The Crowhouse video below is an important summary from Max Egan at Crowhouse. His message about the internet and censorship is for all of us, not just patriots in Australia.

. Our response: Great suggestion, Ron. We have posted Robert Sepher’s videos on the Cat Report and appreciate his work. Patriots, please jump over to the video and leave Robert a note. . AIM Patriots ARE the thought leaders in the internet. So get to it and start leading the planet through this historic shift of consciousness. Folks, that’s why our friends in Asheville, N.C. call it a PARADIGM SHIFT. . Be a LEADER. Ron holds a walking stick and knows the path forward.

And by the way, folks, if you didn’t get an introduction to Ron from a video that we posted a few days, drop in and subscribe to his channel. https://youtu.be/Jozntlohgf0

Make the Americas Great Again!

“The Monroe Doctrine was a United States policy of opposing European colonialism in the Americas beginning in 1823. It stated that further efforts by various European states to take control of any independent state in North or South America would be viewed as “the manifestation of an unfriendly disposition toward the United States.” At the same time, the doctrine noted that the U.S. would recognize and not interfere with existing European colonies nor meddle in the internal concerns of European countries. The Doctrine was issued on December 2, 1823 at a time when nearly all Latin American colonies of Spain and Portugal had achieved, or were at the point of gaining, independence from the Portuguese and Spanish Empires.”

Uruguay Turns to the Political Right After 15 Years of Leftist Rule! It always takes Steve a minute or so for “warm up” so start later if you want to get straigt to the point. He provides a great overview and is worth the listen.

Whether you get inside or outside the venue, make your vote ‘heard and seen’ around the world. People of Pennsylvania and surrounding states, get out there and support President Trump and the restoration of the Republic. Tickets here.

It was brought to our attention that the meme we posted previously is actually an iPhone 11 case that you can purchase. Great #cult45 gift, Trump sister wives, to show how much you love the MAGA boy in your life!

Hunter Biden reportedly files request to keep his financial records undisclosed since he can’t make it clear how $16.5 million have “disappeared”. There is a tip of money laundering scheme iceberg when the Biden’s team has used Bitcoins to hide dirty cash from Ukraine.

— Vladislav Ginko (@martik) November 30, 2019

This is the kind of video that will be problematic under new YouTube-Google terms of service. Does it appeal to children? If so, it will need to be marked as such and then Big Brother will make sure that it is hidden and not shareable in our networks.

