It only takes two Pilgrims Society, Privy Council DC Court judges to push a coup in the American Republic—Boasberg & Jackson were introduced to the Senate on the SAME DAY (Sep. 15, 2010) by Illinois Obama mobster Sen. Dick Durbin.
One day later, Hillary & Bill in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)…
On Sep. 16, 2010, Christina Sass,[499] Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) program director, sent a 62-page CGI leadership email and briefing to two U.S. State Department ambassadors. The primary recipient was Melanne S. Verveer,[498] Hillary Clinton’s first-ever Ambassador-at-large for Global Women’s Issues. Verveer’s husband, Philip L. Verveer,[497] U.S. State Department Ambassador of Telecommunications (destroyer of US control of the Internet) also received the email.
Two weeks later Hillary contracted secretly (illegally) with Facebook for a “template for winning elections”, thus obstructing justice in the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial in process
SEN. DICK DURBAN (D-Illinois): Introduced James Boasberg and Amy Berman Jackson to the Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing to be judges to the DC District Court at the same time (Sep. 15, 2010).
On Sep. 30, 2010, freshly-minted Sec. of State Hillary Clinton signed another secret GSA contract with Facebook to supply here a “template for winning elections.” – DURING the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial (obstruction of justice)
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2010
S. Hrg. 111-695, Pt. 7. (Sep. 15, 2010). James E. Boasberg, Amy Berman Jackson Confirmation Hearings, CHRG-111shrg66720. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2010-09-15-S-Hrg-111-695-Pt-7-James-E-Boasberg-Amy-Berman-Jackson-Confirmation-Hearings-CHRG-111shrg66720-US-Senate-Judiciary-Committee-Sep-15-2010.pdf
Continue to read the information our miners have discovered about the corrupt judicial duo Boasberg & Jackson:
Judges Boasberg & Jackson Push the Coup
James E. Boasberg is a Pilgrims Society Soldier
Report: Senate GOP Unites on Plan for Senate Impeachment Trial
For the newbies, no children died at Sandy Hook. It was a false flag operation run by globalist factions in our government to try and grab our guns. It must have been very challenging for the medical examiner, Wayne Carver, to keep pushing back the truth and FOIA requests – that no children died and that no death certificates could ever be produced.
Embracing the Inverted Logic of a Lunatic
Expert discusses cyber threats posed by Huawei and China
“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”
– General Douglas MacArthur
Until we see every text, you and lover-boy are not exonerated from committing TREASON.
Aug 15, 2016 text from Strzok to Page read:
“I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40.” See tweet
Police Harass Mark Steele For Exposing 5G Crime
Justice IG: McCain gave ‘Trump dossier’ to FBI after bureau dropped Steele
The Leo Zagami Show Featuring the one and only John Barnwell…oh yeah, and Roseanne Barr, too.
As you watch the video inside the headline link below, keep in mind that the intelligence community is no friend of President Trump’s. They are the opposition and outright LIE to the President to push their globalist agenda of never-ending war and strife. As AIM patriots have learned over the last few months, our IC are actually controlled by British FIVE EYES. Ask Gina Haspel…she was the London CIA director and was down with the coup plans.
Here’s what patriot Mike Van posted:
So the DNC and State Dept was corrupt in Ukraine laundering money. Then they colluded with steel for the dossier. The FBI colluded with Deripaska for the black ledger. The FBI leaked the bogus story to the press. Used the story in the press to show the FISA court that the story was credible. Leaked the investigation to the press to “dirty up trump”. When TRUMP wins . the FBI/Justice Dept collude with Mueller. And when that didn’t work. Mueller inc. Colludes with the Dems in the house to impeach the president. And nothing from Pompeo. Nothing from Barr. The Senate is corrupt. The media is corrupt. The Rino’s are corrupt.
HOW THE HELL IS PRESIDENT TRUMP STILL HERE?
