on-the-side research, it was Pilgrim players, like Andrew W. Mellon and William Randolph Hearst who denied the world the miracles afforded from holistic cannabis cures and remarkable hemp technologies back in the 1930s.

You might recall, at the turn of the 20th century, President McKinley refused to dump his 1st Vice President, V.P. Hubbard. Soon after V.P. Hubbard dies of a strange stomach ailment at age 49, Teddy Roosevelt was forced on to the Presidential ticket. Upon winning a second term, McKinley is assassinated. Teddy takes over and the Pilgrim Society goes on a buying spree. They essentially buy up most, if not all of the critical American industries while Teddy begins closing off U.S. territories to future development in America.

In 1919, George Schlichten received a U.S. patent on his improvements of the decorticator for treating fiber bearing plants.[5] It would have revolutionized the hemp industry. Schlichten failed to find investors for production of his decorticator and died in 1923, a broken man.

The decorticator remained a threat to all the Pilgrim industries. Banker Mellon’s niece married a man named Henry Jacob Anslinger who was positioned then to become the first commissioner of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Federal Bureau of Narcotics (1930-1962). Many ugly and racist things occurred in the 1930s though Anslinger. The Pilgrims Society eventually got their way. Hemp and cannabis were eventually outlawed by Congress (similar story to Thorium and GALT technology four decades later).

I highly recommend a quick listen to a short segment of the following interview on The Leak Project. It begins at 22:20 mark. This segment explains why the Pilgrim Society had to make both cannabis and hemp illegal in the 1930s.

Condor

An AIM associate asked the AFI team to look at these guys and their resumes spontaneously combust! The miners request that a fire extinguisher be supplied next time!

https://afilias.info/biographies/executive-staff

https://afilias.info/biographies/board-directors

These guys are tied at the hip with the Clinton-Bush-Obama tech councils, esp. ICANN and Stephen D. Crocker (and Philip L. Verveer), the Pilgrims Society’s chief domain naming tool. Crocker has been in the DoD Office of Net Assessments Highlands Group with Chandler and Phillip J. Venables (Goldman crypto-currency criminal) since its inception.

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#crypto-treason (1993)

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#highland-forum

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1993-06-07-Third-CPSR-Cryptography-and-Privacy-Conferece-FOIA-9403963-John-Podesta-James-Chandler-Stephen-Crocker-IBM-HP-ATT-Carnegie-Endowment-for-Inttl-Peace-US-Dept-of-State-Jun-07-1993.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#barack-obamas-silicon-valley-criminals-part-a

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#barack-obamas-silicon-valley-criminals-part-b

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#oct-01-2016-obama-crocker-give-away-icann

