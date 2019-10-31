.
Douglas Gabriel, Michael McKibben and guest Phil Brooks discuss the elephant in the room – ELECTION RIGGING. Calling on all patriots to listen and learn. Then continue your citizen education with the headline links below, each containing blockbuster reports on systems and schemes the globalists use to rig elections in their favor.
DemonRats and Globalists Rig Elections
We have written much about election rigging. We sure hope this information is getting to the places needed for a difference to be made. Here are some of our earlier reports:
Patriots CAN Stop Election Rigging
.
World Wide Election Rigging by the Queen’s Privy Council
.
.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Behind Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections
.
Emergency call to all White Hat Patriot Network Engineers to stop third parties from rigging the vote tallies in your state
.
.
Obama-Clinton-Schmidt-Zuckerberg Election Rigging Failed
.
Queen Elizabeth II and Privy Council Rig Elections Worldwide
.
.
Absolute Proof: Obama Rigged Elections
.
Hillary paid Facebook to rig elections while colluding with Russian Uranium One
.
.
Ronna Romney Stays Silent About Uncle Mitt’s Corruption
.