Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA! Trump Tweet

“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N? Trump Tweet

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan… Trump Tweet

…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! Trump Tweet

Brad Blakeman “I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.” Trump Tweet

Will AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham do better in their research than citizens did in the CITIZEN TREASON REPORT?

Once inside the headline link, you will see how to send your report to the White House and Department of Justice. They should know AT LEAST AS MUCH as the average citizen. It’s time that the people learn what the fake news media and fake intelligence agencies are keeping from the citizens of the world – the Origins of the Coup.

Why don’t we hear about FBI whistle blowers? Why haven’t the so-called “rank and file” come out to report the greatest crimes on the planet going on under their own roof?

. . . Y’all getting the word out about January 20, 2020? Can’t make it to Virginia, but want to show your support of the Second Amendment and the UNFETTERED RIGHT for citizens to be armed? Then get organized and create an event in your area. Take pictures and videos and send them to us for posting. Make sure to follow all laws – for carrying, protesting, and gathering. Police officer to Virginia politicians: We took an oath, and real cops won’t confiscate firearms. . Mike Robinson posts: “Lawfare, Inc.” is telling everyone that the Law is whatever they say it is, and that it can and should be used as a weapon. Who cares if the Constitution says that there must be real “high crimes” for which the accused would still face trial and conviction? Lawfare says that the House can pass Articles – for which the House never actually formally voted – which say that the President is guilty of whatever the House says, and thereby punish the President with impeachment without benefit of trial and due process … and that, somehow, the following sentence does not apply: “No Bill of Attainder […] shall be passed.” (§1.9.3) The Constitution only says it says if the people demand that it do so. If, instead, the Legislature can successfully turn against the Executive, it will waste no time also turning against the Judiciary. Then, one day, now emboldened by its success, Congress will begin passing Bills of Attainder which carry the legendary punishment of death. And so it will be demonstrated that the world’s oldest Constitution actually couldn’t protect its nation from anything, because, when finally challenged by a concerted attempt to make its laws a weapon of war, hundreds of millions of people meekly conceded and let them do whatever they wanted. Tyranny came because they opened the door and invited him in.

FISA court was told about the FBI abuses in early 2018. It did nothing. It’s disingenuous to only now act shocked and angry. Kimberley Strassel on Twitter

FISA Court Owes Some Answers Why did the presiding judge stonewall Rep. Devin Nunes when he reported FBI abuses?

This video stands alone for its graphic beauty. Visualization of The Endocannabinoid Signaling System

Parents are drawing the line with public school indoctrination. You can, too. Find the issues that matter to you. Join with other parents if that gives you a bit of fortitude. Attend board meetings regularly.

Start speaking at the board meetings. It doesn’t have to be adversarial. You could take the public comment time provided at each meeting to educate board members and the audience.

When reading the article below, keep in mind that Lockheed Martin is a British company. The Queen holds the Golden Shares of Lockheed Martin. We gave you an update about her Lockheed Martin holdings back in September: Queen Elizabeth and the Overthrow of Trump.

Now, read the article below:

“Lockheed Martin claims that even though the Defense Department paid for ALIS, it still has to license the technology from the company. Given that ALIS in its current state is glorified malware, this might not seem like a big deal. But it is. Because one of the things Lockheed Martin has been using its ownership of ALIS to do is to prevent the U.S. government from fixing the software on its own. In other words, the Pentagon can’t use its own planes unless Lockheed feels like fixing the problem with the software.”

…..Reader note: Yet, the Department of Defense and Executive Office (along with the IBM Eclipse Foundation) stole the trade secrets from Leader Technologies, then doled the source codes out to everyone in Silicon Valley and beyond for free.

Leader Technologies, Inc. has NEVER BEEN COMPENSATED for the ORIGINAL license theft by the Department of Defense and Executive Office.

It’s a very easy trail to authenticate. Who holds the original source code? It isn’t Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey. They haven’t paid Leader Technologies for the theft of social media.

Pay attention, patriots. We have been telling you all along that America didn’t win the First American Revolution the way we were indoctrinated in school. The British never gave up control of America. They told us that we were friends and that we “had a special relationship.” Turns out, that’s not the case. It’s all the Queen’s business – from Senior Executive Services to SERCO to Five Eyes to Lockheed Martin.

January 20, 2020 is looking like a great day to stand up as a nation for our Constitution and Bill of Rights.