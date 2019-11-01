.
A special report from Condor to AIM patriots everywhere.
Patriots Must Destroy the Pilgrims Society and SES for Liberty’s Sake
THE CURRENT U.S. COUP D’ÉTAT ATTEMPT IS DIRECTED BY GLOBALIST BRITISH-AMERICAN NGOS
British Spies and Pilgrims Society
GLOBALIST GOP IN ACTION
GOP Sen. Jim Risch Offers Citizenship to Kurdish, Syrian Populations
Is there any way we can convince the Democrats that @realDonaldTrump is an illegal alien with a criminal record? It’s the only way they’ll let him do his job.
— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) November 1, 2019
Fuel up your patriotism with this video: Trump Thunderstruck
Check out the thread below from Undercover Huber:
Peter Strzok told the Special Counsel & FBI that his partner Joe Pientka was “primarily responsible for taking notes and writing the FD-302” of the 01/24/17 @GenFlynn interview
That’s likely a lie & the same felony Flynn was charged with:
18 USC §1001 (false statements)
THREAD pic.twitter.com/LSq3SXyeoU
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 31, 2019
Final Nail in Nancy’s Coffin- impeachment bull
Curious Statement, Curious Timing – Senator Lindsey Graham Announces Intent to Abdicate Judiciary Chair Following 2020 Election
Gohmert on Impeachment: Dems ‘Coup’ Will ‘Push This Country to a Civil War’
The Senate Should DISAVOW the Idea of a Trial over Pelosi-Schiff Coup against President Trump
Time for clock boy to remind us to fall behind on Sunday morning.
2017 — What’s really going on here? Nancy Pelosi’s son in Ukraine to talk about “soccer”?
Why did Paul Pelosi Jr. ERASE himself as Executive Director of Corporate Governance Initiative after this bizarre Ukraine video leaked? Pelosi on board October 4, 2019. Gone by October 8, 2019.
Feds paid $1 billion in Social Security benefits to individuals without a SSN
Some investors want Zuckerberg, Sandberg out at Facebook
DemonRats and Globalists Rig Elections
Russian Icon of the Bell
AIM Patriot Liz H. sends us this beautiful icon with an explanation:
“Adding of Mind”
Russian Orthodox icon
The icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary “Adding the Mind” is famous not only for its mysterious origin, but also for the meaning worn by the shrine. What helps the icon of the Mother of God “Add Mind”? From the time of its creation, the icon of the Virgin “The Bearer of the Mind” helps those in need of enlightenment.
The sky, against which the Virgin and the Baby is, is strewn with bright stars, symbolizing the Kingdom of Heaven. The Mother of God with the Child stands in front of the gates of paradise, where the path to man is opened only through Her prayer. Under the feet of the Virgin, there are white buildings, meaning Heavenly Jerusalem and nearby Angels having six wings – four seraphim, fulfilling God’s will.
The four main archangels on both sides are dressed in apostolic robes and carry the light of truth with candles. In addition, on the icon for the mind there is another important element – the so-called ‘lamps of the wise virgins’ that shine on their ‘Grooms’.
The Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ are covered up to the shoulders with a bell-shaped cloak, a symbol of sorrow and glorification. The symbolism of the icon reflects the basic idea of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice to allow forgiveness of our shortcomings. It is believed that the icon helps us in spiritual studies and making decisions in difficult situations.
Thank you, Liz. This gives us a segue to post another beautiful icon, one that was sent by Michael McKibben, entitled St. Archangel Gabriel.
Presidential Tweets Today
