PATRIOT MATH!
Just spoke to President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen. Too bad there wasn’t…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019
….I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations. This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019
REPUBLICANS MUST STICK TOGETHER AND FIGHT! (VIDEO)
Trump tweets ad hitting Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’
Of course Mitt Romney is a Democrat secret asset – more like a Pilgrims Society puppet to help his pal George Soros and his niece Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel (apparently she is trying to keep the “R” silent these days) continue their egregious election rigging system where PATRIOT votes are fractionalized and minimized so that their globalist puppets, both Democrat and Republican, can “win” elections.
Don’t be so naive to think for one minute that the Romneys, both Mitt and Ronna, don’t know exactly what they are doing to be Trump spoilers.
So glad to see that more and more websites looking into the origins of Facebook. Of course, you guys know all about the Theft of Social Media, but great to see others beginning to question Mark’s “coding abilities”.
Zuckerberg Did NOT Create Facebook and is a Frontman for Military Intelligence
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
AIM Patriot Jim provides us with the status of the election rigging going on in Washington state. We are placing his update here so that you can check your own state for these issues. If citizens don’t step up for fair elections, then who will? What are you doing in your state to check for election rigging. Have you contacted RONNA at the RNC about the OPTECH software that her Uncle Mitt and George Soros use to make sure your vote DOES NOT COUNT?
Washington State Election Process is Flawed and Hackable
The entire voting process fails in the following categories:
1) Chain of custody: a mail-in ballot is not under bi-partisan chain of custody. Like court evidence, it must be under ‘control’ to be considered admissible as evidence.
2) Machine technology is ‘hidden and secret’. There is no human verification of the software ‘tally count’..ZERO!
3) The entire process depends on ‘signature validation’ by humans who have to scan thousands of signatures. This is totally not possible to the necessary degree of accountability. FAILURE!
4) The machines are updated with software by a ‘3rd Party’ certified by the FEDERAL HOMELAND SECURITY; which means the federal government is interfering with ‘states rights’ to certify our election machines. THINK ABOUT IT!
5) With no human verification of tally counts, the software being ‘hidden and secret’, signatures being verified by ‘civil servants’ or ‘citizens’ who ‘fatigue’ easily into the ‘fuck-it’ that’s close enough human condition…we do not know anything about the ‘actual’ quality or tally verification of the entire election system. KIM WYMAN HAS SUBVERTED THE ENTIRE WA STATE ELECTION SYSTEM AS AN ASPEN INSTITUTE GEORGE SOROS OPERATIVE AGENT.
Note: The scanning technology called OpTech was developed in Venezuela financed by Jimmy Carter’s private foundation and funds from Lord Malloch Brown of the British Privy Council. It was designed to be ‘hacked’. It has been proven to be flawed, and yet we use it to determine billions of dollars of political outcomes and decisions.
WASHINGTON STATE CONSTITUTION: the military shall be in strict subordination to the civil power. SECTION 19 FREEDOM OF ELECTIONS. All Elections shall be free and equal, and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.
And yet our right to suffrage has been totally hijacked by the bureaucracy to protect us from ‘evil’. FAILURE! The right to suffrage belongs to the people….solely to the people.
RONNA, the RNC B*ITCH for MITT, KNOWS, BUT STAYS SILENT!
No apologies for Ronna who knows her uncle is STEALING patriot votes in this voting scam, but has says NOTHING. Call her out! Let’s get a PATRIOT heading the RNC – not a George Soros-Mitt Romney operative in a skirt with lipstick.
Tulsi Gabbard Gives Hillary the Smackdown:
“Queen of warmongers, Embodiment of corruption, Personification of rot of Dem Party, Coward”
State Department Concludes Clinton Email Review, Says It Found Nearly 600 Security Violations
State Department Concludes Clinton Email Review, Cites 38 People for Violations
F L A S H B A C K. Remember they made it legal to lie in Congress and Rand Paul knows this just as much as that lying piece of rotten cabbage-smelling human excrement he is questioning.
