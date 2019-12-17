.

AIM Patriot Christopher E. Strunk remarks:

Lindsey Graham, like John McCain, are fact witnesses to the DNC corruption matters through Ukraine money laundering back to the Nunn-Lugar dismantling of USSR weapons, got campaign funds washed just like the DNC. NOTE: The Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program was an initiative housed within the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The CTR program is better known as the Nunn–Lugar Act based on the Soviet Nuclear Threat Reduction Act of 1991 which was authored and cosponsored by Sens. Sam Nunn (D-GA) and Richard Lugar (R-IN). see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nunn–Lugar_Cooperative_Threat_Reduction

Graham is in a cover-up for himself the RNC and DNC associated with the current Uranium One to prevent Trump headway!! YES, WE NEED a full hearing in the Senate. However, the problem other than making the Senators sit there keep from campaigning for possibly months, is that each or some of the RNC majority may be exposed like Graham and McConnell as Ukraine connected (along with Romney et al Senators would be), and thereby DJT losses and learns the hard way that the USA is more corrupt than ANY other country.

FYI- Nuclear weapons and Ukraine – Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Nuclear_weapons_and_Ukraine

2014 annexation of Crimea Pavlo Rizanenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament told USA Today that Ukraine may have to arm themselves with their own nuclear weapons if the United States and other world leaders do not hold up their end of the agreement. He said “We gave up nuclear weapons because of this agreement.

The Swamp is Infested with SES Vermin

This AIM Patriot KazimirRampant knows how to set Twitter on fire. Make sure to share his tweet. Arvinder Sambei is our next target for uncovering the ORIGINS OF THE COUP.

Patriots all over the world know about the British involvement in the attempted overthrow of Donald Trump. We, the People of the World are fed up with British Imperialism, the Monarch, Jesuits, Zionists, banksters, and the Pilgrims Society attempting to turn our world into Planet Pedophile.

EXPOSE ARVINDER SAMBEI!

Arvinder Kaur Sambei. (Compiled May 14, 2019). Biography & Timeline.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-05-14-Arvinder-Kaur-Sambei-aka-Arvinda-Sambir-aka-Arvinder-Sambi-BIOGRAPHY-TIMELINE-prepared-May-14-2019.pdf

Listen to Doug Collins: The clock and the calendar are terrible masters, and they lead to awful results.

Hey, if any of you Gaetz staffers drop by AIM4Truth, we would sure love to have Patriot Matt Gaetz as a guest of the 'Betsy & Thomas' show…just sayin'.

In case you missed the OAN reports below:

(Part 1) https://youtu.be/Fn4weTY-2zE

(Part 2) https://youtu.be/BK2coiDHLZ4

(Part 3) https://youtu.be/wRFtijtoV6I

Mike Robinson posts:

The Bill of Attainder:

“We, the House of Representatives, declare the President to be guilty of some crime, and hereby punish him for the same, without a trial nor due process of law. He has no opportunity to confront his secret accuser, has been repeatedly asked to testify against himself, and has been afforded no legal representation. We declare that he is guilty, having systematically denied him every right that we would give to a common thief.”

The House intends to impeach Trump and Pence, so that the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi herself, will be sworn in as the first … but not the last … American President that was not elected by the People. Upon seizing power, she can then similarly remake the Supreme Court to suit her Party’s interests. And, should the public outcry grow too large, she can declare a “special state of emergency” and suspend the 2020 elections “until further notice.” She can adopt similar Bills against any of her enemies, and even sentence them to death. Because the Attainder was issued by the Congress and not by the Court, there would be no appeal before the sentence was summarily carried out.

In short … “it can happen here.”

Only seven words stand in her way:

“No Bill of Attainder […] shall be passed.” (Sec. 1.9.3.)

P.S. Actually, if the Democrats carry out their plan, Nancy Pelosi will become the first non-elected President. Their stated intention is to simultaneously impeach Trump and Pence in a classic “palace coup.” Nancy simply hopes and assumes that no one will put two and two together and see that she fully intends to seize power for herself.

Seriously, why do we have a CENTRAL POLICE in America? It is called the FBI and looks more like a Nazi Gestapo than a real law enforcement agency where they actually catch criminals, instead of protecting and promoting them.

What has the FBI ever done for the American people?

All we know are the countless sloppy false flags they run: from Sandy Hook where absolutely, positively no children died; San Bernardino where the FBI deliberately spoiled the crime scene area and killed all the patsies; the Mandalay Bay incident that still remains unsolved by the FBI criminal pack who couldn’t find major crimes if they were happening under their own office in Washington, D.C.; countless other “school” shootings where they incite mentally unbalanced young people to provoke violence.

And how about its failure to secure and investigate the DNC server? How about their outright murder of LaVoy Finicum? Why no investigation into Seth Rich’s murder or disappearance. Why no reports on pedophilia, Pizzagate, and John Podesta? Why did James Comey protect Hillary Clinton, world’s biggest mob boss?

