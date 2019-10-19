.

PATRIOT MATH!

.

.

.

Just spoke to President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen. Too bad there wasn’t…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

….I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations. This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

.

Of course Mitt Romney is a Democrat secret asset – more like a Pilgrims Society puppet to help his pal George Soros and his niece Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel (apparently she is trying to keep the “R” silent these days) continue their egregious election rigging system where PATRIOT votes are fractionalized and minimized so that their globalist puppets, both Democrat and Republican, can “win” elections.

Don’t be so naive to think for one minute that the Romneys, both Mitt and Ronna, don’t know exactly what they are doing to be Trump spoilers.

.

.

So glad to see that more and more websites looking into the origins of Facebook. Of course, you guys know all about the Theft of Social Media, but great to see others beginning to question Mark’s “coding abilities”.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Jim provides us with the status of the election rigging going on in Washington state. We are placing his update here so that you can check your own state for these issues. If citizens don’t step up for fair elections, then who will? What are you doing in your state to check for election rigging. Have you contacted RONNA at the RNC about the OPTECH software that her Uncle Mitt and George Soros use to make sure your vote DOES NOT COUNT?

Washington State Election Process is Flawed and Hackable

The entire voting process fails in the following categories:

1) Chain of custody: a mail-in ballot is not under bi-partisan chain of custody. Like court evidence, it must be under ‘control’ to be considered admissible as evidence.

2) Machine technology is ‘hidden and secret’. There is no human verification of the software ‘tally count’..ZERO!

3) The entire process depends on ‘signature validation’ by humans who have to scan thousands of signatures. This is totally not possible to the necessary degree of accountability. FAILURE!

4) The machines are updated with software by a ‘3rd Party’ certified by the FEDERAL HOMELAND SECURITY; which means the federal government is interfering with ‘states rights’ to certify our election machines. THINK ABOUT IT!

5) With no human verification of tally counts, the software being ‘hidden and secret’, signatures being verified by ‘civil servants’ or ‘citizens’ who ‘fatigue’ easily into the ‘fuck-it’ that’s close enough human condition…we do not know anything about the ‘actual’ quality or tally verification of the entire election system. KIM WYMAN HAS SUBVERTED THE ENTIRE WA STATE ELECTION SYSTEM AS AN ASPEN INSTITUTE GEORGE SOROS OPERATIVE AGENT.

Note: The scanning technology called OpTech was developed in Venezuela financed by Jimmy Carter’s private foundation and funds from Lord Malloch Brown of the British Privy Council . It was designed to be ‘hacked’. It has been proven to be flawed, and yet we use it to determine billions of dollars of political outcomes and decisions.

WASHINGTON STATE CONSTITUTION: the military shall be in strict subordination to the civil power. SECTION 19 FREEDOM OF ELECTIONS. All Elections shall be free and equal, and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.

And yet our right to suffrage has been totally hijacked by the bureaucracy to protect us from ‘evil’. FAILURE! The right to suffrage belongs to the people….solely to the people.

RONNA, the RNC B*ITCH for MITT, KNOWS, BUT STAYS SILENT !

.

No apologies for Ronna who knows her uncle is STEALING patriot votes in this voting scam, but has says NOTHING. Call her out! Let’s get a PATRIOT heading the RNC – not a George Soros-Mitt Romney operative in a skirt with lipstick.

.

.

Tulsi Gabbard Gives Hillary the Smackdown:

.

.

.

.

F L A S H B A C K. Remember they made it legal to lie in Congress and Rand Paul knows this just as much as that lying piece of rotten cabbage-smelling human excrement he is questioning.



.

.

.

.

(1/2) This is important beyond just this case. It is important to re-establish the constitutional power of Congress to define the jurisdiction of Courts (frequently taken by lower courts in defiance of statutory language), and it will apply to other areas just in immigration law

— USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) October 18, 2019

.

.

.

Get Local and Vocal

Here’s another example of a small group of patriots getting local and vocal. Take a video of your on-the-ground efforts and send them to us so we can scale it globally.

Our rebel alliance members fly into AIM every day, picking up the best content for their audiences. We are no longer the silent majority. We are the in-your-face, loud majority now.

BRAVE LADY SENDS MESSAGE TO CONGRESS : “You will NOT Impeach our President!”

.

.