Rand Paul asks Hillary Clinton about Weapons Transferred from Libya to Turkey
Joe Biden Lied for Years About the Car Accident That Claimed the Life of His Wife and Daughter
(1/2) This is important beyond just this case. It is important to re-establish the constitutional power of Congress to define the jurisdiction of Courts (frequently taken by lower courts in defiance of statutory language), and it will apply to other areas just in immigration law
— USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) October 18, 2019
Jurisdiction stripping
Trump campaign to sue CNN over pro-impeachment bias, demands ‘substantial payment’
Get Local and Vocal
Here’s another example of a small group of patriots getting local and vocal. Take a video of your on-the-ground efforts and send them to us so we can scale it globally.
Our rebel alliance members fly into AIM every day, picking up the best content for their audiences. We are no longer the silent majority. We are the in-your-face, loud majority now.
BRAVE LADY SENDS MESSAGE TO CONGRESS : “You will NOT Impeach our President!”
AIM Patriot Chris sends us this note:
Official Government Lies
I felt like I was among my people!
Delightful note from AIM Patriot Debbie who was at the Dallas rally. She writes:
I was one of the 50,000 that attended the Trump rally in Dallas (I did get inside). I felt like I was among my people! I had fellow office workers that were jealous and very excited to hear what I heard and saw at the rally the next day. All of this, both at the rally and at my office, brought us together. Let me tell you people know what’s going on and I am very encouraged and feel great peace by that.
I didn’t see any protestors; however, I did see that there were some that showed up by seeing the news today, but it seems a very small group. It was amazing to see the sea of red shirts and hats filling the streets to line up around the American Airlines building and the energy and vibrations of it all was something I am struggling to put in to words.
Inside the blue and red Trump 2020 cards you see in all the other TV rallies were actually handed to everyone in the audience by what I would call Trump angels. There was an entourage of politicians that were like Ted Cruz, Louie Gohmert, Ivanka and others.
They said a prayer, sang the national anthem, and pledge the allegiance to the flag – all you will never knew about and won’t see in reports of the other rallies. I think this impressed me more than seeing Trump in person for some reason even though I thought otherwise before going to the rally which was my first ever.
My last comment will be about President Donald Trump….. every photo I took of him seemed to have a golden halo around his face like an angel. He is the stable genius that he says he is. I am convinced and I am not fooled easily.
Doesn’t matter if you are inside or outside. Your presence speaks VOLUMES to fellow patriots – round the world. If you are in the area, get your tickets and join the celebration to bring lasting and real peace and prosperity to the planet.
Thank you, patriot Debbie, for sharing the excitement!
Our Response
CA Rep. Katie Hill Allegedly Involved Female Staffer in 2-Yr ‘Throuple’ Relationship
‘Invisibility cloak’ that could hide tanks and troops
NetObamaflix Misses Subscriber Mark for Second Straight Quarter
This piece of wood brought to life with paint and lots of patriot love. Sweet.
Egregore
We know how to make and distribute them for maximum effect. The left…well, they still don’t know how to make INFORMATION weapons. They only know propaganda and lies. Patriots see clearly how to use our memes to destroy their evil, warmongering propaganda. How to pronounce egregore.
Read the previously hidden record of the June 05-28, 1909 Pilgrims Society British Imperial Press Conference, 1909 that hijacked our modern world and have been exploiting humanity ever since.
THEY ARE CURRENTLY ATTEMPTING A COUP d’é tat IN AMERICA AGAINST OUR DULY-ELECTED PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
THIS CONFERENCE OCCURRED ON THE SITE IN SHEPHERD’S BUSH, WEST LONDON OF THE BBC TV WHICH THE UK-U.S. PILIGRIMS FOUNDED IN 1922
This conference record proves that the Pilgrims Society took control of newspapers, then wired and wireless communications and have flooded our social dialogue with spy-lies for 120 years.
New, fully indexed and bookmarked single-page version now available.
This A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS, 1909 document represents the moment when modern history (Jun. 05-28, 1909) for all of us was hijacked by global megalomaniacs – THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY — who are still attempting to perfect their 200-year plan for world domination and depopulation.
Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-28, 1909). A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – THE FIRST IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. 248 pgs. London: Horace Marshall & Son.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-A-PARLIAMENT-OF-THE-PRESS-THE-FIRST-IMPERIAL-PRESS-CONFERENCE-1909-by-Thomas-H-Hardman-Horace-Marshall-248-pgs-Jun-05-26-1909.pdf
Meanwhile…in the Democrat dungeon at the Capitol.
