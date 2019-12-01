.
The Crowhouse video below is an important summary from Max Egan at Crowhouse. His message about the internet and censorship is for all of us, not just patriots in Australia.
COPPA Will End YouTube As We Know It & Protect Pedophiles
Ron holds a walking stick and knows the path forward.
Make the Americas Great Again!
Monroe Doctrine
“The Monroe Doctrine was a United States policy of opposing European colonialism in the Americas beginning in 1823. It stated that further efforts by various European states to take control of any independent state in North or South America would be viewed as “the manifestation of an unfriendly disposition toward the United States.” At the same time, the doctrine noted that the U.S. would recognize and not interfere with existing European colonies nor meddle in the internal concerns of European countries. The Doctrine was issued on December 2, 1823 at a time when nearly all Latin American colonies of Spain and Portugal had achieved, or were at the point of gaining, independence from the Portuguese and Spanish Empires.”
Uruguay Turns to the Political Right After 15 Years of Leftist Rule! It always takes Steve a minute or so for “warm up” so start later if you want to get straigt to the point. He provides a great overview and is worth the listen.
President Trump Challenges Nancy Pelosi NOT To Pass USMCA
Whether you get inside or outside the venue, make your vote ‘heard and seen’ around the world. People of Pennsylvania and surrounding states, get out there and support President Trump and the restoration of the Republic. Tickets here.
It was brought to our attention that the meme we posted previously is actually an iPhone 11 case that you can purchase. Great #cult45 gift, Trump sister wives, to show how much you love the MAGA boy in your life!
Judicial Watch: FBI Uncovers New Clinton Emails
Communists Working in U.S. Steal Billions in Taxpayer-Funded Scientific Research
Hunter Biden reportedly files request to keep his financial records undisclosed since he can’t make it clear how $16.5 million have “disappeared”. There is a tip of money laundering scheme iceberg when the Biden’s team has used Bitcoins to hide dirty cash from Ukraine.
This is the kind of video that will be problematic under new YouTube-Google terms of service. Does it appeal to children? If so, it will need to be marked as such and then Big Brother will make sure that it is hidden and not shareable in our networks.
PolitiZoid: Schiff Hits the Fan
Solar Risk, Weather Warnings, Torus Jet Revealed | S0 News Dec.1.2019
Climate change alarmists are pushing for a change in vocabulary to scare people into taking global warming more seriously, starting with terms like “global meltdown” and “climate collapse.” Read all about it.
Information warriors, let’s do a better job explaining to these alarmists that we have a great solution to their climate concerns – THORIUM. There is abundant energy for everyone on earth
While we are waiting for uranium reactors to be converted to thorium and for safe, environmentally-friendly thorium plants to be built everywhere in the world, get your family interested in alternative fossil fuel engines by building your own GEET home unit.
Ready to learn more about GEET? Send us your videos and/or pictures of your home unit. We would love to share your story with others who might need a bit of encouragement.
GEET – Small Engine Conversion Plans
“Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday announced the launch “World War Zero,” a star-studded coalition of former heads of state and Hollywood figures dedicated to advocating for solutions to climate change.
Their chief objective is to mobilize resources to tackle global warming in a way akin to the Western allies in World War II.” Read all about it and then send this meme to them and ask them WHAT ABOUT THORIUM!?
13,000 businesses have left #California, including Toyota, Nissan, biotech & software firms.
CA is this losing $80B investment value/year &
Killing 275,000 CA jobs a year!
California’s current debt is $275 Billion, that is $22,000 per 1 CA resident! @OANN #RecallGavinNewsompic.twitter.com/THr6SwOzUE
Insolvent State Government?
Third National Poll Outlining 33/34 Percent Black and Minority Voter Support for President Trump
Clarence Thomas blasts his Biden-led confirmation hearings: ‘The idea was to get rid of me’ https://t.co/crP6iPQZPA
Clarence Thomas: The ‘Modern-Day Liberal’ Has Been Bigger ‘Impediment’ than ‘Klansmen’
BTW – Justice Thomas, are you “in on” the Ruth Bader Ginsburg hoax? Inquiring minds want to know why you haven’t spoken up about her so-called ‘health’, more likely death, issues?
Are those globalist SCOTUS SCUMBAGS keeping you from telling the American people the truth about your Supreme Court justice colleagues? Why haven’t you spoken up about another colleague’s mysterious death – Antonin Scala?
Diamond and Silk explain how the black community is supporting President Trump, who retweeted this fun and enlightening video tweet that you can view here. Make sure to share it in your network.
The Romneys rig elections. When are patriots going to call out the GOP elephants in the room?
When is the RNC Chairwoman Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel going to inform patriots that Uncle Mitt and his pals George Soros and Mark Malloch-Brown are behind the fractionalized electronic voting?
The GOP Romney Problem
Will They Steal The 2020 Election?
Just a reminder that the @washingtonpost ran a story about plans to impeach @realDonaldTrump … 19 minutes into his presidency.
“At the moment the new commander in chief was sworn in, a campaign to build public support for his impeachment went live…”
It was always the plan. pic.twitter.com/nDgUsVnpbE
Walmart, Amazon and Target are selling book for children as young as 5 to summon demons
China introduces mandatory face scans for phone users
Pinup paintings side-by-side with the photos that inspired them
Are we having fun at the American Intelligence Media?
Presidential Tweets Today
