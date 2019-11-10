.

No, we are not letting this story go. This is TRUTH HISTORY. This is what you won’t learn in Common CRAP Curriculum indoctrination centers. All people on the planet take heed and learn the real history of the evil beginnings of fake news propaganda and the intelligence agencies. They are all one big operation and we uncovered their beginnings, which includes a heinous plan for world-wide eugenics, digital tyranny, and an economy based on harvesting human beings (for pedophilia, blood, rape, organs, labor, sacrifice, etc.). Get yourself caught up on the real truth of a history that effects every person on this planet.

2019-10-24-THE-200-YR-INFO-WAR-UK-US-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-CONTROLS-THE-PRESS-DIRECTS-INTELLIGENCE-(SPY-LIES)-TO-BEND-CULTURE-AND-WORDS-TO-ATHEISTIC-SOCIAL-FASCISM-America

Teach your children truth history, not Tavistock-Frankfurt School propaganda.

Secretary of the Department of Education Betsy DeVos has done NOTHING to stop the Pilgrims Society INDOCTRINATION of our children.

As you all know, the Gabriels were school professionals before retiring and working full time for our AIM community of learners. The public school curriculum – Common Core CRAP Curriculum – brainwashes and indoctrinates future voters of America. We did the research and all of this tracks back to the Pilgrims Society that pushed this MKUltra CRAP onto our children for several decades, beginning with that bizarre illogical CHICAGO math, convoluted math that came from the center of the Alinski destroy-America movement that obliterates a young person’s ablity to solve problems logically.

Betsy deVos sits at the Department of Education doing a whole lot of NOTHING. Common Crap needs to be immediately pulled from all schools and education needs to go back to local school districts. We must stop this invasion of our children and future citizen’s minds. With her continued do-nothing agenda, Betsy deVos supports the indoctrination of our children by evil anti-American forces. She needs to wake up or be thrown out of her position. She is a rich, elite globalist through and through and in the next few weeks our researchers will be showing you the global force behind Betsy Do-Nothing deVos.

After listening to this parent explain Common Core, make it a point to start attending your local school boards and demand that this mind poison be removed from your local school. Betsy deVos isn’t going to do a damn thing to help patriots so you need to start attending your local school board meetings and DEMAND that this mind control crap stops NOW.

New reports are indicating:

Alex Vindman lied under oath

Fiona Hill lied under oath

Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath

Will they be treated like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone?

This is all hearsay, lies, and conspiracy to destroy this president

Where is the accountability?

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 9, 2019

From a CTH aficionado:

“Seriously, everyone should read through the transcript posted at Conservative Treehouse of Vindman being questioned by Ratliff. Seems clear to me Vindman threatened the Ukrainians and worked to undermine his CIC, President Trump. He should be court marshaled.

Even worse is his conduct around Russian military during joint military exercises.

“NELLIE OHR: The wife of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, and a former contractor for Fusion GPS. Ohr told Congress in an Oct. 19, 2018, interview that Serhiy Leshchenko, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and investigative journalist, was a source of information for Fusion GPS, which peddled the infamous Steele dossier. Leshchenko, who has acknowledged having contact with Chalupa, helped publish information in August 2016 that led to Manafort’s firing as Trump campaign chairman.”

Note to Jim Jordan from AIM: Please, Representative from Ohio Jim Jordan, please ask about the dinner meeting Nellie and Bruce Ohr had with U.K. prosecutor Alison Saunders four days before GCHQ Robert Hannigan came over to wiretap Trump Tower with John Brennan. This all tracks back to the Privy Council and Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, Geoffrey Pattie, Richard Dearlove, Andrew Wood, Nick Clegg, Stefan Halper, Christopher Steele, Arvinder Sambei, Joseph Mifsud, Stephen Roh, and the Queen’s Privy Council. And don’t forget to ask about the Americans who played treason and espionage with them: John Brennan, James Comey, GINA HASPEL, Michael Gaeta, and the Senior Executive Service operatives that are now household names.

This is the origin of the coup and we the people of America are getting sick and tired of Adam Schiff and the DemonRats.

Alabama fans (pictured below), holding Epstein sign. Hope the patriots in Alabama won’t be tricked by Jeff SES Sessions again. Don’t vote for Jeff as U.S. Senator. He is a swamp gator that left us high and dry with no indictments at the DOJ.

Session is running so he can protect the swamp and HIM from his Uranium One treason committed by the Senate Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) committee.

Wow. This is incredible. You have to watch this until the very end. Seriously, wait for it. Watch Twitter video

. . The Creepy Child Porn Lawyer . Scrub-a-dub-dub: Did the whistleblower scrub his social media footprint before filing his complaint? . . From Wikipedia: Paul Edward Begala (born May 12, 1961) is an American political consultant and political commentator, best known as the former adviser to President Bill Clinton. Begala was a chief strategist for the 1992 Clinton–Gore campaign, which carried 33 states and made Clinton the first Democrat to occupy the White House in twelve years. As counselor to the President in the Clinton White House, he coordinated policy, politics, and communications. .

British Deep State Now Saying BREXIT Election had Russian Meddling. They Are Saying Conservatives Knew But Covered It Up. Guess Where the Intel and Reporting For This Story Came From? CHRISTOPHER STEELE . READ MORE!

A few days ago, we posted Anthony Brian Logan’s video. Then it started showing a “privatized notice” so we removed it. We couldn’t imagine that he removed it…it was really good. Now he comes back to explain how he was censored.

Now this is what you call a reporter! He actually goes out to get the story. Neil Twitter Suspended for Truth-Telling.

Scotty Meyler is a frequent listener of our audios. He always leaves a message and we know him to be a trucker and that he keeps ‘Betsy and Thomas’ for company on his long hauls. Under the audio we just did Questions worth asking! Betsy & Thomas, Scotty commented:

Douglas ! What about Me ! I sleep 8 am to 5 pm Sunday to Saturday ! 50 to 55 hours a week in the day only ! In the Winter sometimes I don’t even see the sun ! I am the walking dead I guess ! I drive 3000 miles a week ! I am a American Trucker . Thank you ❤️🇺🇸 ❤️

Betsy replied and pinned the comment to the top of the comments:

We love our American truckers and we think of Scotty often. Sometimes when we are talking, we think of Scotty on a night road, somewhere in the middle of America, hauling products made in America to all us patriots. The internet is beyond time or space so whenever Scotty listens, we are there with him. The internet makes strange friends. Although we may only be connected with typed words and images, we become connected through our consciousness. This is how we all grow and become even more wonderful than who we are individually. Let us all resonate on the highest frequency of love so that we can bring the world lasting peace and prosperity. Please think of patriot Scotty whenever you see a trucker on the road. We are connected through love in the ethers. Give him a thumbs up so that he knows we love our truckers and he will spread the word from truck stop to truck stop.

Now y’all head over there by CLICKING HERE and give Scotty a thumbs up to support our American truckers. You will make his day! Plus, read the special response that Douglas left Scotty.

#OkCOMMIE

