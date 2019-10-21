.

Clapper has gone awfully silent since his month long adventure in Australia where he discussed how to cover up both his and Australia’s involvement in spying on me and others. Remember his testimony to Congress. “I never heard of Papadopoulos.” His perjury is going to come back.

— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 21, 2019

Speaking about James Clapper, y’all remember this report we did on this anti-American globalist back in May 2017?

Pelosi, Shifty and other U.S. lawmakers arrived in Jordan for meetings with King Abdullah II and other officials regarding the situation in Syria.

Why is Pelosi & Shifty traveling to the ME to undermine the President’s policies in Syria.

This is treason. Same thing Kerry did!

— Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) October 20, 2019

AIM Patriot William wrote:

Listening to your “Hang ’em high in 2020” upload today, it struck me you might find the following A. True Ott piece from 2012 of interest… this is a must-read article about Mitt Romney’s background from when he “ran” (in reality played designated loser like McStain did in ’08) against Obama. It’s chock-full of interesting names, information and connections. See the info about his Israeli dragon woman handler & Bain executive Orit Gadiesh in particular:

I think you’ll find it helpful additional research on the man and who/what/where he comes from. Keep up the great work!

Excellent article from Conservative Treehouse below. The headline doesn’t reveal all the great content:

This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?” All gone…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

….fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Read the full U.S. Defense Letter here.

Your generation of senior leaders sold and is selling out the nation’s defense to the highest bidder and that bidder is social engineering and leftist ideology. You and your generation of leftist senior leaders have allowed our military to be destroyed for the greater glory of pensions, Tricare and political power, national security be damned. Now, that you’ve overseen the decimation of our military, you are determined to overthrow a sitting President because he represents everything anathema to the left – America First and the fact that the USA IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE THE GREATEST COUNTRY ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH.

You are all nothing more than political hacks; Obama leftists fighting some kind of insurgent anti-Trump campaign like a division of crazed left-wing fanatics holed up in the Beltway National Redoubt, waiting for a last op order from der Fuehrer, Barack Hussein Obama.

I believe sir, that you need to examine your conscience and ask yourself one very important question – what in the name of God Almighty would Hillary Clinton have done for anyone in this country?

The answer is nothing.

The congressional slut – one of them. By the way what happened to that congressional slush fund for paying off sexual harassment, assault, and discrimination by these low life hookers, whores, sluts, and slimballs?

GOOD NEWS!!!

THE PELOSIs ARE MORTAL!

They eventually die of old age.

Court documents show that participants in a multi-million securities fraud scheme touted links to “politically connected” Hunter Biden.

Patriot kitties are showing up everywhere! Remember CAT is our code name for Citizens Addicted to Truth.

Incoming Redpills!

Public schools are Tavistock indoctrination centers.

Where is Betsy DeVos, Secretary of U.S. Education? She is turning out to be a big fat ZERO. Why hasn’t the Department of Indoctrination and its Common Crap Curriculum been splintered into a thousand pieces and education sent back to the local school districts, where American communities, not satanic anti-human globalists, educate our children.

Now the pedophile, satanic, human-trafficking Pope calls for a new cosmology for the world.

Based musicians. Tool has this redpill VIP pass for their concerts.

