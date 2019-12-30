.

It only takes two Pilgrims Society , Privy Council DC Court judges to push a coup in the American Republic— Boasberg & Jackson were introduced to the Senate on the SAME DAY (Sep. 15, 2010) by Illinois Obama mobster Sen. Dick Durbin.

One day later, Hillary & Bill in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)…

On Sep. 16, 2010, Christina Sass,[499] Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) program director, sent a 62-page CGI leadership email and briefing to two U.S. State Department ambassadors. The primary recipient was Melanne S. Verveer,[498] Hillary Clinton’s first-ever Ambassador-at-large for Global Women’s Issues. Verveer’s husband, Philip L. Verveer,[497] U.S. State Department Ambassador of Telecommunications (destroyer of US control of the Internet) also received the email.

Two weeks later Hillary contracted secretly (illegally) with Facebook for a “template for winning elections”, thus obstructing justice in the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial in process

SEN. DICK DURBAN (D-Illinois): Introduced James Boasberg and Amy Berman Jackson to the Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing to be judges to the DC District Court at the same time (Sep. 15, 2010).

On Sep. 30, 2010, freshly-minted Sec. of State Hillary Clinton signed another secret GSA contract with Facebook to supply here a “template for winning elections.” – DURING the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial (obstruction of justice)

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2010

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2010-09-15-S-Hrg-111-695-Pt-7-James-E-Boasberg-Amy-Berman-Jackson-Confirmation-Hearings-CHRG-111shrg66720-US-Senate-Judiciary-Committee-Sep-15-2010.pdf

Continue to read the information our miners have discovered about the corrupt judicial duo Boasberg & Jackson:

For the newbies, no children died at Sandy Hook. It was a false flag operation run by globalist factions in our government to try and grab our guns. It must have been very challenging for the medical examiner, Wayne Carver, to keep pushing back the truth and FOIA requests – that no children died and that no death certificates could ever be produced.

“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”

– General Douglas MacArthur

Actually, Lisa-the-whore-traitor, patriots want to see ALL the texts you and Peter had with one another on your GOVERNMENT phones. We want to know if you and your FBI and SES colleagues were planning to assassinate the President.

Until we see every text, you and lover-boy are not exonerated from committing TREASON.

Aug 15, 2016 text from Strzok to Page read:

“I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40.” See tweet

. If The FBI’s Contempt For The Law Is Not Reined In, Its Abuses Will Get Worse . . . Do you remember Mark Steele who, in an earlier video we posted, was taking apart one of the street lights to show that it was a 5G weapon? The street light was given to him by British patriots and came from an unknown location. Steele examined the light unit and someone made a video recording odf him doing so. The 5G street light/weapon was then returned to its pole. In the video below, the authorities have come to speak to Mark about his “crime”. Police Harass Mark Steele For Exposing 5G Crime

As you watch the video inside the headline link below, keep in mind that the intelligence community is no friend of President Trump’s. They are the opposition and outright LIE to the President to push their globalist agenda of never-ending war and strife. As AIM patriots have learned over the last few months, our IC are actually controlled by British FIVE EYES. Ask Gina Haspel…she was the London CIA director and was down with the coup plans.

Here’s what patriot Mike Van posted:

So the DNC and State Dept was corrupt in Ukraine laundering money. Then they colluded with steel for the dossier. The FBI colluded with Deripaska for the black ledger. The FBI leaked the bogus story to the press. Used the story in the press to show the FISA court that the story was credible. Leaked the investigation to the press to “dirty up trump”. When TRUMP wins . the FBI/Justice Dept collude with Mueller. And when that didn’t work. Mueller inc. Colludes with the Dems in the house to impeach the president. And nothing from Pompeo. Nothing from Barr. The Senate is corrupt. The media is corrupt. The Rino’s are corrupt.

HOW THE HELL IS PRESIDENT TRUMP STILL HERE?

Understand The OPCW Scandal In Seven Minutes – Video

Mike Robinson points out:

Why do we still continue to call these people “refugees” and thus give international human traffickers places to deposit their wretched cargo? You don’t wind up on Mexico’s border, having traveled from Africa, just because you are “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” And, I’m sorry to say, the “loopholes” in American law are really no coincidence. Until we confront this tragedy for what it actually is, and force other nations to treat them as humans, we have done no service by offering what we euphemistically call “asylum.”

“The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.”

– H.L. Mencken

F L A S H B A C K

Bigly posted:

It is scary how much the left seeks to silence those who follow a different strain of thought. There are 2 sides to the deep state:

The deep state is corrupt

The deep state is fighting corruption

Soros is silenced by Joe diGenova. [Reader note: this is article below comes from the fake news outlet/ Jeff Bezos blog Washington Post]:

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations is requesting action from Fox News/Fox Business after guest commentator Joe diGenova uncorked an anti-Semitic rant against Soros in a discussion on impeachment

So then on December 8th, we have this headline from Media Matters:

Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing have vanished from Fox

Who are the puppet masters?