Why are Sergei Millian, Felix Sater, Cater Page, Oleg Deripaska, Stefan Halper FBI assets? Why did the former FBI director – Robert the Traitor Mueller – work hand-in-hand with British operative Arvinder Sambei to coverup their crimes of 9/11? Hello – where is Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok?

Now the FBI, including each and every one in the rank and file who are not coming out and whistleblowing, have this loser Christopher Wray who is a Senior Executive Services operative trying to cover up their crimes. Don’t let anyone have you believe that there are fine men and women in rank and file FBI. Bullsh*t. If there were, we would have many more legitimate whistleblowers.

We don’t know of the accuracy of this report since it comes from propaganda MSN.

AIM Patriot Linda updates us on Virginia:

Thank you so much for all the great articles and memes re the Virginia 2A Sanctuary wars…I have forwarded all your articles and memes to my son who is attempting to get them to his State Rep. tonight where he is appearing at the Black Bear Tavern near Warrenton. This entire mess is typical of what we see the dems attempting all over the country right now but still takes my breath away! Just so you know my son and the others who are involved with the Patriots in this struggle are good men…most belong to hunting clubs…many are Vets…they are doing this right but are very frustrated and angry. Thanks again for your help!

Start Dr. Steve out at 1:37 mark. Media Finally Admits the NATIONALIST RIGHT is the WAVE OF THE FUTURE

. Seattle Will Be The Home Of The World’s First Human Composting Site In 2021 . TOTAL election meddling, voter fraud by criminal Twitter . . How I paint with light | Janet Saad-Cook | TEDxVienna . . Who is it who shouts loudest that there is no devil? Those who are most possessed by him Who is it who shouts loudest that there is no devil? Those who are most possessed by him. For the spirit whom we call Ahriman is enormously interested in having his existence denied by those who are most possessed by him. ”the common people never know the devil, even when they have caught him”. So that is a dreadful Maya, not to believe in Ahriman, for it means that he’s collared one most of all when one does not believe in him; in that case one gives him the greatest power over oneself. It is wrong, therefore, to say that monists fight the devil when they rant and rave against him. No, a materialistic and monistic gathering where people rant and rave against the devil is liable to conjure up the devil. More than the witches of old do modern materialists call up the devil, much, much more so! That is the truth and the other is Maya. So we must learn to judge things differently. Someone who goes to a monistic meeting with materialistic nuance is untruthful when he says that these people free humanity from the devil. He ought to say: I am now going to a meeting where the devil is called into human culture with all the powers that human beings have. Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 150 – Die Welt des Geistes und ihr Hereinragen in das physische Dasein – Augsburg, March 14, 1913 (page 27) . AIM Patriot Mario sends us a note and the reply may be of interest to some of you: Greetings from California. I have a question about the AMI 750 device you mentioned in the past. I’m very interested in purchasing it but i thought I’d check with you first. How has the AMI750 been performing for you? Excellent, good, decent, or poor? I ‘m 37, been suffering from psoriasis for 12 years and debilitating arthritis for 6 years. I currently can’t walk or use my left arm/hand. Constant pain and stress. I’ve managed to avoid the invasive meds but the flare ups seem to last longer and get worse. Our reply: We use the AMI750 every day. The only noticeable result we have seen is a beneficial change in our skin tone. The device may be working on other parts of the body, but we don’t know. However, thanks for the opportunity, Mario, to give a shout out to HEMP CBDs. We have been taking them daily since they were made legal in early 2019, but not until May 2019 did we really start noticing a difference. This is probably because it took several months to find a CBD product that was effective. . . AIM Patriots, please consider adding these to your diet. We take them daily. Our old-age muscle aches and pains are gone and folks that we know who have much more serious issues like yours, Mario, are getting amazing, positive results. If you have cannabis-hemp medical clinics in your area, you can buy high-grade hemp CBDs. You might also look into Rick Simpson oil for your other symptoms you mention below. Of course RS oil is a cannabis (THC) product so you will not want to take while operating a motor vehicle. You can purchase good-quality HEMP CBDs, in most health food stores. We recommend Charlotte’s Web and Garden of Life hemp products to get started. Once you see how they work for you, try other brands. And make sure to leave a comment below to share your info on cannabis and hemp CBs. . . AIM Patriot Tom Cook checks in with this closing message: "American Intelligence Media "Gematrea…….16,618,208 views Joined Feb 11, 2017…….(16618208112017)…(1661,8208,11,2017)………………1661-8208-11-2017 Divine KUSTICE Gematrea………………(H1661)–gath–"I.Gath = "winepress"(a wine press, or rather the trough in which the grapes are trodden with the feet)"…….(H8208)–shaf-ēr–"I.Saphir = "fair"("beautiful")"…….(G11)–ä-brä-äm–"father of a multitude"…….(H2017)–e-pē-fau-skō–"I. to shine upon A. Christ will pour upon you the divine truth as the sun gives light to men aroused from sleep"………………Amen Warrior Saint Thomas333 & Warrior Angel Rosie/Warrior Angels of ONE"YAHWEH"

And to that, we say A M E N ! 