The answer to tyranny is suddenly obvious: 2A sanctuaries and armed militias in every county, every state across America

.

Citizen Kaine posts:

How about a million plus Patriots storming the capital during the State of the Union Day and physically drag out the traitors in congress from their offices and make a publicly broadcasted citizens’ arrest. It looks like our current justice system isn’t doing anything. The issue needs to be forced and it’s We the People who will need to get the job done.

.

John Killen responds:

God forbid IF it starts…………………………………THEN COMPLETELY FINISH IT!

.

happy festivus.JPG
See this year’s winners and share the tweet

.

Rand Paul Roasts Pelosi, ‘Butt-Dialing’ Rudy, And Trump’s ‘Perfect’ Call In 2019 Festivus Rant

.

President Trump Delivers Remarks

.

After Blowing $3 Trillion On Lies In Afghanistan, Congress Just Authorized A Trillion More For 2020

.

“War is a racket”
Smedley D. Butler

.

Defense secretary eyes pullout from West Africa: report

.
.
.
President Trump ReTweet

Over 400 people packed the meeting room, filled the lobby, and spilled into the parking lot in rural Buckingham County, #Virginiawith one thing on their minds: #Guns.

The vast majority favored a proposal to declare the county a #2ndAmendment Sanctuary. https://t.co/qw94dTDyfY

— The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 24, 2019

.

General Flynn & Admiral Rogers – Heroes of the Second American Revolution

.

.

santa arrested.jpg

.

Global shift in consciousness

.

Donald Trump’s Top 10 Rules For Success (@realDonaldTrump)

.

trump pelosi.JPG

.

Sigal

.

12 days of Christmas

.

joe biden santa garrison.JPG

.

Hunter Biden Denies Ukraine Money Laundering Allegations

.

serbian cheese.JPG
Did you share the annual Festivus tweet?

.

Burger King’s ‘Impossible Burger’ Has 18 Million Times More Estrogen Than Regular Whopper

.

soy boy

.

CANNABASICS – THE ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM

.

Education – Wisdom or Indoctrination?

.

merry christmas.png

.

Picture and poetry selection from AIM Patriot Liz
Mary by Annael Pavlova
Picture by Annael Pavlova

 

Day-radiant light
Shone forth in human souls:
Light
That gives warmth
To simple shepherds’ hearts;
Light
That enlightens
The wise heads of kings.  

~R.Steiner

.

Twitter Presidential Tweets Today

.

