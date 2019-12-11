.

. . . . . . Mockingbirds of the Deep State From attorney Sidney Powell’s Michael Flynn filing on Oct. 24: “The defense has requested the phone records of James Clapper to confirm his contacts with Washington Post reporter [David] Ignatius—especially on January 10, 2017, when Clapper told Ignatius in words to the effect of ‘take the kill shot on Flynn.’”

Don’t stop short, patriots. The coup attempt to overthrow the President of the United States walks itself right into the heart of the Queen’s Privy Council. We see lots of people in comment boxes all over the place having a hard time connecting the coup to its origins. Make sure you are doing your job, educating folks on Senior Executive Service, Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, the Privy Council, and the Pilgrims Society.

These are matters that concern patriots around the world. The Pilgrims Society has a plan for world domination that effects all of us, everywhere on the planet. Make sure your country is doing what it can to work with President Trump in cleaning the D.C. swamp. This is a great way to clean up your own country’s corruption!

Senior Executive Service Traitors!

Nosteppy posts: “Stop saying the FISA judge was tricked. He was in on it. Rudolph Contreras (1) went to a 6-person dinner party with Andy, Pete, and their Eiffel Tower whore Lisa Page and (2) was recused from the case by John the Cuck Roberts.”

Our reply: Nice information sword, Nosteppy. Now let’s do a little flashback and recall who Rudolph Contreras is:

December 2017:

March 2018:

December 2018:

Of that’s right. Scumbag Roberts works for the Knights of Malta, not the American people….

Note to our Conclave members: Please check out Sergei Millian’s latest tweets here.

The guy on the right is Sergei Millian, who the IG report now confirms was the main source for Steele’s disinformation against Trump … The man on the left is Sen. McCain, who hated Trump and worked hard to spread the Steele dossier around Washingtonhttps://t.co/F9ILlcJ3Pe

— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 10, 2019

NBC’s Katy Tur slipped that the Hershey #TrumpRally is “one of the biggest I’ve ever seen”

Wouldn’t it be a shame if it went viral?

— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 10, 2019

