.

.

.

.

Folks, don’t underestimate the dangers.

The Democrats want him gone. The Deep State wants him gone. The globalists want him gone. The MSM wants him gone. China wants him gone. Hollywood wants him gone. Silicon Valley wants him gone.

Lots of networks. Lots of lobbyists.

— Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) November 16, 2019

.

.

Has Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel alerted the president about Smartmatic voting machines? Her Uncle Mitt is complicit (as we have reported many times) in election rigging with the OpTech software. Is Ronna complicit in Uncle Mitt’s election rigging?

October 22, 2016

Wikileaks: Soros-Linked Voting Machines Now Used in 16 States Rigged 2004 Venezuela Elections . dogsmaw posts: “Cushy Job….Where in the World is the GOP Chairwoman today? Is she pulling a Pelosi and floating out in the ocean somewhere” . .

. The Deplorable Tina posts: Agreed! I think Ronna is, either deliberately or by being negligent, sabotaging the effort to elect Republicans and help out at the state level. I thought that was her job? Dunno, but it stinks, both with Louisiana and most in Virginia where the GOP didn’t even run someone against the Dem in approx 30 races! Ridiculous! Is it because she is Mittens niece? If so, she has got to go, IMHO. . . . . . . . Checking Trump Tweets daily?

.

Can you imagine the ratings?

.

.

I’m sick of watching @realDonaldTrump be impeached for doing what every other POTUS has done.

I’m sick of defending AG Barr and Durham’s “investigations” while guys like @GenFlynn and #RogerStone are destroyed.

They need to start prosecuting for the coup or admit they won’t.

— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 17, 2019

.

.

.

“In our country the lie has become not just a moral category, but a pillar of the state.”–Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn

.

BREAKING: Hill sources say Repubs will use testimony of NSC official Tim Morrison–whose transcript was belatedly released Sat. by Schiff–to effectively impeach Schiff’s star witness Alex Vindman, who is said to have been the whisteblower’s primary source. Vindman testifies Tues

— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 17, 2019

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

So the New York Times wrote this piece:

Which didn’t sit too well with the CEO of FedEx.

.

Think about the possibilities! First, a debate between Fedex CEO Fred Smith and NYT A.G. Sulzberger……then the grand debate

Trump v Pelosi

.

.

.

. . . . . An AIM Patriot emailed us the other day, looking for an alternative way to access our “app” material without going through Apple store or Google Play. Here is an easy way to bookmark this page to your device: https://pwa.aim4truth.org/ Look how easy it is to stay connected to our videos and audios? Just bookmark the AIM TALK RADIO page from the app page.

.

.

.

.

WOKE in West Chester, Ohio

.

Thanks to David Duane Everist for thinking out of the box. He gets it! Our comment boxes can be used to post your unique patriot material. David is using it to post relevant audios. See bottom of this Cat Report

Yes, David was a bit zealous in posting all of his content, but going forward perhaps he will pace his audios one or two at the most so that folks aren’t overwhelmed. David has been a loyal listener in our community for years and in honor of this, we are keeping each audio post as is.

It was also great to see Ron Spence, Sabina Pade, Christopher Strunk, and Brian Lynch leave insightful posts with links. Remember, if you want the thumbnail of your video to appear, leave the url to the video in a line all by itself. To post images in WordPress comment boxes, convert your original into an imgur at www.imgur.com. It will convert to a url which, when in a single line, shows up as an image. Great way to throw down those memes that you want to share!

Think of each Cat Report as a “lesson plan”. How can you contribute to the day’s lesson with your glass bead offerings? Our metrics show us that Cat Reports have a long shelf-life. People don’t just read them for the day – they come back again, and again because Cat Reports are educational and high-energy. We also know of numerous families that use our reports for homeschooling material.

Note to the folks who have been with us for a few years, please jump in and help us build each Cat Report into an amazing lesson plan that can educate and enlighten patriots around the world. This is how we play the Glass Bead Game.

.

.

.

“A primary recipient of the Open Society emails along with Ciaramella was then-Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Victoria Nuland, who played a central role in the anti-Trump dossier affair. Nuland, with whom Ciaramella worked closely, received updates on Ukraine issues from dossier author Christopher Steele in addition to her direct role in facilitating the dossier within the Obama administration.”

.

.

F L A S H B A C K October 8, 2019

.

.

Republicans & others must remember, the Ukrainian President and Foreign Minister both said that there was no pressure placed on them whatsoever. Also, they didn’t even know the money wasn’t paid, and got the money with no conditions. But why isn’t Germany, France (Europe) paying?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

.

.

“This. This is the impeachment that Democrats have spent the last three years working on. Hours of hearsay from handpicked witnesses that have never even met the president.” Kevin McCarthy tweets with Sean Hannity discussion

.

The foreman of Roger Stone’s Washington, DC jury was once a Democrat candidate for US Congress – and had already served as a jury foreman in the past. pic.twitter.com/ZvxbGwDoi0

— That Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) November 17, 2019

.

.

.

.

“The Hill will be reviewing articles written by former contributor John Solomon after allegations by US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch that he facilitated a smear campaign.”

“Yovanovitch testified last week that the president’s allies, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, attacked her with false allegations that she was undermining the Trump administration’s agenda and badmouthing the president. She claims Solomon was part of this effort – penning articles in The Hill containing the trash-talking claims as well as an allegation that she gave Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko a “do not prosecute list,” which both Yovanovitch and the State Department have pushed back on.”

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Deborah left a thread in comments on yesterday’s Cat Report. This is where we picked up these images below on blackmail and whitemail.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. . Wonder why the Epstein story is not being covered? . . . Now drop in to the comment box below and introduce yourself to the community. How long have you been a member of the AIM community? Where do you live? What are you learning? Please let us know if you enjoyed today’s Cat Report. Meow. . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our video playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos