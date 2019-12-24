.
The answer to tyranny is suddenly obvious: 2A sanctuaries and armed militias in every county, every state across America
Citizen Kaine posts:
How about a million plus Patriots storming the capital during the State of the Union Day and physically drag out the traitors in congress from their offices and make a publicly broadcasted citizens’ arrest. It looks like our current justice system isn’t doing anything. The issue needs to be forced and it’s We the People who will need to get the job done.
John Killen responds:
God forbid IF it starts…………………………………THEN COMPLETELY FINISH IT!
Rand Paul Roasts Pelosi, ‘Butt-Dialing’ Rudy, And Trump’s ‘Perfect’ Call In 2019 Festivus Rant
President Trump Delivers Remarks
After Blowing $3 Trillion On Lies In Afghanistan, Congress Just Authorized A Trillion More For 2020
“War is a racket”
Smedley D. Butler
Defense secretary eyes pullout from West Africa: report
President Trump ReTweet
Over 400 people packed the meeting room, filled the lobby, and spilled into the parking lot in rural Buckingham County, #Virginiawith one thing on their minds: #Guns.
The vast majority favored a proposal to declare the county a #2ndAmendment Sanctuary. https://t.co/qw94dTDyfY
— The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 24, 2019
General Flynn & Admiral Rogers – Heroes of the Second American Revolution
Global shift in consciousness
Donald Trump’s Top 10 Rules For Success (@realDonaldTrump)
12 days of Christmas
Hunter Biden Denies Ukraine Money Laundering Allegations
Burger King’s ‘Impossible Burger’ Has 18 Million Times More Estrogen Than Regular Whopper
CANNABASICS – THE ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM
Education – Wisdom or Indoctrination?
Picture and poetry selection from AIM Patriot Liz
Day-radiant light
Shone forth in human souls:
Light
That gives warmth
To simple shepherds’ hearts;
Light
That enlightens
The wise heads of kings.
~R.Steiner
Presidential Tweets Today
