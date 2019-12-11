.
.
William Barr: FBI Falsified Documents to Continue Spying on Trump & Co. After Election
.
Full Interview: Barr Criticizes Inspector General Report On The Russia Investigation
.
.
Bill Barr talks at the WSJ CEO Council
Mockingbirds of the Deep State
From attorney Sidney Powell’s Michael Flynn filing on Oct. 24:
“The defense has requested the phone records of James Clapper to confirm his contacts with Washington Post reporter [David] Ignatius—especially on January 10, 2017, when Clapper told Ignatius in words to the effect of ‘take the kill shot on Flynn.’”
.
READ ALL ABOUT IT!
Don’t stop short, patriots. The coup attempt to overthrow the President of the United States walks itself right into the heart of the Queen’s Privy Council. We see lots of people in comment boxes all over the place having a hard time connecting the coup to its origins. Make sure you are doing your job, educating folks on Senior Executive Service, Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, the Privy Council, and the Pilgrims Society.
These are matters that concern patriots around the world. The Pilgrims Society has a plan for world domination that effects all of us, everywhere on the planet. Make sure your country is doing what it can to work with President Trump in cleaning the D.C. swamp. This is a great way to clean up your own country’s corruption!
.
Senior Executive Service Traitors!
Lisa Page sues FBI and DOJ, citing ‘cost of therapy’ after Trump mocked her salacious text messages
.
.
Nosteppy posts: “Stop saying the FISA judge was tricked. He was in on it. Rudolph Contreras (1) went to a 6-person dinner party with Andy, Pete, and their Eiffel Tower whore Lisa Page and (2) was recused from the case by John the Cuck Roberts.”
Our reply: Nice information sword, Nosteppy. Now let’s do a little flashback and recall who Rudolph Contreras is:
December 2017:
THE BIG UGLY – Why U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras Recusal From Mike Flynn Case is a Big Deal
.
March 2018:
Strzok-Page texts reveal personal relationship between FBI official and judge recused from Flynn case
.
December 2018:
Globalist Scumbag John Roberts is Responsible for All 11 FISA Court Judges and for the Illegal Spying Conducted on Trump and other Americans
Of that’s right. Scumbag Roberts works for the Knights of Malta, not the American people….
.
House Democrats Give Green Light for Trump’s USMCA Deal
.
USMCA Gains Bipartisan Support in House – Senate Leader Mitch Jinping Says Not-so-Fast, Impeachment First
.
.
Note to our Conclave members: Please check out Sergei Millian’s latest tweets here.
The guy on the right is Sergei Millian, who the IG report now confirms was the main source for Steele’s disinformation against Trump … The man on the left is Sen. McCain, who hated Trump and worked hard to spread the Steele dossier around Washingtonhttps://t.co/F9ILlcJ3Pe
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 10, 2019
.
.
Magnetic Reversal Update, USA Hail Warning, Climate Report
.
.
NBC’s Katy Tur slipped that the Hershey #TrumpRally is “one of the biggest I’ve ever seen”
Wouldn’t it be a shame if it went viral?
pic.twitter.com/02dBLe8eym
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 10, 2019
..
.
Trump Shuts Down WTO Appeals Court, Sending EU, China Scrambling For ‘Plan B’
.
Notice that the Cat Report doesn’t have as many fun, politically-biting videos? This is due to YouTube’s new terms of service that censors all of our fabulous creators. AIM Patriots, please keep a watch on your favorite content creators wherever they have landed – Bitchute, WordPress, Gab… and when they offer relevant content, please post them in the comment sections under the Cat Reports so that our community can stay in touch with them.
If you are a content creator, make sure to self-post directly to the Cat Report so that our global, influential audience will read or watch your message.
This platform was designed to be a community bulletin board for high-level information warriors to share relevant content with other like-minded patriots. Please offer your comments, videos, memes, and article links – daily and generously.
.
.
Rand Paul: Basing impeachment push on this is a ‘big mistake’
.
Navy suspends flight training for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students in wake of Florida base shooting
.
Former CIA Operative Calls Out John Brennan: ‘I Will Attend Your Trial and Sentencing. That Day Is Coming’
.
.
Read Techno Fog’s thread: IG Report Shows Obama’s FBI promised Christopher Steele to be paid to find “dirt” on General Flynn.
.
Aramco Stock Soars Limit Up In Debut After Saudis Force Locals To Buy
.
GET INVOLVED!
.
Regarding your participation in the Cat Report, Team Trump, or just trying to save your nation from Hillary Clinton, remember that YOU ARE THE LEADER we have been waiting for. Here’s How the Leadership Dance Works. If you are still sitting on the sidelines, get up and join us. You are missing one of the greatest times in human history.
Together, as a planet full of waking human beings, we strive every day to save our planet and bring in an age of peace and prosperity for all human beings. Get up and dance with us!
.
Please join us, so that we don’t become a pet-posting blog and put our community to sleep because we can’t find the special content creators that formerly posted on YouTube, or who are censored on Facebook and Twitter.
Make it your job to follow your favorite creators and post their content on the Cat Report.
These sleepy guys are counting on you to keep them AWAKE and ENGAGED!
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.