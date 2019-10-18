.

New AIM Patriot Robert writes:

I like your web site and was surprised to see when I followed the links of the “invisible college” the word anthroposophy and lectures by Rudolf Steiner. I am presently reading Steiner’s book, “Secret Brotherhoods”, so I am glad to see a web site associated with exposing such things as the Pilgrim Society and the mass media as a continuation of what Steiner was talking about.

I work at a Waldorf charter school in California, and I can tell you that the whole staff except one watches and believes mainstream media and hold liberal, progressive indoctrinated ideas.

Our Reply: Welcome, Robert. We have been creating the Glass Bead Game since 2014. It is a cyber space of self-exploration and awakening. Since you are just getting started, here is a quick map of the place so you don’t get too lost. Follow your intuition and your angels will guide you. Once you are familiar with the place, please start offering “glass beads” to the game so that we can benefit from your knowledge and wisdom.

Here’s the map:

http://www.ourspirit.com

http://www.aim4truth.org

http://www.neoanthroposophy.com

http://www.gospelofsophia.com

http://www.patriots4truth.org

http://www.truthbits.blog

http://www.eternalcurriculum.com

BTW, since you are a Waldorf teacher, you might enjoy this piece:

Production note. In the Pilgrims List link from yesterday’s Cat Report, the link went to the article, not the list. We have corrected this, but wanted you to have the link for your records. We recommend that you bookmark these or save a file on your computer.

Pilgrims Society:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-US-British-Historical-Membership-List-includes-Biographies-and-Sources-2548-pgs-per-Name-by-Joel-van-der-Reijden-ISGP-last-updated-2017.pdf