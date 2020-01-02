.

Don’t hold your breath for corporate or alternative media to report the truth about the current CIA director who, if she has not reported the coup to her boss President Trump, is complicit and has committed treason.

Which one of Trump’s staffers recommend a British SPY to be the CIA director? And why didn’t Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, or Mitch McConnell bring up her treason and crimes during her confirmation hearings? Why is it that all of us out here in patriot America know about Gina Haspel and her coup operation with British Richard Dearlove….but the Department of Justice and Congress is all crickets.

Presidential tweets you may have missed during the holidays:

The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that “Where’s” Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“This guy (Peter Strzok) was organizing a coup to undo the 2016 election.” Rachel Campos-Duffy @FoxNews And he wasn’t the only one in that Administration. The greatest Witch Hunt in American history!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“It’s my opinion as a lawyer that the Articles of Impeachment are defective on their face, which means I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss and have this disbursed without the necessity of a trial. I don’t think there should be a trial. I think it should be dismissed….. …on 51 votes, which is procedural. You don’t need two thirds.” Brad Blakeman @ FoxNews A great lawyer & person. Thank you Brad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Tax reform, trade reform, regulatory reform, and energy reform offer winning hand for all Americans.

Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 posts

Dear everyone …. it’s Jan 1 2020 and the primaries will begin in a month.

Do you know who your Senators and Representative are? Do you know if either of your Senators are up for re-election? Your Representative IS up for re-election.

Your top goals should be:

1- Re-elect Trump

2- Strip the Democrats of their House majority

3- Increate the GOP Senate majority

4- Remove RINOs where possible

Let me focus on one state: Alabama.

There is one Senate seat up for grabs. The Dem incumbent Doug Jones beat Roy Moore in the Dec 2017 special election (Sessions departure) and now he’s facing a regular election. MAKE JONES LOSE. Give that Senate seat back to the GOP. Roy Moore is running again, if you hate Moore then during the primary vote for a better candidate. But in the general election vote for the GOP candidate regardless of who it is. Majorities are more important than your individual candidates. https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Senate_election_in_Alabama,_2020

There are several House seats up for grabs. In both AL-1 and AL-2 the GOP incumbents are not running again. There are several GOP candidates in each district. Pick the best one during the primary and in the general election vote for the GOP candidate regardless of who it is. Majorities are more important than your individual candidates, and the House majority is going to be especially crucial whether or not Trump is re-elected. In AL-7 the Dem incumbent is UNOPPOSED! You should NEVER allow that to happen. Run yourself if nobody else will!

https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_House_of_Representatives_elections_in_Alabama,_2020

The Ballotpedia is a great site for you to easily see who your incuments and candidates are. See the links I posted above? Just put your state in there and you will see the pertinent info for Senate and House.

We need to win back that House majority, everyone. Make a pledge that you will have voting plan by the end of this first week of January so you are prepared for your primary well in advance.

Which reminds us of those times that we keep telling you about THORIUM and lots of other energy technologies available to us once we depose all these Pilgrims Society members from the planet who are keeping knowledge like this SUPPRESSED from humanity.

…Pallets of cash. Ransom payments. Tens of Billions freed for terrorism. Kidnapping & shaming US Navy Sailors. Test firing ICBMs. Financing Assad in Syria & Hezbollah in Lebanon. Helping the Houthis overthrow the govt in Yemen…That was Iran on your watch Subject Matter Expert https://t.co/gGvwVfbSDY

— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 31, 2019

Just a picture of “Evelyn ‘We spied on Trump’ Farkas”

FOR FUN!!! You made it this far through today’s Cat Report. Ondophone – A New Music Instrument

Note how far the radical left has already gotten with its perverse “transgender” agenda. Some of America’s largest medical associations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have been duped into supporting the evil “transgender” agenda. Likewise, state and local lawmakers along with many school districts across the U.S. have decided that gender is “fluid” and anyone — including the parents of children — who says anything to the contrary must be brought in line.

All together, please. Patriots will now call Democrats “pedophiles” until these child rapists, including BILL CILNTON, have been imprisoned, along with the other globalist pedophiles who prance around as priests, RINOs, and EU cucks.

More than 100,000 illegal immigrants who requested a special Obama-era amnesty for adults who came to the U.S. as children have criminal histories, according to an alarming report released this month by the government. READ: https://t.co/h7wA72dLZv

— Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) January 2, 2020

