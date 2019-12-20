.

Apply caution with this headline and article above. Earlier today, we had the “leak” that John Durham was requesting John Brennan’s phone records. Now we have this article which tracks back to an unreliable source. If John Durham is running a legitimate criminal investigation, how could there be so many leaks?

How does Matthew Cole of The Intercept know that Mike Rogers is working with Durham? Who are the “four people familiar with Roger’s participation”?

Why is Cole citing the New York Times as an actual source when it is a known fake news platform?

Keep in mind that The Intercept is one of these internet, digital propaganda sites. Read very carefully and always identify the actual sources of the claims being made. What is the overall agenda going on here? Notice that most of the “sources” used in The Intercept article, contained within the CTH article, are other propaganda sites. They then interlink with each other so it looks like the “herd” agrees with this narrative as a truth, when it’s just a nasty nest of lies, omissions, and obfuscations.

Look at this headline below from Breitbart. They call this traitor Victoria Nuland a “Dossier Hoaxer.” Folks, it’s not a hoax, or even sloppy office procedures. What you are looking at is a Senior Executive Service operative caught redhanded trying to overthrow the President of the United States by the outgoing President of the United States.

That’s all folks. It’s that simple to understand. Let the trials begin.

Betsy and Thomas discuss a wide array of topics in the audio below. It contains materials materials, headlines, and videos resourced from this Cat Report.

Among topics that you might not expect are their discussions on the coming mini-ice age, the magnetic north pole shift, and how mitochondria responds to CBDs.

Judge Emmett Sullivan at judicial activism again!

Jim in TN says:

I find it odd. Do federal judges handle local crimes in DC? Why would a lawsuit to gag reporters go through federal court?

. Meanwhile in China…

Alan Page has joined our AIM team to help educate us about forest management, a subject many of us may not have taken up in secondary school, college, or self-education. We asked Alan to tell us a bit about himself so that you see his background. Alan writes:

“I grew up in a small wooded community in eastern NY, went to a one room school with one teacher and 6 grades and had more education than the system has allowed me to use. I have worked to foster stable healthy forests wherever I have landed mostly in the NE for nearly 60 years.

After the engineered depression of the 70s and 80s in which we lost nearly 1000 acres of land we had hoped would serve as a base to train foresters, our family built a very small consulting business, bought a medium sized band sawmill and worked to demonstrate what regular forest treatment could produce. During that time it has become clear that there were/are forces working to stop entities such as ours from being successful.

In that process I have watched the various climate theories develop and change as have I. Attached are files about the early work that I used as a base to begin intensive research that has led me to AIM. As a result of these studies I am convinced that the environmentalism of today is a fabricated half truth that needs to be more fully researched and the questionable parts exposed for the fraud that they are and then be replaced with real systems that can be locally developed, maintained, and operated.

This I believe will require a return to the land for much of the population of the world and integration of the energy systems and legal system modifications that Aim and others are now discussing.”

Alan previously submitted this piece on forest management:

Today, he continues our citizen education on forest management with this:

AIM Patriot Bret sends in the video below with this note:

“I noticed today this Youtube video discussing the Tavistock and thought you would like to know about it. It is interesting that it took them so long to bring up this topic, and I can’t think of anyone else but you guys as the real source of the information. Anyway, at least we know there is another platform spreading this news and that is great.

Merry Christmas to you and all the wonderful Conclave people!!!

Many of you already know about the Dunning Kruger effect. It’s a good time to remind folks that there are people who are actually too stupid to know that they are stupid. It’s called the Dunning Kruger effect.

Make sure you don’t fall into a place of thinking that you know more than you do. Keep your thinking flexible, open, and reflexive. We recommend keeping a shoshin mind.

Shoshin (初心), a concept in Zen Buddhism meaning “Beginner’s Mind”, and a potential antidote to today’s fast paced world. If we can spend a few moments simply being, perceiving the world around us, we can lower heart rate, decrease blood pressure, reduce stress, and improve overall feelings of interconnectedness and wellbeing.

Epstein’s suicide tapes didn’t lose themselves.

All kinds of amazing things are being discovered with CBDs.

. . . Trump Sings All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey . . AIM Patriot Linda sends us this note: New communication about Virginia meeting re: A2 Sanctuary etc. Jan. 20 in Richmond: “When everyone plans to meet to show support for our 2nd amendment rights, the far left is bussing in antifa members and other liberals dressed as Confederate soldiers and carrying Confederate flags to make us look bad. They have been told to fight or so I’m told which makes our cause look barbaric. Do not bring your children to this as they have a month to plan this and it’s designed as a trap again to make us look bad but if we don’t go and support our cause then our 2nd amendment rights will suffer. The did the same thing in Charlottesville now they want to ruin DC. I’m not sure what the answer is but share this with as many as possible so they understand we are walking into a Liberal trap but it has to be done. They have already rented busses as I understand it so leave the kids at home.” . . . Why deeds of love are done so unwillingly, why there is so little love in the world? The only actions from which we have nothing in the future are those we perform out of true, genuine love. This truth may well be disquieting and men are lucky in that they know nothing of it in their upper consciousness. But in their subconsciousness all of them know it, and that is why deeds of love are done so unwillingly, why there is so little love in the world. Men feel instinctively that they may expect nothing for their “I” in the future from deeds of love. An advanced stage of development must have been reached before the soul can experience joy in performing deeds of love from which there is nothing to be gained for itself. The impulse for this is not strong in humanity. But occultism can be a source of powerful incentives to deeds of love. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 143 – Love and Its Meaning in the World – Zurich, 17th December, 1912 . . Wisdom inside that you seek

Oh, my thought turned over me

Wisdom inside that you deserve

In this regard, please, take my world Wisdom Inside . Elizabeth asks us: Hello, and unspeakable thanks for all you do. Is it still possible to purchase the “Vibe” enzymes? Our Reply: We are very sorry that we no longer offer these. The enzyme manufacturer we used was sold and their new owner will not make batches as small as 100,000 caps at a time. On top of that the FDA requires a 2-year expiration date on the bottle, even though enzymes do not “spoil”. So if we tried to order more than 100K caps, we would be pushed to sell them within a little under a year. It is an amazing formula and we kept enough to last us the next ten years. We are so sorry that we cannot find a way to offer them to everyone! We recommend that you try a variety of digestive enzymes that you find at the health food store. You will know that they are working by the function of your bowels. Learn more here: Lesson 3: The Hara Chakra Have your tried the ASCEND Diet? . Conclave kitty invites a patriot friend over for cookies and milk. . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Most Recent Videos Our video playlists from YouTube days are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.