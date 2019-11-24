.

Enjoy our slideshow of Obama treason memes.

. Adam Schiff will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax. Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019

“Not since Hoover opened FBI investigations into anyone who criticized the government and blackmailed presidents and members of Congress has the FBI so outrageously abused its authority” — in this case, against @RealDonaldTrump.https://t.co/jtARcqQr81

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 23, 2019

F L A S H B A C K

NEW YORK POST EDITORIAL. “Worse Than Pointless. All those hours of televised testimony plainly failed on their announced goal: to change American’s minds. Part of the problem is that Democrats already leaked the best evidence they had. More important, NOT ONE WITNESS OFFERED…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019

….Sondland said Trump told him. None of this will move the needle for anyone. And now Dems in Swing Districts head home for Thanksgiving to hear from voters. Pelosi & Co. are putting on a show to appease the Democratic base instead of doing the work ALL Americans need done.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019

Quid Pro Joe seems to be offering a trade of sorts…I won’t imprison YOU, if you don’t imprison ME. Joe Biden Says He Wouldn’t Lock Up Trump If Elected

So will President Trump be able to hide all those annoying trolls commenting on his tweets?

FBI Employee (probably SES) that texted with Clinesmith.

Mr. Attorney General, did anyone do a DNA test on the body that was autopsied? What about the second autopsy that showed the body was strangulated? Sorry, Bill, the people aren’t buying your conclusion. You need to put a lot more meat on this bone for us to satiate our appetite for truth.

Rule #1: Maintain the problem at all costs! The problem is the basis of power, perks, privileges, and security.

Rule #2: Use crisis and perceived crisis to increase your power and control.

Rule 2a. Force 11th-hour decisions, threaten the loss of options and opportunities, and limit the opposition’s opportunity to review and critique.

Rule #3: If there are not enough crises, manufacture them, even from nature, where none exist.

Rule #4: Control the flow and release of information while feigning openness.

Rule 4a: Deny, delay, obfuscate, spin, and lie.

Rule #5: Maximize public-relations exposure by creating a cover story that appeals to the universal need to help people.

Rule #6: Create vested support groups by distributing concentrated benefits and/or entitlements to these special interests, while distributing the costs broadly to one’s political opponents.

Rule #7: Demonize the truth tellers who have the temerity to say, “The emperor has no clothes.”

Rule 7a: Accuse the truth teller of one’s own defects, deficiencies, crimes, and misdemeanors

Y’all remember the crown’s propagandist – Sara Carter. Her job as an actress is to pretend to be “news”, but to keep the narrative from spilling over the to Royals, Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society. This note below from the Conclave:

So, this Sara Carter/Bad-Fox spin on Stefan Halper, DoD Office of Net Assessment, Highlands Group and Andrew W. Marshall to protect the Queen, Mueller, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Saunders (Dinner with the Ohrs), Pilgrims Society will be interesting.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/03/british-american-espionage-treason-on.html

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/05/british-sr-crown-prosecutor-arvinder.html

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-05-19-Who-is-Stefan-Halper-by-Anonymous-Patriots-Patriots4Truth-May-19-2018.pdf

Don’t forget the other Cecil Rhodes, Soros propagandist. They are positioned at Fox News to keep patriots from discovering the real origins of the coup.

The TRUTH about the involvement of the Brits in the overthrow of President Trump will not go away, Sara and John. Why don’t you step up and show us that you are better reporters than two retired school teachers in their pajamas, with a Conclave full of kitties and cheesecake? You can’t…because you are propagandist scum, enemy of the people and of humanity for your lies and obfuscations to protect the Royals and their conspirators.

littleflower481 posts:

I was doing my marathon grocery shopping day this week and while standing in the produce department in Trader Joe’s, I ran into a person I have known for awhile. She is someone I would call a friendly acquaintance. We were chatting along and sharing some stuff from our lives (both back to the land hippies, she lived in Berkeley for 30 years, I lived in Maine for 30 years, etc). Oh, she is New York Jewish/liberal.

So, I am not sure how this conversation came around to where it came but I said, well, I’m more of a small government person, you know, the old hippie motto, do your own thing as long as you don’t hurt someone else…and she looked at me and said, “have you heard about the walk away movement?”

To say my jaw dropped is a mild way of putting it. Well, it turns out she has walked away from the Democrat Party!!! I could not believe it. I said well I thought you were a liberal Dem and she said she thought the same about me! She said the Dems have gone way too far over the line left. She has come to see Trump as well, a really special person, and that we need someone with his ego, his personality to withstand what he is doing. She said, “I’m a patriot”.

Talk about totally blowing my mind. In addition, she told me there is a group that meets every other Sunday afternoon and they are all walk away/Trump supporters!! They are meeting tomorrow and I am so excited about going.

The name of the group is the paradigm shift and it was started by someone involved in a spiritual group … providing an entry to supporting Trump and understanding what is going on right now. For me it doesn’t matter how you get here, but just as long as you get here. She used the word woke to describe her awakening.

This is in deep blue Asheville NC!! If it is happening here, it can happen anywhere. I am so psyched…can’t wait.

