In 2018 President Called on FISA Judge Collyer to Call in Comey, Yates, McCabe and Rosenstein and Press Criminal Charges. What did Justice Roberts do in response? Patriots want to know!

Just what is the rule of law in America? Whose laws apply to whom? It’s time, patriots, to make our stand. Betsy and Thomas are on fire!

As we were saying in September 2017:

And in March 2017:

“Haspel’s plight, though, may depend on how deeply Durham investigates an uncorroborated theory pushed by Trump allies that a key player in the Russia probe, a Russia-linked professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.

Haspel was the CIA’s station chief in London in 2016 when the U.S. Embassy there was made aware of Mifsud’s contact with a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer. Haspel was briefed on Downer’s outreach to the embassy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but it’s unclear whether she was then made aware of the FBI’s plans to interview him or knew about the bureau’s use of an informant in London.”

“As more evidence surfaced, the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources blended together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation.”

Note to readers: We have been reporting to you that the fake news media and the fake intelligence agencies were actually “born” at the same place and time in history as an operation for the Pilgrims Society to stay in control of the world. Once you understand that fake news and fake intelligence is a psyop run against citizens, you begin to see the outline of the enemy behind the curtain.

Yesterday, December 26, 2019, Breitbart was reporting this: IG Report Shock: Steele Funneled Claims Through John McCain After FBI Dropped Him as Source. The American Intelligence Media community knew about this over two years ago. In the video below, Betsy and Thomas explained McCain’s role in obtaining and disseminating the dossier. Keep in mind as you listen to this audio, that it was posted on YT on December 22, 2017.

We placed this in an easy to share collection here: John McCain Traitor to America. https://tinyurl.com/smrb3j8

DerrickPiaramella posts a sentiment seen all over the internet:

So basically it was a bunch of jealous fucking losers that got together and acted like complete pussies to try and take out a president…. there better be jail time for these assholes.

“Based on what we are told by the I.G., there are only two possible conclusions that can be reached regarding the official conduct of those responsible for infringing on Carter Pages Constitutional freedoms:

The first is that the hand selected team of investigators, attorneys, and Senior Executive Service officials with decades of law enforcement, administrative, and judicial experience were abject failures at a task that they were hired to perform….

….The second possibility is that nearly everyone who significantly participated in obtaining FISA coverage on Page knowingly and deliberately operated outside the law to one degree or another.”

Seriously? This is the best that authorized White House “historian” Doug Wead comes up with? Very disappointed with Inside Trump’s White House for its lack of depth in events that matter. Of course AIM patriots know that Wead is only telling a wee part of the big story which, if he were a better researcher, would have explained that the entire wiretapping operation was coming out of Five Eyes and our “special relationship” with the UK who continue to spy and control citizens and elected officials through the Privy Council and the Pilgrims Society.

That’s what Doug Wead would have reported if he were actually an HISTORIAN who cared about EVIDENCE. Is Wead a gatekeeper for the Pilgrims Society and their publishers to keep YOU from knowing the FULL TRUTH?

Frankly, we are getting sick and tired of these so-called experts, historians, and reporters who are wasting our time by not reporting what is actually going on. Doug Wead needs to get back to work and report what AIM patriots have known for years: The Citizens Treason Report. Doug Wead needs to get lost in some good ole Thomas Paine-in-the-ass-of-the-globalist weeds and show us the dark underbelly of the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump!

January 20, 2020

Get your community organized to show your renewed commitment to the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Make sure to take pictures and videos.

Jon Voight special message to patriots: In God We Trust

How come these clergy are not ARRESTED and thrown in prison? Why are priests, bishops, cardinals and popes a “protected class” of sexual criminals and pedophiles?