Understand The OPCW Scandal In Seven Minutes – Video
Mike Robinson points out:
Why do we still continue to call these people “refugees” and thus give international human traffickers places to deposit their wretched cargo? You don’t wind up on Mexico’s border, having traveled from Africa, just because you are “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” And, I’m sorry to say, the “loopholes” in American law are really no coincidence. Until we confront this tragedy for what it actually is, and force other nations to treat them as humans, we have done no service by offering what we euphemistically call “asylum.”
VIRGINIA PATRIOTS: Do not fall for the gun registration trick
Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County Speech: Moral Obligation To Fight Tyranny
New 2020 law prohibits California public schools from suspending students for disobeying teachers
VIDEO: Amazing father pulls 4 daughters out of public school system for trying to force pedophilic agenda
“The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.”
– H.L. Mencken
After Years of Common Core, Betsy DeVos Announces ‘Devastating’ Results
Education – Wisdom or Indoctrination?
Company co-founded by Nancy Pelosi’s son charged with securities fraud
Bigly posted:
It is scary how much the left seeks to silence those who follow a different strain of thought. There are 2 sides to the deep state:
The deep state is corrupt
The deep state is fighting corruption
Soros is silenced by Joe diGenova. [Reader note: this is article below comes from the fake news outlet/ Jeff Bezos blog Washington Post]:
Soros foundation requests banning of Joe diGenova from Fox News/Fox Business after anti-Semitic rant
George Soros’s Open Society Foundations is requesting action from Fox News/Fox Business after guest commentator Joe diGenova uncorked an anti-Semitic rant against Soros in a discussion on impeachment
So then on December 8th, we have this headline from Media Matters:
Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing have vanished from Fox
Who are the puppet masters?
George Soros: An American Oligarch‘s Dirty Tale of Corruption
AIM Patriot Richard wrote us.
Good afternoon Betsy and Thomas, my friends and I are in a discussion over the unconstitutional gun grab in Virginia, many of us are concerned about the United Nations coming in. They cite the Kigalli Principles. It’s a 2 page document stating in general that they are allowed to come in and put down civil unrest or citizens uprising. Would you please clarify this for us?
Note to AIM readers: If anyone here today can answer him, please put a note in the comment box or send it to us at https://aim4truth.org/contact/
Democrats Seek To Outlaw Suburban, Single-Family House Zoning, Calling It Racist And Bad For The Environment
This is an oldie, but goodie to share with your network if they haven’t viewed it yet: The Magical Birth Canal
Inside or out, it’s a huge PATRIOT PARTY. Y’all come and show your support of one another in the greatest time of history.
Melancholaliatrix posts:
I’m in Australia, and I’m coming to the US in 2020 specifically so I can attend a Trump rally. It’s not just Americans who love him
fargus59 posts
I am Canadian and plan on attending a rally in 2020!
This is how the alternative media works, says Chuck Todd.
Below is a Chuck Todd Meet the Press segment that we bring to the attention of advanced information warriors. Listen and you will know what the enemy camp is thinking. It will show you how they perceive the information battlefield and how they think their enemies (which would be patriots in alt media) are attacking them.
The chart pictured above is how they perceive our patriot information network operating…which is totally daft. But at least we know that the enemy is as clueless as we think.
And, no, we won’t be disclosing how our global, decentralized network really works until after we win the Great Information War.
Chuck gets the battlefield terrain all wrong, but who are we to correct the enemy when they are making mistakes? You will also see what they really fear –
C R O W D S T R I K E
The guy in the conversation that is supposed to be their “conservative voice” is an actor presenting himself as a conservative. Marty reeks, soy boy liberal.
And listen to how they describe propaganda – which is what the fake news press has been doing to the citizens of this planet for 200 years…and now they cry “foul” as we rip them to pieces with TRUTH.
Meet The Press with Chuck Todd 12/29/19 (Sorry, the original video we placed here was removed by YT)
Maddow Meltdown: In Defense To OAN Lawsuit, Host Argues Her Words Are Not Facts
.
