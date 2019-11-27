.

Democratic operatives who worked for former President Barack Obama are spearheading websites designed to mimic journalism outfits in an effort to push liberal positions.

One of the founders behind the websites says media pundits should dispel of the idea of objective reporting and instead should push out liberal talking points that look like journalism.

This meme below tells the story of the coup. It doesn’t go as far to reveal the CROWN agents behind the overthrow of United States PRESIDENT Donald Trump, but a great way to get your circle of influence caught up. Be an information warrior and get as many folks educated on this basic narrative so we can continue our march towards ultimate truth and full disclosure.

“Prime example being when CrowdStrike claimed that the Russians had hacked the Ukraine artillery software during the time Russia was invading Ukraine. CrowdStrike claimed the Russian hack caused the Ukrainians to fire on their own troops, killing thousands of them. They were dead wrong about it! And that’s a massive thing to be wrong about. Because the only problem was Ukraine said there was no such hack and no such battle and there were no such casualties.

They said that CrowdStrike had made all of it up. And guess what? CrowdStrike withdrew its report and admitted that it was wrong. Now, this, whether it sounds like it or not, don’t doubt me, this is highly relevant to this entire Russian collusion story, which is why Trump was asking about it and why the Democrats don’t want the Ukrainians to reinvestigate it.”

F L A S H B A C K ( 2 0 1 7 )

Stubborn thing about truth, patriots, is that it isn’t going away and AIM patriots can walk back the origins of the overthrow attempt of President Trump to the Pilgrims Society, the Privy Council, the Queen, and the Vatican – with evidence. The enemy can kick and scream all the way, but truth WILL go marching on for FULL DISCLOSURE on the whole planetary criminal operation that is attempting to enslave every man, woman, and child in their evil one world order.

The AIM4Truth community knows who and what Crowdstrike is.

The Atlantic Council and the Alperovitch’s started this whole thing and we busted them in January 2017. Of course, President Trump has known this the entire time. He’s playing them like a …….

BTW: Was Shaun Henry of Crowdstrike and the FBI – Guccifer 2.0? Inquiring patriot minds want to know.

Kirk Sorensen – A Global Alternative (thorium energy) this is a 2-hour presentation. Educate yourself on this technology that the Pilgrims Society is suppressing from the world. Share this with others so that we can educate more and more people of how dated the use of petroleum is.

Hold on, kids, we have lots of information to share with you about thorium. Many of you will not know about this metallic chemical element with the symbol Th and atomic number 90. Your public school indoctrination did not permit you to explore other alternatives to energy. The petrolords in the Pilgrims Society need you to keep believing that energy is scarce and so you were not taught about thorium in your science classes.

For the next month, we will be be presenting lessons on thorium. We are breaking it down in bite-sized pieces so by the end of December, you will be ready to make your own water-powered lawn mower and demand that the U.S. Energy Department start using thorium as an alternative to uranium. Big shout out to Condor, our energy expert in the Conclave, who is helping us with the technical aspects of this presentation.

Folks, it is just a lie … a straight up LIE that we can’t produce enough energy for everyone on the planet to have inexpensive, clean, abundant, reliable, and safe energy.

START TALKING ABOUT THORIUM

MOVE THE OVERTON WINDOW ON THORIUM

Patriots, history has been a lie. Schools were indoctrination centers. Free and abundant energy is being suppressed by the Pilgrims Society. You must start awakening your circle of influence that we can have our own GREEN NEW GREAT DEAL and it begins when the U.S. government demands the release of these technologies to the world.

Here’s the deal: It’s abundant. It’s cheap. It will help us get through the major climate crisis coming our way – a mini ice age. There are several varieties from GEET to GALT. We can grow anything, anywhere with cheap and abundant energy.

And, yes, A.O. C., we can give up petroleum-based fuels. We can even save the dinosaur fossils with our GREEN GREAT DEAL. You should see the anti-gravitation devices that can lift transportation technology into the current century, instead of running on ancient fossil fuel technology. And have you seen those GEET engines that run off water?

Fossil fuels are so “yesterday” when you have thorium. America has enough to run the entire planet for 1000 years says our Conclave energy expert Condor.

…and talking about that mini-ice age that is headed for us (for real), the folks in the PILGRIMS SOCIETY have known about this for a long time. They don’t tell us about thorium and all the other exciting energy technologies because it would make their petrodollar as irrelevant as their fossil fuels. It would also give us plenty of heat, warmth, and energy we will need with the climate change they aren’t talking about.

They don’t want us to know what they know. The mini-ice age is their next big genocide plan for all of us. But don’t you worry about those PILGRIMS who will be staying warm and toasty with plenty of fruits and veggies in their greenhouses just waiting for the rest of humanity to die off from cold and starvation. Do you see now?

VOTE TRUMP 2020. He knows.

After all, his uncle was John G. Trump.

“A few days after Tesla died on January 8th, 1943, his possessions were seized by officials from the amazingly-named government Office of Alien Property. About 3 weeks after that, all of Tesla’s things and documents were given a thorough examination by a group of FBI agents that included none other than John G. Trump, the uncle of the current Republican candidate for U.S. President Donald J. Trump.” Source

Inside the presentation below, you will find videos and slides that tell truth history of the suppression of thorium. Important stuff in here so don’t skip the lesson.