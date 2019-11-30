.
Are patriots in a Trump cult? #Cult45 Plus a whole lot more – Horowitz and the swamp; going on the offense with energy education, and a look at the federal department of
education indoctrination.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro: Leonardo DiCaprio Funded Amazon Fires
Did U.S. Attorney John Durham Interview Patrick Byrne? – If So, How Does DOJ/FBI Reconcile Running Russian Operative Into Trump Campaign in 2015?
From our colleagues at 5G Crisis:
“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation for your support of our efforts and for the work you have done to raise awareness about the emerging 5G public health issue.
Within a 14-month period, Americans for Responsible Technology has grown from being a coalition of 5 community organizations to being a coalition of over 103 organizations based in 35 states. (You can view the list here.)
Our collective outreach efforts have piqued the interests of key decision makers across America and around the world. While there is much more work to be done, together, we are on a promising path towards much-needed political reform and safer technology for all.”
Note to readers: This is a great way to meet other patriots and do the education work needed to enlighten fellow citizens. If you don’t see a group in your area, contact 5G Crisis to see how you can start one in your community.
TYRANNY ALERT: Virginia to OUTLAW Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, kickboxing, Tai Chi, firearms instruction and self-defense training under proposed law SB64
Bill Text: VA SB64
60% of 2020 Rhodes Scholarships Awarded to Leftist Activists
… so what. 100% of them become GLOBALISTS.
Afghanistan President: Defeating Terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi More Significant than Osama Bin Laden
President Trump Holds a Bilateral Meeting with President Ghani of Afghanistan
Jerry Nadler Gives Trump Friday Deadline; Impeachment to Include Russia Collusion
Let’s hit the refresh button on these Nadler memes and get them pushed out so that patriots remember who this scumbag is.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Real Reason the Dems Want Trump Gone
“Yes Trump is ruff, gruff, combative, and bombastic, but there’s lots of Club members who are all of those things, yet they’ve been around Washington for decades. Truth is that The Club has been effectively insulating itself from the American people, enriching itself and its family members by burying self-pay schemes in the largess of government, and Trump is a threat. There are dark corners inside The Club’s clubhouse, lots of them, and Trump is wandering around with a flashlight.”
The Mysteriously Redacted Paragraph – 700 Days Since Lindsey Graham Outlined Susan Rice CYA Memo, and DC Doesn’t Want Answers?
“Knowing what we know now, consider this long forgotten letter from Susan Rice’s lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler. Ms. Ruemmler is currently the global co-chairman of the Latham & Watkins white collar criminal defense practice; she formerly served as White House Counsel to President Obama. Ask yourself: how do these paragraphs reconcile?
The PDF document inside is a 75-slide presentation. If it doesn’t mean anything to you, still save it….because one day all of this is going to make sense. Plus there are some great resources inside that you will not find anywhere on the internet. This will make excellent material for patriots to write articles, create memes and videos, and move the Overton ‘energy’ window over to THORIUM recognition.
Who was John Galt?
Scale it. We placed several of our recent posts on thorium in this handy tiny url for easy sailing through your social media: https://tinyurl.com/v54o6np
Pussy cat, pussy cat, where have you been?
I’ve been to London to visit the Queen.
Pussy cat, pussy cat, what did you there?
I dethroned the Queen and and flushed the Privy on a dare.
Donald Trump royal visit: Which royals will meet Donald Trump with the Queen next week?
All this talk about lynching….anybody seen Loretta LYNCH?
Hunter Biden demands his financial records are kept SECRET by court in child support suit following claims of significant debts – but baby mama Lunden Roberts refuses to agree
Actually, inquiring AIM minds want to know this: Will Hunter have to pay child support on the $80,000/month salary since he quit with no just cause?
Patriot Guyski adds: …will his lawyers be smart enough not to ask for visitation? Wouldn’t want his lifestyle brought up.
