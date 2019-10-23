.
Stop pussy-footing around, patriots. We have enemies in America trying to destroy her and we have politicians and propagandists who don’t have the cajones to call out our enemies by their specific and accountable names.
YOU CAN’T FIGHT THE GREAT INFORMATION WAR WITH MANNERS!
Here is an easy action item any patriot can take. Start demanding that your elected representatives talk about and eliminate the rogue bureaucrat deep state shadow government Obama stay-behind-army aka “the resistance”. They may use blackmail among one another to do their evil, but patriots have an even bigger weapon called TRUTH.
Contact your congressperson here.
Start asking your media sources why they aren’t outing this enemy of America.
We love Steve, mind you, but why isn’t he naming this group? How are you helping him as an AIM patriot to get the Overton Window moved so that we can get these words into the general public lexicon?
Stephen Miller pushback: ‘Permanent bureaucracy a mortal threat to America’
We understand when the NYT doesn’t NAME the enemy because the NYT is the enemy propaganda arm of the Crown Agents, Pilgrims Society, and Senior Executive Service to overthrow America from within.
New York Times Editorial Board Member: ‘Trump Is Right: The Deep State Is Alive and Well’
Why doesn’t Senator Grassley call out the deep state as what it is – a group of rogue bureaucrats that work with globalist factions to internally destroy America – while we taxpayers pick up the bill for their fat salaries, bonuses, and benefits.
Sen. Grassley Suspects Deep State May Bury ‘Spygate’ Report
Randy Quaid- Trump Trumpets Reveille!
Major Obama/Clinton Fundraiser and Donor Pleads Guilty as Foreign Agent and Contributing Illegal Campaign Contributions
NEW ZEALAND HALT PAYMENTS TO CLINTON FOUNDATION!
Dems form lynch mob, the GOP holds the rope
What’s in a name, Loretta? Think we forgot you and your massive corruption and TREASON?
State-Sanction, Court-Approved Child Abuse!!!!
Jury Condemns 7-Year-Old Boy to Live with Woman Determined to Make Him a Girl
Check out the Jeffrey Epstein network. The graph is interactive. To see the full chart click here: https://graphcommons.com/graphs/0a79deca-46a2-48e9-9d90-326b20aa6e9e
Here is one patriot’s response to Lindsey Graham (globalist operative parading around as a patriot). This should be the type of response you give the RNC each and every time they send you a survey. Make sure to ask RNC Chair Ronna Romney when she plans on telling all us about the rigged election boxes Uncle Mitt “Pierre Delecto” operates with George Soros. The Romneys are a family crime syndicate that must be exposed and Ronna the Rat removed from the RNC.
Once you call out Ronna and her family election rigging corruption, make sure to send a contribution to the boss at http://www.donaldjtrump.com. Bypass the RNC Romney corruption.
Rep. Jim Banks Demands Reddit End Censorship of Pro-Trump Community ‘The_Donald’
Michelle Obama floated as savior of Democrats from radical left general election disaster
Durham Looking At Brennan – A Reminder of “The Crown Material” Conflict
Warmonger and Chinese Operative Mitch McConnell Warns President Trump Not to Remove Troops from Syria, Or Else
GLOBALIST ENEMIES OF AMERICA PICTURED BELOW
CROWN AGENT – FIVE EYES ENEMIES OF AMERICA PICTURED BELOW
Terry Boardman – the three main crises we face in the 21st century. Excellent lecture by Concalve favorite Terry Boardman, one of our favorite spiritual modern spiritual thinkers and students of Rudolf Steiner. Terry’s website is http://www.threeman.org. To view more of his videos, click here.
Presidential Tweets Today
