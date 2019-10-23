.

Stop pussy-footing around, patriots. We have enemies in America trying to destroy her and we have politicians and propagandists who don’t have the cajones to call out our enemies by their specific and accountable names.

YOU CAN’T FIGHT THE GREAT INFORMATION WAR WITH MANNERS!

Here is an easy action item any patriot can take. Start demanding that your elected representatives talk about and eliminate the rogue bureaucrat deep state shadow government Obama stay-behind-army aka “the resistance”. They may use blackmail among one another to do their evil, but patriots have an even bigger weapon called TRUTH.

Start asking your media sources why they aren’t outing this enemy of America.

We love Steve, mind you, but why isn’t he naming this group? How are you helping him as an AIM patriot to get the Overton Window moved so that we can get these words into the general public lexicon?

.

We understand when the NYT doesn’t NAME the enemy because the NYT is the enemy propaganda arm of the Crown Agents, Pilgrims Society, and Senior Executive Service to overthrow America from within.

.

Why doesn’t Senator Grassley call out the deep state as what it is – a group of rogue bureaucrats that work with globalist factions to internally destroy America – while we taxpayers pick up the bill for their fat salaries, bonuses, and benefits.

.

.

.

.

.

What’s in a name, Loretta? Think we forgot you and your massive corruption and TREASON?

.

State-Sanction, Court-Approved Child Abuse!!!!

.

Check out the Jeffrey Epstein network. The graph is interactive. To see the full chart click here: https://graphcommons.com/graphs/0a79deca-46a2-48e9-9d90-326b20aa6e9e

.

.

.

Here is one patriot’s response to Lindsey Graham (globalist operative parading around as a patriot). This should be the type of response you give the RNC each and every time they send you a survey. Make sure to ask RNC Chair Ronna Romney when she plans on telling all us about the rigged election boxes Uncle Mitt “Pierre Delecto” operates with George Soros. The Romneys are a family crime syndicate that must be exposed and Ronna the Rat removed from the RNC.

Once you call out Ronna and her family election rigging corruption, make sure to send a contribution to the boss at http://www.donaldjtrump.com. Bypass the RNC Romney corruption.

.

.

.

.

.