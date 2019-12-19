.

.

.

.

The spending bill the Senate is voting on tomorrow is lobbyist boondoggle that belongs in an ashtray. pic.twitter.com/fa9euZLMYQ

— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 19, 2019

.

.

.

.

Actually, Tom, a better word would be OVERTHROW….by a foreign country, namely the Brits – Richard Dearlove, Geoffrie Pattie, Andrew Wood, Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Saunders, Robert Hannigan, and the Privy Council, along with the Pilgrims Society and the Vatican, in collusion with Obama and the Senior Executive Services.

.

.

.

.

.

The day after impeachment, lefties wake up and….

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Video clips from a Fox News show that is to air this evening on Fox News, December 19, 2019:

.

.

.

.

For an ENTIRE century, South Africa has been the world’s largest gold producer, by far and bar none! SA has also been in the top diamond producers. How much is it and where has it all gone?

.

.

Diverting attention away from the Pilgrims Society ! Blaming Latin America for the corrupt bureaucracy!

.

.

.

Lots of interest in Condor’s book release which is free to all and a whopping 1,300 pages. Have you downloaded it yet? Shared it with a friend?

We asked Condor to introduce himself and briefly explain to AIM patriots what prompted him to release the PDF file to the world, at this important time in history.

Condor writes:

“I have been releasing bits and pieces of my ongoing research on Thorium over the last eight years. I have been working closely with the American Intelligence Media (AIM) over the last three years, under the name, Condor.

AIM began a major push on Thorium in recent weeks attempting to help support the Thorium movement globally. After a lengthy three hour conference call with AIM, I made the decision to release the “Kid Atlas” energy encyclopedia manuscript, copyright free, as is. It would take another year to clean it up but I decided the most important election in our lifetime is less than a year away. Each additional voter who discovers the true nature of the enemy President Trump is fighting might bring us one vote closer to victory in November, 2020.”