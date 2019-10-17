.

We cannot say if this item on 4chan is accurate. However, it is a good opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant. The Democrats have run out of steam and are desperate. They have committed crimes that need to be hidden and Donald Trump is the LIGHT that they fear.

Trump: “You’ll see things you won’t even believe. The level of corruption. Comey, Strzok, his lover Lisa Page, McCabe, maybe even Obama.” See video clip.

Meme rendition of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting with Pelosi and Schumer

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

The face of defeat.

Pelosi & Schumer explain how they walked out on Trump after he called Pelosi a “third rate politician” pic.twitter.com/2Qx3o2It2Y

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2019

TAKE

Links to Pilgrims Society membership lists have been updated.

When you spot a Pilgrim whose name needs to be called out because it helps connect today’s current crimes to those criminals of the past, send them in and we will TAKE AIM. This way we bring a collective consciousness onto a person through our network. Naming everyone in the book, all at once, doesn’t teach the deeper lessons.

Under one of our YouTube videos, we found a person who was listening to us discuss fake news, propaganda, and the Pilgrims. He got curious and looked up Walter Cronkite’s name on the list. It helped him understand how deeply he had been brainwashed by the media since he was a little boy.

Letter to Erdogan. “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.”

That letter is REAL and SPECTACULAR!

Here is an example of an on-the-ground INFORMATION WARRIOR. They posted their message locally, took advantage of drive-by traffic. Now the picture has been uploaded and shared with our global community.

What did you do today to educate and enlighten your fellow citizens?

AIM Patriot Tim writes:

I was once at a friend’s birthday party where I ended up talking to an elderly woman who said she and her husband were best buds with the Cronkites — until Walter got taken into a more rarified circle. Must have been THE PILGRIMS!

But I’m filled with admiration for Walter for the BEAMING performances he delivered for the moon landings.

Get your Trump Christmas videos early at Maestro Ziikos YT channel. He just uploaded a cache of them. Sample below:

Found this Twitter site that gives you alerts. Click here to join or bookmark the site.

. . . Every single patriot here is making a difference! If you are in the Dallas area, SHOW UP!! Our crowds, inside and outside, show the world that we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! . . John wrote us (from the other side of the bridge): Introduced to Sophia via my guardian angel. Never heard of her before that. Very influential day of my life. I look forward to learning more. . Faith, Hope, and Love . Heads up. "We are going there" and for some of you this might be a big redpill that you reject. So we are giving you an opportunity to unsubscribe from our blog before we present Douglas' next lecture on the divine feminine and Sophia. We are moving forward with truth disclosure. We don't have any interest in staying in the swamp spin-zone forever. If our spiritual presentations are unsavory to you, please UNSUBSCRIBE now because we will be posting more of them at the bottom of our blog. . Here is a hint of where we are going. Jump off now if your religious teachings forbid you to consider topics like this. God-Mother by Nina Paley