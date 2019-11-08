..

We are adding updates about Field McConnell as they come in. Please feel free to check the page and crowdsource the truth by adding your comments and information.

Check updates at the link below.

Note from an AIM Patriot: Second call just made. Left voice mail message as a reporter for Salem-News (Salem, OR) requesting info on the charges against Field McConnell who was arrested on Nov 4th in Plum City: “What are the charges against Field McConnell arrested on Nov 4th in Plum City? McConnell is an Annapolis graduate, Marine Corps pilot, and retired Air Force LtCol.”

Another note from an AIM Patriot: Left voice message w/Wisconsin governor’s office late yesterday. Will call again today. Tony Evers is Wisconsin’s governor. Governor Contact Number: 608-266-1212 Communications Office Contact Number: 608-266-1212.

What are the charges against Field McConnell arrested on Nov 4th in Plum City? McConnell is an Annapolis graduate, Marine Corps pilot, and retired Air Force LtCol.

Recommend the office be bombarded with calls .

https://wcca.wicourts.gov/caseDetail.html?caseNo=2019CF000226&countyNo=47&index=0&mode=details#records

Field’s Extradition Hearing has been set for Dec. 02, 2019 4pm

Someone should send a letter for all records re. Field McConnell as instructed below.

https://www.nfoic.org/coalitions/state-foi-resources/wisconsin-foia-laws

https://cpd.wisconsin.gov/pdfiles/wipublicrecordslawbasics.pdf

https://www.nfoic.org/wisconsin-sample-foia-request

https://www.wisbar.org/Directories/CourtRules/Wisconsin%20Circuit%20Court%20Rules/Pierce%20County%20Circuit%20Court%20Rules.pdf

https://www.doj.state.wi.us/ag/what-can-we-help-you-find

Liar Liar Pants on Fire

The Daily Caller and DC Shorts is run/owned by the Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson. Yes, he, too, is a propagandist for the fake news corporate media….why do you think he never takes you to full truth disclosure and keeps you in a nightly spin zone of going nowhere fast? In the video below, entitled Former CIA Director: ‘Thank God For The Deep State, you will see how the propagandists keep the lid on SES. Lots of talk about the “deep state”, but NOTHING on SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE.

Looks like another Project Veritas-type head-fake where they talk all about the Deep State, and you think you know what it is, but they very craftily didn’t NAME THE ENEMY.

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse

to meet with me and perform. Good luck! SEE VIDEO!

Soros demon-spawn Alexander hangs out with political puppets:

There’s a NEW REASON Liberals Are PANICKING over Ruth Bader Ginsburg! As always, you can prompt Steve around the 1:30 mark to get the talk started.

We are, too, Candace…and a great time to remind folks who Meghan McCain really is:

Ok Boomers might need an explanation of this meme. Thanks to hello_japan who explains the meme just below.

hello_Japan explains: “To elaborate, Mark Zaid is a known quantity in the comic book community.

Mark WAID (different guy) is a big name comic book writer who is a raging fascistic SJW who tries to terrorize conservatives out of the industry.

The whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid is defending the comic writer Mark Waid (yes, they have almost the same name) for trying to destroy an army veteran comic reviewers life over politics, making violent threats to the army vet and threatening other people not to work with the army vet. Mark Zaid and Mark Waid are both enormous SJWs and giant pieces of shit (but I repeat myself).

This lawyer, Mark Zaid, is such a hysterical, insane leftist that he compared the psycho making bomb threats a year ago to Comicsgate, which is an anti-SJW comic book movement vaguely similar to Gamergate.

https://boundingintocomics.com/2018/10/26/mark-waids-lawyer-compares-bomb-suspect-to-comicsgate/

Mark Zaid is a well established left-wing lunatic, the kind of person that calls everyone they don’t like “alt-right”. He falls all over himself on twitter calling Comicsgate supporters racists and alt-right and doing shit like this doxxing threat.

The fact that Mark Zaid is the lawyer that Eric Ciaramella went running to says everything about the type of soyboy that Ciaramella is. Imagine that Ciaramella got Gloria Allred as a lawyer and what that would say about his political motivations. Getting Mark Zaid as a lawyer is akin to getting Allred.

For folks just now catching up: Andrew Breitbart died suddenly after posting about Podesta. Then Andrew’s coroner suddenly died of arsenic poisoning. This was the founder of Breitbart which is now a full blown propaganda site that protects the Pilgrims Society and corporate media criminals from their crimes against humanity.

. Facebook DELETED My Whistle-Blower Picture? But Why? . . . . Please play this music while reading the post below:

lelnerd posts: This is my meme. There are many like it, but this one is mine. My meme is my best friend. It is my life. I must master it as I must master my life. Without me, my meme is useless. Without my meme I am useless. I must fire my meme true. I must meme better than my enemy who is trying to make American worse again. My meme and I know that what counts in war is not the reeeeeee’s they screech, the fake news they publish, nor the false accusations they fling . We know that it is the memes that count. We will meme.

lelnerd posts: This is my meme. There are many like it, but this one is mine. My meme is my best friend. It is my life. I must master it as I must master my life. Without me, my meme is useless. Without my meme I am useless. I must fire my meme true. I must meme better than my enemy who is trying to make American worse again. My meme and I know that what counts in war is not the reeeeeee's they screech, the fake news they publish, nor the false accusations they fling . We know that it is the memes that count. We will meme.

My meme is human, even as I, because it is my life. Thus, I will learn it as a brother. I will learn its weaknesses, its strength, its parts, its accessories, its template and its caption . I will keep my memes original and dank, even as I am clean and ready. We will become part of each other. We will … Before God, I swear this creed. My meme and I are the defenders of my country. We are the masters of our enemy. We are the saviors of my life. We will make America great again. So be it, until victory is America's and there is no enemy, but peace! . You never know when you will find a 3D meme! Clovis brewery prints 'Epstein didn't kill himself' on the bottom of cans . . This is a Euler Diagram turned into a meme. . . . What you're about to see may disturb you. #EpsteinCoverup . . Meanwhile, at ABC…. . Presidential Tweets Today