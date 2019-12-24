.

Citizen Kaine posts:

How about a million plus Patriots storming the capital during the State of the Union Day and physically drag out the traitors in congress from their offices and make a publicly broadcasted citizens’ arrest. It looks like our current justice system isn’t doing anything. The issue needs to be forced and it’s We the People who will need to get the job done.

John Killen responds:

God forbid IF it starts…………………………………THEN COMPLETELY FINISH IT!

“War is a racket”

Smedley D. Butler

. . . President Trump ReTweet Over 400 people packed the meeting room, filled the lobby, and spilled into the parking lot in rural Buckingham County, #Virginiawith one thing on their minds: #Guns. The vast majority favored a proposal to declare the county a #2ndAmendment Sanctuary. https://t.co/qw94dTDyfY — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 24, 2019

Picture and poetry selection from AIM Patriot Liz Picture by Annael Pavlova Day-radiant light

Shone forth in human souls:

Light

That gives warmth

To simple shepherds’ hearts;

Light

That enlightens

The wise heads of kings. ~R.Steiner . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Most Recent Videos Our video playlists from YouTube days are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.