THE CULTURAL MARXIST NUDGING CONTINUES
Told you. First it’s the PUBLIC libraries for storytime with drag queens….now they nudge their cultural Marxism crap into PUBLIC schools. What are you going to do as a parent if this happens in your child’s school?
DRAG QUEENS Teach SEX ED To Kids? (LGBT Classes in Schools)
Talking about nudging….this cute little video of a cat character trying VR glasses seems harmless…but is it? The video appeals to children as well as adults and makes this evil technology seem so fun and useful. BEWARE. They want to keep nudging you until you AGREE to put the technology inside of you whereupon you will be BORG. This is very harmful to a child and the developing brain.
Cat Tries VR
Here’s another example of nudging surveillance and control inside of your home. Remember. YOU HAVE A CHOICE.
Mozilla: Smart Home Devices Still Bad for Privacy and Security
EPSTEINgate: HUGE Ghislaine Maxwell’s Revelations Can’t Hide Radioactive Details of Global Criminal Conspiracy
Soros-Funded Group: ‘We Need to Abolish ICE’ to Protect Accused Visa Fraudsters
HOW REALITY WORKS explained by Hans Wilhelm
Fight for the freedom to question vaccines
Michelle Malkin offers latest disturbing data on mandated HPV shot
AIM Patriot Kenneth writes:
Trying to find your Ascend Diet book. Love your work! You are an inspiration.
Our Reply: The ASCEND DIET is found here: https://www.ourspirit.com/ascension-diet. It is the “workbook” for our book entitled The Gospel of Sophia: A Modern Path of Initiation. This isn’t an ordinary weight-loss diet. This is diet that will begin to activate your chakras so that you can connect to higher beings (angels, archangels) that will assist you, like we have been assisted, in developing your capacities of Imagination, Inspiration, and Intuition.
Want proof that it works? Scan our body of work. Our pineal glands are on fire! How is your connection to the divine? Have you started the diet yet? It’s that time of the year when people are thinking about diets. This year, make your diet one that connects to the stars.
Also note: Our website OurSpirit is best opened on a PC. Tablets and smartphones have difficulty opening the information-dense site
SOMETHING MAJOR IS HAPPENING IN 2020! | “It Will Be Used By Millions”
AIM Professor Christopher Strunk brings this video below to your attention. He also provides the links that give you more info on these spouses.
Not a bad idea to do a review on these connections in the swamp. Everybody get caught up!
Kathryn Cameron Atkinson
Did McCabe Ever Tell the FBI About His Wife’s Senate Campaign or Clinton-Linked Funds?
Nellie Ohr: Ukrainian Lawmaker Was Fusion GPS Source
DEVELOPING! THE INSPECTOR GENERAL’S WIFE. WILL THESE SWAMP SPOUSES BE THEIR DOWNFALL?
Sidenote from AIM: This narrative below is circulating the internet and we find lots of holes in it and wonder why the swamp is diverting our attention on the Strzok-Page texts. We still hold that they were not lovers and that they were covering up horrific crimes that they and others were planning. Considering the grave national security issues here, citizens demand the publication of every text they made in their taxpayer funded phones to see if they were planning harm to President Trump.
We don’t buy the recent Sidney Powell narrative about Melissa Hodgeman gaining access to the phone. Hodgeman is swamp. Give us a break. This is to make sure we never see what those traitorous Senior Executive Service operatives were really up to….but go ahead now and read the propaganda we are being served:
Whoa – some beefy calves on this babe. And check out that Adam’s apple throat. Some kind of ‘woman’ you have there, Peter, Peter.
Peter Strzok’s wife discovered Lisa Page affair on his phone, DOJ reveals
Melissa Hodgman: Curious Timing of Promotion of Peter Strzok’s Spouse
Melissa Hodgman Named Associate Director in SEC Enforcement Division
Who is Bruce Ohr, and why does Trump keep tweeting about him?
Justice Dept. lawyer who met with dubious Trump dossier author to be hauled before Congress
…and a final word from a tweet from a WOKE AIM Patriot
Presidential Tweets Today
.