This one is aging well and reminds us that voter ID is not an inconvenience to black voters. Ami Horowitz: How white liberals really view black voters
Text conversation between a Bernie campaign worker and voter.
.
Beautiful composition by Thomas Schoenberg to close out 2019: Requiem
For those new to our blog, the Conclave section is a place where our research team leaves raw information for the White Hats in our network that are working to restore the Republic. The information may seem irrelevant to those who just drop by for the fun memes and videos, but it can be critical information for our associates who need this information, but are not able to “do the data mining”.
You will also find that the information left under this section typically gets included in forthcoming articles and videos and we only post material that is relevant to our victory in the Great Information War…..which started long before any of us were born so knowing HISTORY is critical in winning our freedom.
So…what do the AFI miners have for us today?
(Montague Horatio) Mostyn Turtle Pigott
Montague Horatio Mostyn Turtle Pigott (1865-1927) was founder of Oxford University’s The Isis publication and was a delegate to the Pilgrims Society’s First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. The Pilgrims used Oxford as their chief recruiting ground among Rhodes Scholars. He was a bachelor and very likely homosexual following in Cecil Rhodes’ footsteps. He would have been a Viscount Alfred Milner foot soldier.
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/person/mp84102/montague-horatio-mostyn-turtle-pigott
(1865-1927), Author and journalist; founder and first editor of the ‘Isis’; barrister
New FISA Presiding Judge James Jeb E. (Emanuel – which he suppresses in his biographies) Boasberg attended Oxford, wrote for ISIS and mentored numerous Oxford, Rhodes Scholars as a U.S. Judge.
Piggot was a delegate to the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909 and helped found the Empire Press Union, MI6, MI5 and GC&CS (now GCHQ).
This article said he was a “legal coach” for another Pilgrims Imperial Press Conference delegate: Mr. H. B. Irving.
Count Matsa was a player in US, UK, Japan and China in post WWI politics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/F._E._Smith,_1st_Earl_of_Birkenhead
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_J._Watson Founder of IBM
https://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk/viewer/bl/0001068/19180208/055/0003
https://books.google.com/books?id=R5hBAQAAMAAJ&pg=PA336&lpg=PA336&dq=Turner%27s+Company+technical+education+in+london&source=bl&ots=lsplGkZrl9&sig=ACfU3U1BwxOI8F0dqyH1VkfUMGRvKh6QVQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjRvfTo-9jmAhXSLs0KHZ5SAfAQ6AEwAnoECBEQAQ#v=onepage&q=Turner’s%20Company%20technical%20education%20in%20london&f=false
ttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Wilhelm_Siemens
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Whitworth (Babbage… Early computers)
Montague Horatio Mostyn Turtle Pigott (1865-1927) PEN NAME at THE Isis (Oxford) The Pilgrims Society / MI6 spy publication for students
Medium Tem Plum & Testudo
Globe – Tuesday 19 November 1901
https://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk/viewer/bl/0001652/19011119/009/0001
http://www.19thcenturyphotos.com/Montague-Horatio-Mostyn-Turtle-Pigott–127193.htm
https://archive.org/details/whoswhoyearbook02unkngoog/page/n90
‘Mr Henniker Heaton’s Luncheon Party to meet Sir John Pilter’
by Benjamin Stone
platinum print, 19 May 1909
6 1/8 in. x 8 in. (156 mm x 203 mm) image size
Given by House of Commons Library, 1974
Photographs Collection
NPG x128578
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw117164/Mr-Henniker-Heatons-Luncheon-Party-to-meet-Sir-John-Pilter?LinkID=mp84102&role=sit&rNo=3
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw57642/Mark-Twain-at-the-House-of-Commons?LinkID=mp84102&role=sit&rNo=2
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw57569/Mark-Twain-at-the-House-of-Commons?LinkID=mp84102&role=sit&rNo=0
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw57572/Mark-Twain-at-the-House-of-Commons?LinkID=mp84102&role=sit&rNo=1
Presidential Tweets Today
