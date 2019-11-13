.
Ukrainian energy company tied to Hunter Biden supported American think tank, paid for trips
Burisma’s support of the Atlantic Council was detailed last week by the Wall Street Journal, which said the company had given the think tank $100,000 per year for three years starting in 2016. The council lists Burisma as a contributor on its website.
Nunes Highlights The Links Between Democrats and Ukraine
Intracostal points out: “George Kent admitted that a deep state exists, and testified that his family has been a part of that state for several generations. The deep state is a Washingtonian class that is at war with Real Americans.”
Ratcliffe Hits Back At Schiff’s Interruption
Rep. Jim Jordan Grills Ambassador Bill Taylor
Rep. Jordan: “What you heard didn’t happen!”
Impeachment hearings (short version)
Devin Nunes Lists Everything The Dems Have Done To Push Impeachment
Tom Fitton:
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ANTI-TRUMP COUP & THE WHISTLEBLOWER
‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Hosted 2016 WH Meeting Ordering Ukraine Officials To Drop Probe Into Hunter Biden
Presidential Tweets Today
