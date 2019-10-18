.
French reporter asks President Trump: “You have a very low unemployment rate in the US, and we have a very high unemployment rate in France. How come? What is the recipe for it?”
Trump answers:
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
US, Turkey Agree on Ceasefire in Syria as Kurd-Assad Alliance Blocks Turkish Offensive
.
President Trump Delivers Remarks on Turkey-Syria-Kurds Ceasefire and Agreement: “Great Day for Civilization”
.
OMG. We uploaded this video below on YouTube and it came up as our 666th upload on the channel. Indeed. Propaganda is evil from the Father of Lies.
Heads up: Betsy has her Vajragini on… so don’t listen if you are easily offended. 🙂
Propaganda is Evil
.
Best of CNN – Impeachment
.
Obama Emerges From Political Hibernation To Endorse Trudeau
.
.
According to the serial numbers on Mifsud’s Blackberry SIM cards, they are British
.
SEGMENT: FUSION GPS FOUNDER THROWS OBAMA UNDER THE BUS!
.
A House Divided: Abraham Lincoln’s Warning To America, Then and Now
.
This is a nice, short video to educate your audience about Alexandra Chilupa. Share it with your social network. The more we all know, the faster we can help Trump drain the swamp.
.
.
.
PATRIOT MATH
.
.
The Vortex — Joining Forces
.
.
PUBLIC UNIVERSITY GIVES CHINESE COMMUNISTS FUNDING, EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO INTELLECTUAL CONCEPTS, TRADEMARKS, INVENTIONS
.
.
.
Meme Video Sparks Outrage
.
Nigel Farage slams Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
.
.
Make sure to have plenty on hand for snowflakes in your family who can’t take all the winning!
.
.
.
.
Path of the prodigal son
.
New AIM Patriot Robert writes:
I like your web site and was surprised to see when I followed the links of the “invisible college” the word anthroposophy and lectures by Rudolf Steiner. I am presently reading Steiner’s book, “Secret Brotherhoods”, so I am glad to see a web site associated with exposing such things as the Pilgrim Society and the mass media as a continuation of what Steiner was talking about.
I work at a Waldorf charter school in California, and I can tell you that the whole staff except one watches and believes mainstream media and hold liberal, progressive indoctrinated ideas.
Our Reply: Welcome, Robert. We have been creating the Glass Bead Game since 2014. It is a cyber space of self-exploration and awakening. Since you are just getting started, here is a quick map of the place so you don’t get too lost. Follow your intuition and your angels will guide you. Once you are familiar with the place, please start offering “glass beads” to the game so that we can benefit from your knowledge and wisdom.
Here’s the map:
http://www.neoanthroposophy.com
http://www.eternalcurriculum.com
BTW, since you are a Waldorf teacher, you might enjoy this piece:
Source of the Force: Secret Behind Star Wars Inspiration
.
Production note. In the Pilgrims List link from yesterday’s Cat Report, the link went to the article, not the list. We have corrected this, but wanted you to have the link for your records. We recommend that you bookmark these or save a file on your computer.
Pilgrims Society:
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-US-British-Historical-Membership-List-includes-Biographies-and-Sources-2548-pgs-per-Name-by-Joel-van-der-Reijden-ISGP-last-updated-2017.pdf
Also- here is the link to the Plum Books for SES membership. Please start educating a wider network by not calling it the Deep State or shadow government. Start calling out these crown agents and thugs to our Republic by their name – Senior Executive Service.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/03/obama-hired-them-trump-cannot-fire-them.html#ses-obfuscation-blizzard
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.