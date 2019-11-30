.

Are patriots in a Trump cult? #Cult45 Plus a whole lot more – Horowitz and the swamp; going on the offense with energy education, and a look at the federal department of education indoctrination.

From our colleagues at 5G Crisis:

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation for your support of our efforts and for the work you have done to raise awareness about the emerging 5G public health issue.

Within a 14-month period, Americans for Responsible Technology has grown from being a coalition of 5 community organizations to being a coalition of over 103 organizations based in 35 states. (You can view the list here.)

Our collective outreach efforts have piqued the interests of key decision makers across America and around the world. While there is much more work to be done, together, we are on a promising path towards much-needed political reform and safer technology for all.”

Note to readers: This is a great way to meet other patriots and do the education work needed to enlighten fellow citizens. If you don’t see a group in your area, contact 5G Crisis to see how you can start one in your community.

… so what. 100% of them become GLOBALISTS.

Let’s hit the refresh button on these Nadler memes and get them pushed out so that patriots remember who this scumbag is.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Yes Trump is ruff, gruff, combative, and bombastic, but there’s lots of Club members who are all of those things, yet they’ve been around Washington for decades. Truth is that The Club has been effectively insulating itself from the American people, enriching itself and its family members by burying self-pay schemes in the largess of government, and Trump is a threat. There are dark corners inside The Club’s clubhouse, lots of them, and Trump is wandering around with a flashlight.”

“Knowing what we know now, consider this long forgotten letter from Susan Rice’s lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler. Ms. Ruemmler is currently the global co-chairman of the Latham & Watkins white collar criminal defense practice; she formerly served as White House Counsel to President Obama. Ask yourself: how do these paragraphs reconcile?

The PDF document inside is a 75-slide presentation. If it doesn’t mean anything to you, still save it….because one day all of this is going to make sense. Plus there are some great resources inside that you will not find anywhere on the internet. This will make excellent material for patriots to write articles, create memes and videos, and move the Overton ‘energy’ window over to THORIUM recognition.

Scale it. We placed several of our recent posts on thorium in this handy tiny url for easy sailing through your social media: https://tinyurl.com/v54o6np

Pussy cat, pussy cat, where have you been?

I’ve been to London to visit the Queen.

Pussy cat, pussy cat, what did you there?

I dethroned the Queen and and flushed the Privy on a dare.

All this talk about lynching….anybody seen Loretta LYNCH?

Actually, inquiring AIM minds want to know this: Will Hunter have to pay child support on the $80,000/month salary since he quit with no just cause?

Patriot Guyski adds: …will his lawyers be smart enough not to ask for visitation? Wouldn’t want his lifestyle brought up.

THE CULTURAL MARXIST NUDGING CONTINUES

Told you. First it’s the PUBLIC libraries for storytime with drag queens….now they nudge their cultural Marxism crap into PUBLIC schools. What are you going to do as a parent if this happens in your child’s school?

Talking about nudging….this cute little video of a cat character trying VR glasses seems harmless…but is it? The video appeals to children as well as adults and makes this evil technology seem so fun and useful. BEWARE. They want to keep nudging you until you AGREE to put the technology inside of you whereupon you will be BORG. This is very harmful to a child and the developing brain.

Here’s another example of nudging surveillance and control inside of your home. Remember. YOU HAVE A CHOICE.

.